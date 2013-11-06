Immigration Statistics Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at immigration to the United States.

-- Mexico = 172,726

-- China = 77,658

-- Cuba = 66,120

-- India = 61,691

-- Dominican Republic = 60,613

2016 - The top US states where The top US states where legal permanent residents live are:

-- California = 223,141

-- New York = 159,878

-- Florida = 136,337

-- Texas = 110,651

-- New Jersey = 56,187

Residents becoming naturalized citizens in 2016 had spent a median of seven years in LPR status. Immigrants born in Asia and Africa had the shortest wait time, six years, while those from North America and Oceania had the longest wait time,10 years.

-- Mexico = 6.6 million

-- El Salvador = 700,000

-- Guatemala = 640,000

-- India = 430,000

-- Honduras = 400,000

-- Philippines = 360,000

2014 - The top US states where unauthorized immigrants settle are:

-- California (24%)

-- Texas (16%)

-- Florida (6%)

-- New York (5%)

-- Illinois (5%)

Unaccompanied Alien Children:

"Unaccompanied alien children" (UAC - term used by US Customs and Border Protection) are referred to the "Unaccompanied alien children" (UAC - term used by US Customs and Border Protection) are referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement , part of the Department of Health and Human Services, for care while their immigration cases are adjudicated:

-- FY2016 - 59,170

-- FY2015 - 33,726

-- FY2014 - 57,496

The top countries of origin for UAC (FY2017):

-- Guatemala (45%)

-- El Salvador (27%)

-- Honduras (23%)

About 68% of UAC are boys (FY2017).

About 37% of UAC are between 15 and 16 years old (FY2017).

The average length of stay in shelter care was 41 days (FY2017).