Violence Against US Politicians and Diplomats Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about violence against US politicians and diplomats throughout history.

Presidents:

January 30, 1835 - President Andrew Jackson is shot at by Richard Lawrence as he attends a congressional funeral in the Capitol in Washington. Lawrence fires twice, but the bullets do not discharge.

April 14, 1865 - President Abraham Lincoln is shot and killed by John Wilkes Booth during a performance at Ford's Theatre in Washington.

July 2, 1881 - President James Garfield is shot by Charles Guiteau as he is about to board a train at the Baltimore & Potomac Railroad Station in Washington. President Garfield is severely wounded and dies on September 19.

September 6, 1901 - After delivering a speech at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, President William McKinley is shot in the stomach by Leon Czolgosz. McKinley dies of his wound on September 14.