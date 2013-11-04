Roe v. Wade Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the US Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

Facts:

January 22, 1973 - The US Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, affirms the legality of a woman's right to have an The US Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, affirms the legality of a woman's right to have an abortion under the Fourteenth amendment to the Constitution.

1971 - The case is filed by Norma McCorvey, known in court documents as Jane ROE against Henry WADE, the district attorney of Dallas County from 1951 to 1987, who enforced a Texas law that prohibited abortion, except to save a woman's life.

The Case:

The Constitutional Question: Does the Constitution embrace the right of a woman to obtain an abortion, nullifying the Texas prohibition?

The ruling allows for legal abortions during the entire pregnancy, but set up conditions to allow states to regulate abortion during the second and third trimesters.

Read More