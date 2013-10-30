Iraq Most Wanted Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Iraq's "most wanted" fugitives list.

No. 1/Ace of SpadesFormer Iraqi PresidentCaptured in a "spider hole" in Tikrit.Sentenced to death.Executed.

No. 2/Ace of Clubs

Qusay Hussein

Chief, Special Security Organization/special Republican Guard (SSO/SRG); Commander, Central Region Commander

July 22, 2003 - Killed in firefight in Mosul.

No. 3/Ace of Hearts

Uday Hussein

Member of the National Assembly, Olympic Committee

July 22, 2003 - Killed in a firefight in Mosul.

No. 4/Ace of Diamonds

Gen. Abed Hamoud Mahmud al-Tikriti

Saddam Hussein's personal secretary and senior bodyguard

June 18, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.

June 7, 2012 - Executed.

No. 5/King of Spades

Ali Hasan al-Majid

Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) / Commander, Ba'ath Party Regional Command /Head Of Central Workers Bureau

August 21, 2003 - Captured.

2007 - Sentenced to death in four separate trials.

January 25, 2010 - Executed.



Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri

Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) Vice-Chairman / Northern Region Commander /Deputy Secretary General, Ba'th Party Regional Command / Deputy Commander, Armed Forces

April 17, 2015 - Reported killed in an Iraqi security operation. No. 6/King of ClubsIzzat Ibrahim al-DouriRevolutionary Command Council (RCC) Vice-Chairman / Northern Region Commander /Deputy Secretary General, Ba'th Party Regional Command / Deputy Commander, Armed ForcesReported killed in an Iraqi security operation.

No. 7/King of Hearts

Hani abd al-Latif al-Tilfah al-Tikriti

Director, Special Security Organization (SSO) / Responsible for Security And Investigations

Still at Large.

No. 8/King of Diamonds

Aziz Saleh Al-Numan

Ba'ath Party regional command chairman

May 22, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.

July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.

No. 9/Queen of Spades

Muhammad Hazma al Zubaydi

Central Euphrates Reg. Commander

April 21, 2003 - Captured.

2005 - Died in US custody.

No. 10/Queen of Clubs

Kamal Mustafa Abdallah Sultan Al-Tikriti

Former secretary-general of the Republican Guard

May 17, 2003 - Captured.

No. 11/Queen of Hearts

Barzan Abd Ghafur Sulayman al Tikriti

SRG Commander.

July 23, 2003 - Captured.

No. 12/Queen of Diamonds

Muzahim Sa'b Hassan al Tikriti

Air Defense Force Commander.

April 23, 2003 - Captured.

No. 13/Jack of Spades

Ibrahim Ahmad abd al-Sattar Muhammad al-Tikriti

Iraqi Armed Forces chief of staff

May 12, 2003 - Captured. Later sentenced to life in prison.

2010 - Died in US custody.

No. 14/Jack of Clubs

Sayf al-Din Fulayyih Hasan Taha al-Rawi

Chief of Iraqi Republican Guard (RG)

Still at Large.

No. 15/Jack of Hearts

Rafi abd al-Latif Tilfah al-Tikriti

Director, Directorate of General Security (DGS)

Still at Large.

No. 16/Jack of Diamonds

Tahir Jalil Habbush al-Tikriti

Director, Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS)

Still at Large.

No. 17/Ten of Spades

Hamid Raja Shalah al-Tikriti

Commander of the Iraqi air force

June 14, 2003 - Captured.

No. 18/Ten of Clubs

Latif Nusayyif Jasm Al-Dulaymi

Baath party official and deputy chairman of the party's military bureau

June 10, 2003 - Captured.

No. 19/Ten of Hearts

Abd al Tawab abdullah Mullah al-Huwaysh

Director of the Office of Military Industrialization

May 2, 2003 - Captured.

No. 20/Ten of Diamonds

Taha Yasin Ramadan al-Jizrawi

Iraqi Vice-President

August 19, 2003 - Captured.

March 20, 2007 - Executed.

No. 21/Nine of Spades

Rukan Razuki abd al-Ghafar Sulayman al-Nasiri

Saddam Hussein's Senior Bodyguard/head-Tribal Affairs

Still at Large.

No. 22/Nine of Clubs

Jamal Mustafa Abdullah Sultan al Tikriti

Dep. Chief of Tribal Affairs

April 21, 2003 - Captured.

No. 23/Nine of Hearts

Mizban Khadr Al Hadi

Baath Party Regional Command and Revolutionary Command Council member

July 8, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

No. 24/Nine of Diamonds

Taha Muhie-eldin Marouf

Vice President and Revolutionary Command Council member

May 2, 2003 - Captured.

No. 25/Eight of Spades

Tariq Aziz

Deputy Prime Minister

April 24, 2003 - Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

October 26, 2010 - Convicted and sentenced to death.

No. 26/Eight of Clubs

Walid Hamid Tawfiq al-Tikriti

Former governor of Basra

April 28, 2003 - Surrendered to the Iraqi National Congress.

No. 27/Eight of Hearts

Sultan Hashim al-Taie

Former Iraqi Minister of Defense

September 19, 2003 - Captured. Sentenced to death in the Anfal trial; to 15 years in prison for the 1991 Shiite uprising trial: and to 15 years for the Halabja chemical attack.

July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.

No. 28/Eight of Diamonds

Hikmat Mizban Ibrahim al-Azzawi

Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister

April 18, 2003 - Captured.

No. 29/Seven of Spades

Mahmud Dhiyab al-Ahmad

Iraqi Minister of Interior

August 8, 2003 - Captured.

July 9, 2012 - Released.

No. 30/ Seven of Clubs

Ayad Futayyih Khalifa al-Rawi

Al Quds Force chief of staff

June 4, 2003 - Captured.

No. 31/Seven of Hearts

Zuhayr Talib abd al-Sattar al-Naqib

Director of Military Intelligence

April 23, 2003 - Surrendered.

No. 32/Seven of Diamonds

Amir Hamudi Hasan al-Sadi

Saddam Husseins's science adviser

April 12, 2003 - Surrendered.

No. 33/Six of Spades

Amir Rashid Muhammad al-Ubaydi

Oil minister and presidential adviser

April 28, 2003 - Captured.

No. 34/Six of Clubs

Hussam Muhammad Amin al-Yasin

Head, National Monitoring Directorate; Former Minister of Interior

April 27, 2003 - Captured.

No. 35/Six of Hearts

Muhammad Mahdi al-Salih

Minister of Trade

April 23, 2003 - Captured.



Sabawi Ibrahim al-Hasan al-Tikriti

Presidential advisor, half-brother of Saddam Hussein

February 2005 - Turned over to Iraq by

July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.

July 2013 - Died of cancer. No. 36/Six of DiamondsSabawi Ibrahim al-Hasan al-TikritiPresidential advisor, half-brother of Saddam HusseinTurned over to Iraq by Syria. Sentenced to 15 years in prison in one trial and sentenced to death in another.Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.Died of cancer.

No. 37/Five of Spades

Watban Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti

Saddam Hussein's half-brother

April 13, 2003 - Captured at Syrian border. Convicted and sentenced to death.

July 16, 2011 - Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.

No. 38/Five of Clubs

Barzan Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti

Saddam Hussein's half-brother

April 17, 2003 - Captured.

November 5, 2006 - Sentenced to death.

January 15, 2007 - Executed.

No. 39/Five of Hearts

Huda Salih Mehdi Ammash

A top weapons scientist

May 5, 2003 - Captured

December 12, 2005 - Released.

No. 40/Five of Diamonds

Abd al-Baqi abd al-Karim al-Abdallah al-Sadun

Central Ba'ath Party Regional Command Chairman, Diyala Region

Still at large.

No. 41/Four of spades

Muhammad Zimam abd al-Razzaq al-Sadun

Central Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman, Ninawah and Ta'mim Governorates

February 15, 2004 - Captured.

No. 42/Four of Clubs

Samir abd al Aziz al Najm

Baath Party leader

April 17, 2003 - Captured.

No. 43/Four of Hearts

Humam Abd al-Khaliq Abd al-Ghafur

Minister of Higher Education & Scientific Research

April 19, 2003 - Captured.

No. 44/Four of Diamonds

Yahya Abdallah al Ubaydi

Ba'ath Party Chairman and commander Ba'ath Party Militia

Suspected dead.

No. 45/no card

Nayif Shindakh Thamir Ghalib

Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman An-Najaf Governorate

Suspected dead.

No. 46/Three of Clubs

Sayf al-Din al-Mashhadani

Baath Party regional chairman for al-Muthanna

May 24, 2003 - Captured.

No. 47/Three of Hearts

Fadil Mahmud Gharib

Former Baath regional chairman

May 14, 2003 - Captured.

December 18, 2005 - Released.

No. 48/Three of Diamonds

Muhsin Khadr al-Khafaji

Ba'ath Party Chairman, al-qadisiyah Governorate

February 7, 2004 - Captured.

No. 49/Two of Spades

Rashid Taan Kazim

Central Ba'ath Party Regional Chairman, Anbar Governorate

Still at Large.

No. 50/Two of Clubs

Ugla Abid Sighar al-Kubaysi

Regional Baath Party chairman

May 20, 2003 - Captured.

No. 51/Two of Hearts

Ghazi Hammud al-Ubaydi

Baath Party Regional Command Chairman in the Iraqi district of Al Kut

May 7, 2003 - Captured.

Spring 2005 - Released.

No. 52/Two of Diamonds

Adil Abdallah Mahdi al-Duri al-Tikriti

Baath Party Regional Command chairman from the Dhi Qar governorate

May 15, 2003 - Captured.

No. 53/no card

Brig. Gen. Qaid Husseini al-Awadi

Baath party regional commander and a brigadier general in Iraq's chemical corps

June 10, 2003 - Captured.

No. 54/no card

Khamis Sirhan al-Muhammad

Baath Party regional chairman for the Karbala governorate

January 11, 2004 - Captured.

Summer 2010 - Tried, found innocent and released.

No. 55/Three of Spades

Sad Abd al-Majid al-Faysal

Regional chairman for Salah al-Din

May 24, 2003 - Captured.