Major Rail Accidents Fast Facts

New York City's Grand Central Depot undergoes construction in June 1909. The train station was rebuilt after a wreck in the tunnels killed 15 people in 1902.

Patrolmen carry one of the dead from the wreckage caused when two trains crashed in a New York freight yard on May 22, 1967. Six crew members died and four more were injured.

An aerial view of the damage caused in Maryland when an Amtrak train collided with three Conrail freight locomotives. More than a dozen people were killed.

Rescue workers search the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak passenger train March 16, 1999, after it collided with a semi-trailer truck in Bourbonnais, Illinois, about 50 miles south of Chicago. Eleven people were reported dead and more than 100 were injured.

Rescue workers from Los Angeles tend to victims of an early morning Metrolink commuter train collision in Glendale, California, on January 26, 2005. Eleven people died and more than 180 were injured in the derailment, caused when Juan Manuel Alvarez parked his car on the tracks. Alvarez was convicted of murder and sentenced to 11 consecutive life terms in prison.

Smoke rises from railway cars after a train derailed in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, Canada, on July 6, 2013. A large swath of Lac-Megantic was destroyed after the derailment sparked several explosions. The train was carrying crude oil. At least 42 of the community's 6,000 residents died.

A Metro-North commuter train lies in the brush near the Hudson River after it derailed just north of the Spuyten Duyvil station December 1, 2013, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Four died and scores were injured after the seven-car train left the tracks as it was heading to Grand Central Terminal along the Hudson River line.