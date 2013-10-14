Autism Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at autism.
Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) incorporates a group of neurodevelopmental disorders causing impaired communication skills and social skills. ASD generally starts before three years of age and lasts a lifetime, but early intervention plays a role in treatment and progress.
ASD is about four times more common among boys than girls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ASD can be found among all races, ethnicities and socioeconomic groups.
The prevalence of ASD in the United States is about one in 59 children, according to a 2018 CDC report.
Health care costs for children with autism are four to six times greater than medical costs for children without autism, according to research published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.
Diagnosis:
There is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism. Instead, the disorder is diagnosed by observing a child's development.
According to the CDC, signs of autism may include deficits in social communication and interaction in a variety of contexts, difficulty engaging in back-and-forth conversation and an absence of interest in forming friendships with peers.
Vaccines and Autism:
The debate over whether autism spectrum disorders are caused by vaccines started in 1998 when the medical journal The Lancet published a now-retracted study by researcher Andrew Wakefield linking the MMR vaccine to autism.
