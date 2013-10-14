Autism Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at autism.

ASD can be found among all races, ethnicities and socioeconomic groups.

Diagnosis:

There is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism. Instead, the disorder is diagnosed by observing a child's development. There is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism. Instead, the disorder is diagnosed by observing a child's development.

According to the CDC, signs of autism may include deficits in social communication and interaction in a variety of contexts, difficulty engaging in back-and-forth conversation and an absence of interest in forming friendships with peers.

Vaccines and Autism:

The debate over whether autism spectrum disorders are caused by The debate over whether autism spectrum disorders are caused by vaccines started in 1998 when the medical journal The Lancet published a now-retracted study by researcher Andrew Wakefield linking the MMR vaccine to autism.

Most of Wakefield's co-authors withdrew their names from the study when they learne