Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, Israeli spiritual leader, dies
Published
12:52 PM EDT, Mon October 7, 2013
Mourners gather outside the Jerusalem home of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the former Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel, on Monday, October 7. Yosef, 93, died after medical complications from a stroke he suffered earlier this year. He was considered the leading authority in religious rulings in the realm of Jewish law and was a founder of the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, playing a pivotal role in Israeli politics.
Sebastain Scheiner/AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, escorts Yosef's body during the rabbi's funeral in Jerusalem on October 7.
Ariel Schalit/AP
Orthodox Jews watch Yosef's funeral procession on October 7 in Jerusalem.
Ariel Schalit/AP
Yosef's body gets carried up stairs during the funeral procession.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Orthodox Jews sit next to the rabbi's body on October 7 in Jerusalem.
Ariel Schalit/AP
Police try to hold back Orthodox men and children from reaching the vehicle carrying the rabbi's body.
Ariel Schalit/AP
A man weeps outside Yosef's home in Jerusalem after hearing about the rabbi's death.
Ariel Schalit/AP
A woman makes a phone call in a hallway near Yosef's room at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. The rabbi died at the hospital.