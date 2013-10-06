Story highlights Three men sentenced to between 3-7 years and 500 to 1,200 lashes One man received the harshest sentence -- 2,000 lashes and 10 years A video of the men dancing was posted to social media, but has been removed

CNN —

Four Saudi men accused of dancing naked on the roof of a car and posting a video of the incident online have been sentenced to as many as 2,000 lashes and up to 10 years in prison, and fined thousands of dollars, a newspaper reported this week.

A criminal court in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia, handed down the verdict on Wednesday, according to the newspaper al-Sharq.

Three of the men were sentenced to three to seven years in prison and 500 to 1,200 lashes, and one man received the harshest sentence – 10 years and 2,000 lashes.

The fines came to 50,000 Saudi riyals ($13,000), the newspaper reported.

The car they danced on was confiscated, al-Sharq reported, adding that the video of the incident has been removed.

Two of the men were “security men, who were supposed to preserve the security of this country and the values ​​and traditions of Islam,” the newspaper said.

