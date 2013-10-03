World Cup Fast Facts

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup on Sunday, July 5, in Vancouver, Canada. The United States defeated Japan with a final score of 5-2. Click through the gallery to see tournament highlights: Hide Caption 1 of 242

Alex Morgan of the United States celebrates the impressive win.

Megan Rapinoe of the United States and Homare Sawa of Japan fight for the ball.

Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori allows a third goal to United States' Carli Lloyd during the first half.

Japanese football fans react to a U.S. goal at a public screening of the game in Tokyo.

U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo watches as American Julie Johnston and Homare Sawa of Japan battle for a header during the second half.

Alex Morgan of the United States controls the ball in the second half.

Hope Solo allows a goal during the second half.

Japan's Yuki Ogimi of Japan scores a goal during the first half.

Homare Sawa vies with Abby Wambach.

England celebrates a penalty kick goal against Germany during extra time at the Women's World Cup soccer third-place match in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, July 4. England defeated Germany with a final score of 1-0.

England's Katie Chapman knocks down Germany's Sara Dabritz during the second half of the Women's World Cup soccer third-place match on Saturday.

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley makes a save against Germany during second-half action on Saturday, July 4.

Japanese players celebrate their first-half goal against England during a Women's World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 1. Japan, the defending World Cup champions, won 2-1 after a late-minute own goal by England's Laura Bassett.

England's Josanne Potter, right, consoles Bassett after the whistle.

Yuki Ogimi of Japan battles through two England defenders.

England's Katie Chapman, center, congratulates Fara Williams after Williams tied the score on a penalty kick. Both teams traded penalty-kick goals before Bassett's own goal.

Jill Scott of England and Azusa Iwashimizu of Japan slide in for the ball.

English goalkeeper Karen Bardsley hangs from the crossbar.

Japan's Nahomi Kawasumi shields Chapman during the first half.

American Kelley O'Hara, center in white, celebrates after scoring a goal against Germany on Tuesday, June 30. The goal, late in the second half, clinched a 2-0 semifinal victory for the Americans. They will now get a rematch against Japan, the team that defeated them in the 2011 World Cup final.

U.S. midfielder Tobin Heath gets knocked over by Germany's Tabea Kemme.

Germany's Alexandra Popp, left, clashed heads with American Morgan Brian early in the match. Both players received treatment and returned to action.

German forward Celia Sasic reacts after missing a penalty kick early in the second half. It would have given Germany a 1-0 lead.

Alex Morgan of the United States is defended by Germany's Annike Krahn, left, and Lena Goessling.

England players celebrate a goal during their 2-1 victory over Canada in the Women's World Cup on Saturday, June 27. The victory in Vancouver, British Columbia, gave England its first-ever trip to the semifinals.

Canada's Christine Sinclair shoots the ball past English goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.

England's Jodie Taylor, left, celebrates her goal against Canada with teammate Jill Scott.

Japanese players celebrate a goal scored by Mana Iwabuchi (No. 16) during a match against Australia on June 27. It was the only goal scored in the quarterfinal match, which was played in Edmonton, Alberta.

Kyah Simon of Australia challenges Azusa Iwashimizu of Japan.

Australia's Caitlin Foord, left, and Lisa De Vanna try to keep the ball from Japan's Aya Miyama.

Samantha Kerr of Australia flies in the air as she is fouled by Iwashimizu.

U.S. defender Meghan Klingenberg stands over China's Wang Lisi during a match in Ottawa on Friday, June 26. The United States won 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.

China's Lou Jiahui collides with U.S. defender Julie Johnston.

U.S. midfielder Tobin Heath fights for the ball with China's Pang Fengyue.

U.S. forward Amy Rodriguez kicks the ball during the China match.

Johnston and China's Wang Shuang vie for the ball during the second half.

Germany's Simone Laudehr, right, is challenged by Jessica Houara of France during a quarterfinal match in Montreal on June 26. Germany advanced after winning a penalty shootout.

Germany's Nadine Angerer allows a goal on a penalty kick.

France's Claire Lavogez is consoled by head coach Philippe Bergeroo after she missed her penalty in the shootout.

French midfielder Claire Lavogez slides in on German midfielder Tabea Kemme.

France's Jessica Houara, right, trips Alexandra Popp.

Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori dives for a save during a round-of-16 match in Vancouver on Tuesday, June 23. Japan defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Dutch player Desiree van Lunteren heads the ball during the match against Japan.

Japan's Azusa Iwashimizu knocks the ball away from Lieke Martens.

Japan's Aya Sameshima shoots over the bar.

U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe is fouled by Colombia defender Angela Clavijo during a round-of-16 match in Edmonton on Monday, June 22. The foul was in the box, leading to a penalty that Carli Lloyd converted into a goal. The United States won the match 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Lloyd goes for the ball between Colombia's Stefany Castano, left, and Natalia Gaitan.

U.S. forward Abby Wambach kicks the ball away from goalkeeper Catalina Perez. Wambach was called offside on the play.

Clavijo stretches for the ball in front of U.S. midfielder Lauren Holiday.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg heads the ball during a round-of-16 match against England on June 22. England trailed 1-0 but came back to win 2-1 in Ottawa.

Norway forward Isabell Herlovsen, center, fights for the ball against England's Karen Carney, left.

England's Katie Chapman competes with Norway's Solveig Gulbrandsen.

England's Laura Bassett, left, chases Herlovsen in the second half.

Hegerberg vies for the ball with Lucy Bronze, left.

From left, Canada's Ashley Lawrence, Christine Sinclair, Josee Belanger and Rhian Wilkinson celebrate Belanger's goal against Switzerland on Sunday, June 21. Canada won the round-of-16 match 1-0 in Vancouver.

Canada's Melissa Tancredi tries to get a shot past Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann.

Thalmann watches a shot deflect off the goal frame.

Switzerland's Ana Maria Crnogorcevic and Canada's Allysha Chapman collide during the first half.

Marie Laure Delie of France kicks the ball in front of Cho So-hyun of South Korea during a round-of-16 match June 21 in Montreal. France won 3-0.

South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi makes a save against France's Amandine Henry during the first half.

France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates a goal by teammate Marie-Laure Delie.

French midfielder Elodie Thomis leaps over South Korea defender Lee Eun-mi.

Australia's Laura Alleway, right, defends against Brazil midfielder Formiga during a match June 21 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Australia upset Brazil 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Fabiana of Brazil was given a yellow card after tripping Caitlin Foord.

Brazil's Marta slides into Elise Kellond-Knight.

Fabiana heads the ball above Australia's Katrina Gorry.

Chinese goalkeeper Wang Fei saves a shot during a round-of-16 match against Cameroon on Saturday, June 20. China defeated Cameroon 1-0 in Edmonton.

Cameroon goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom saves a shot on goal.

China's Wu Haiyan stops the ball.

Cameroon's Jeannette Yango and China's Wang Shanshan compete for a header.

Germany's Saskia Bartusiak, left, collides with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson during a round-of-16 match in Ottawa on June 20. Germany won 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

German forward Celia Sasic collides into Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

Germany's Anja Mittag takes a shot past Linda Sembrant.

German goalkeeper Nadine Angerer makes a save against a charging Jakobsson.

South Korean players celebrate after they defeated Spain 2-1 in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 17.

Eunsun Park of South Korea is challenged by Irene Paredes of Spain.

Eunmi Lee of South Korea and Marta Corredera of Spain chase the ball.

Hyeri Kim, left, and Yumi Kang of South Korea defend Alexia Putellas of Spain.

Hahnul Kwon and Younga Yoo celebrate as the ball goes into the net behind Spanish goalkeeper Ainhoa Tirapu.

Costa Rican defender Cristin Granados eyes the ball during a match against Brazil on June 17. Brazil won 1-0 in Moncton.

Costa Rica breaks through the Brazilian defense.

Costa Rican goalkeeper Dinnia Diaz competes for the ball.

Costa Rican midfielder Shirley Cruz during play.

Costa Rican midfielder Katherine Alvarado, left, and forward Maria Barrantes jump for the ball.

England's Steph Houghton, right, challenges Ingrid Vidal of Colombia during a match in Montreal on June 17. England won 2-1.

Leicy Santos of Colombia tries to move the ball past England defenders.

Colombia's Yoreli Rincon runs after the ball.

Fran Kirby of England tries to move the ball past Lady Andrade, right, of Colombia.

Colombia's Angela Clavijo and England's Toni Duggan chase the ball.

France's Marie Laure Delie, far left in white, heads her team's first goal against Mexico on June 17. France won 5-0 in Ottawa.

Eugenie Le Sommer of France scores her team's third goal.

Mexico's Monica Ocampo, right, and France's Jessica Houara battle for the ball.

Mexico's Greta Espinoza, right, takes o France's Gaetane Thiney during the second half.

France's Elodie Thomis, left, drives the ball past a Mexico defender.

Sweden's Therese Sjogran, right, and Australia's Emily Van Egmond battle for control of the ball during a match in Edmonton on Tuesday, June 16. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sweden's Jessica Samuelsson, left, takes on Samantha Kerr of Australia.

Australia's Tameka Butt, right, and Sweden's Lisa Dahlkvist compete in the second half.

Australia's Kyah Simon, left, and Dahlkvist race for the ball.

Australia's Lisa De Vanna, right, and Sweden's Caroline Seger watch the ball.

Australian players celebrate the draw, which clinched a spot in the next stage of the tournament.

U.S. goalie Hope Solo makes a save against Nigeria during a match in Vancouver on June 16. The United States beat Nigeria 1-0.

U.S. forward Abby Wambach celebrates her goal against Nigeria.

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala leaps past Lauren Holiday as she chases the ball.

Megan Rapinoe of the United States is knocked down by Ngozi Ebere, left, and Ukpong Sunday of Nigeria.

American defender Julie Johnston, left, and Nigeria's Courtney Dike compete for the ball.

Cameroon's Gabrielle Onguene, left, and Switzerland's Rachel Rinast compete for the ball during a Women's

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Cameroon's Aurelle Awona, left, celebrates with teammate Gaelle Enganamouit. Hide Caption 108 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Rinast reacts as Jeannette Yango of Cameroon heads the ball. Hide Caption 109 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ramona Bachmann of Switzerland breaks past two Cameroon players. Hide Caption 110 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Switzerland's Lara Dickenmann and Cameroon's Augustine Ejangue jostle for the ball. Hide Caption 111 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Japan's Yuki Ogimi scores the only goal of the match against Ecuador on June 16. Hide Caption 112 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Japan forward Shinobu Ohno and Ecuador forward Denise Pesantes compete for the ball. Hide Caption 113 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Aya Miyama of Japan is tracked by Monica Quinteros of Ecuador. Hide Caption 114 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Japan defender Yuri Kawamura, left, and Ecuador defender Ligia Moreira go for the ball. Hide Caption 115 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Chinese defender Wang Shanshan, center, heads the ball between two New Zealand defenders during a match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Monday, June 15. The match ended 2-2. Hide Caption 116 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game New Zealand midfielder Katie Duncan, second from left, collides with China forward Lou Jiahui. Hide Caption 117 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Wang, right, celebrates after scoring China's second goal. Hide Caption 118 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game China midfielder Wang Lisi, left, and New Zealand defender Ali Riley vie for the ball. Hide Caption 119 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game New Zealand's Rebekah Stott, center, and Betsy Hassett celebrate Stott's goal. Hide Caption 120 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game The Netherlands' Anouk Dekker, left, and Canada's Ashley Lawrence chase the ball during the first half of a match June 15 in Montreal. The two teams tied 1-1. Hide Caption 121 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Dekker kicks the ball in front of Lawrence. Hide Caption 122 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Lieke Martens of the Netherlands and Canada's Josee Belanger compete for the ball. Hide Caption 123 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Lawrence, left, celebrates her goal with teammate Allysha Chapman. Hide Caption 124 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway midfielder Solveig Gulbrandsen, second from left, scores against Ivory Coast during a match June 15 in Moncton. Norway won 3-1. Hide Caption 125 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ivory Coast forward Ange Nguessan, left, holds off Norway defender Ingrid Moe Wold. Hide Caption 126 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway midfielder Ingrid Schjelderup, left, competes for the ball with Ivory Coast forward Ines Nhrehy. Hide Caption 127 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway forward Ada Hegerberg, right, scored twice in the match. Hide Caption 128 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz, right, and Thailand midfielder Silawan Intamee vie for the ball during a match June 15 in Winnipeg. Germany won 4-0. Hide Caption 129 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Sara Daebritz scores a goal for Germany. Hide Caption 130 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Thailand's Sunisa Srangthaisong prepares to kick the ball. Hide Caption 131 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Lena Petermann celebrates with German teammate Melanie Behringer. Hide Caption 132 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game England's Karen Carney, right, gets a shot past Valeria Miranda and Cecilia Santiago of Mexico on Saturday, June 13. England won 2-1 in Moncton. Hide Caption 133 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game England midfielder Jill Scott, left, and Mexico midfielder Nayeli Rangel battle for the ball. Hide Caption 134 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Mexican forward Renae Cuellar, right, competes with English midfielder Fara Williams. Hide Caption 135 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game England defender Laura Bassett heads the ball. Hide Caption 136 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Spain's Celia Jimenez, left, leaps for the ball near Brazil's Tamires and Spanish goalkeeper Ainhoa Tirapu during a match in Montreal on June 13. Brazil defeated Spain 1-0. Hide Caption 137 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Brazil's Andressa jumps over Virginia Torrecilla of Spain. Hide Caption 138 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game The ball rolls behind Brazilian goalkeeper Luciana as she makes a save. Hide Caption 139 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game French defender Laure Boulleau, right, shoots next to Colombian midfielder Carolina Arias during a match in Moncton on June 13. Colombia won 2-0. Hide Caption 140 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Colombian midfielder Nataly Arias heads the ball. Hide Caption 141 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game France's Wendie Renard takes the ball from Lady Andrade of Colombia. Hide Caption 142 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Costa Rica's Wendy Acosta, right, challenges South Korea's Ji Soyun during their 2-2 tie June 13 in Montreal. Hide Caption 143 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Shirley Cruz of Costa Rica, right, challenges Kim Hyeri of South Korea. Hide Caption 144 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jungmi dives as a shot by Costa Rica goes wide of the goal. Hide Caption 145 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Costa Rica goalkeeper Dinnia Diaz comes out to knock the ball away from South Korea's Lee Geummin. Hide Caption 146 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Jeannette Yango of Cameroon, left, and Yuika Sugasawa of Japan battle for a loose ball Friday, June 12, in Vancouver. Japan defeated Cameroon 2-1. Hide Caption 147 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game A shot by Cameroon gets past Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori. Hide Caption 148 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Saki Kumagai of Japan clears under pressure from Francine Zouga of Cameroon. Hide Caption 149 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit is surrounded by Japanese defenders. Hide Caption 150 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Therese Sjogran of Sweden, left, and Sydney Leroux of the United States chase down a ball during their scoreless draw June 12 in Winnipeg. Hide Caption 151 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game U.S. forward Christen Press, left, fights for the ball with Sweden defender Nilla Fischer. Hide Caption 152 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Megan Rapinoe of the United States tries to hold off Sjogran. Hide Caption 153 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl leaps over Leroux to catch the ball. Hide Caption 154 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ana Palacios of Ecuador is surrounded by Swiss defenders during a match June 12 in Vancouver. Ecuador lost 10-1. Hide Caption 155 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Switzerland's Eseosa Aigbogun, right, and Ecuador's Nancy Aguilar go for a header. Hide Caption 156 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ingrid Rodriguez of Ecuador fails to prevent an own goal by teammate Angie Ponce. Hide Caption 157 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ecuador's Monica Quinteros, left, fights off Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic. Hide Caption 158 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ecuador's Mabel Velarde slides to take the ball away from Aigbogun. Hide Caption 159 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala, right, is challenged by Australia defender Steph Catley during a match June 12 in Winnipeg. Australia won 2-0. Hide Caption 160 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Kyah Simon of Australia scores a goal past Nigerian goalkeeper Precious Dede. Hide Caption 161 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Australia defender Laura Alleway heads the ball. Hide Caption 162 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Nigeria defender Osinachi Ohale, left, and Australia forward Samantha Kerr compete for the ball. Hide Caption 163 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game From left, Canada's Karina LeBlanc, Sophie Schmidt and Josee Belanger wave to fans in Edmonton after a 0-0 draw against New Zealand on Thursday, June 11. Hide Caption 164 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Canada's Kaylyn Kyle defends against New Zealand's Amber Hearn. Hide Caption 165 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Schmidt leaves the field after play was temporarily halted because of lightning. Hide Caption 166 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Canada goalie Erin McLeod makes a save. Hide Caption 167 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Christine Sinclair of Canada and Betsy Hassett of New Zealand battle for the ball. Hide Caption 168 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game China players celebrate with supporters in Edmonton following their 1-0 win against the Netherlands on June 11. Hide Caption 169 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Mandy Van Den Berg of the Netherlands, right, defends Tang Jiali of China. Hide Caption 170 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Wu Haiyan of China heads the ball in front of Lieke Martens of the Netherlands. Hide Caption 171 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Tang kicks the ball during the Netherlands match. Hide Caption 172 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Martens, left, and China's Haiyan Wu compete for a header. Hide Caption 173 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game China's Shanshan Wang, left, tries to keep the ball away from Van Den Berg. Hide Caption 174 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Anootsara Maijaren of Thailand, center, challenges Christine Lohoues of Ivory Coast during a Women's World Cup match in Ottawa on Thursday, June 11. Thailand won the match 3-2. Hide Caption 175 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Nisa Romyen of Thailand tried to protect the ball from Lohoues, left, and Fatou Coulibaly. Hide Caption 176 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ange Nguessan celebrates after scoring the Ivory Coast's first goal. Hide Caption 177 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Nguessan, left, competes with Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong. Hide Caption 178 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Germany's Anja Mittag, left, scores a goal past Norway goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth during a match in Ottawa on June 11. The final score was 1-1. Hide Caption 179 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway's Ada Hegerberg, left, is challenged by Germany's Annike Krahn. Hide Caption 180 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Germany's Tabea Kemme, left, defends against Isabell Herlovsen. Hide Caption 181 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway's Maren Mjelde, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a free kick. Hide Caption 182 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ingrid Schjelderup of Norway is challenged by two German defenders. Hide Caption 183 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Brazilian players celebrate a goal scored by Marta during their match against South Korea on Tuesday, June 9. Brazil won the match 2-0 in Montreal. Hide Caption 184 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game South Korea's Kim Do-yeon tries to move the ball past Marta. Hide Caption 185 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game South Korean hoalkeeper Kim Jung-mi makes a save near Brazil's Cristiane. Hide Caption 186 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Marta looks on during the game. Hide Caption 187 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Tamires of Brazil challenges Jeon Gaeul of South Korea. Hide Caption 188 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Spain's Natalia Pablos tries to dribble past Costa Rica's Carol Sanchez during a match June 9 in Montreal. The match ended 1-1. Hide Caption 189 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Raquel Rodriguez Cedeno, right, celebrates her goal with her Costa Rican teammates. Hide Caption 190 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Spain's Jennifer Hermoso watches Costa Rica's Diana Saenz head the ball. Hide Caption 191 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Marta Corredera of Spain is challenged by Lixy Rodriguez of Costa Rica. Hide Caption 192 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Mexico's Valerie Miranda, left, and Colombia's Lady Andrade battle for the ball during a match June 9 in Moncton. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Hide Caption 193 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Colombian midfielder Daniela Montoya, left, celebrates her goal with teammates Tatiana Ariza, center, and Natalia Gaitan. Hide Caption 194 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Mexico forward Stephany Mayor eyes the ball. Hide Caption 195 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Mayor jumps next to Colombian midfielder Carolina Arias. Hide Caption 196 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Mexico's players celebrate their goal. Hide Caption 197 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game England forward Ellen White kicks the ball during a match against France on June 9. France won the match 1-0 in Moncton. Hide Caption 198 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Jill Scott of England and Amandine Henry of France compete for a header. Hide Caption 199 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game French forward Eugenie Le Sommer is congratulated by teammate Gaetane Thiney after scoring the game's only goal. Hide Caption 200 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley makes a save during the first half. Hide Caption 201 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Japan's Yuki Ogimi directs a header during the first half of a Women's World Cup match against Switzerland on Monday, June 8. Japan won the match 1-0 in Vancouver. Hide Caption 202 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Kozue Ando of Japan, bottom, is challenged by Caroline Abbe of Switzerland. Hide Caption 203 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann dives the right way but can't stop Aya Miyama's penalty shot in the first half. Hide Caption 204 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Japan's Rumi Utsugi kicks the ball out of the air as she jumps above Switzerland's Fabienne Humm. Hide Caption 205 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Megan Rapinoe of the United States celebrates June 8 after scoring the first goal against Australia in Winnipeg. Rapinoe scored twice in the match as the Americans won 3-1. Hide Caption 206 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo makes a save in the first half. Hide Caption 207 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game U.S. forward Sydney Leroux slides into Australia's Servet Uzunlar. Hide Caption 208 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Australia's Lisa De Vanna celebrates her first-half goal with her teammates. Hide Caption 209 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game U.S. forward Christen Press heads the ball. Hide Caption 210 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game U.S. captain Abby Wambach, left, controls the ball near Australian defender Laura Alleway. Hide Caption 211 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Cameroon's Gabrielle Onguene, left, leaps into the arms of her teammates on the sideline after she scored against Ecuador on June 8. Cameroon won the match 6-0. Hide Caption 212 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ecuador's Nancy Aguilar, left, and Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit collide. Hide Caption 213 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Cameroon's Jeannette Yango, left, and Claudine Meffometou Tcheno, right, collide with Ecuador's Giannina Lattanzio. Hide Caption 214 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ecuador goalkeeper Shirley Berruz makes a save during the second half. Hide Caption 215 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Christine Manie of Cameroon jumps to avoid the tackle of Monica Quinteros. Hide Caption 216 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala, right, scores a goal against Sweden during a Women's World Cup match June 8 in Winnipeg. The game ended in a 3-3 draw. Hide Caption 217 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Francisca Ordega of Nigeria scores past Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. Hide Caption 218 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Sweden's Linda Sembrant scores her team's third goal against Nigeria. Hide Caption 219 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Sweden's Nilla Fischer heads the ball for her team's first goal. Hide Caption 220 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ordega fouls Sweden's Therese Sjogran. Hide Caption 221 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Germany's Celia Sasic falls head first into the turf after a collision with Ivory Coast's Sophie Aguie on Sunday, June 7. Germany defeated Ivory Coast 10-0 in Ottawa. Hide Caption 222 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Germany's Anja Mittag, top, reacts while scoring the sixth goal of the match. Hide Caption 223 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ivory Coast midfielder Rita Akaffou, left, battles Germany forward Alexandra Popp in the second half of the match. Hide Caption 224 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Ivory Coast's Dominique Thiamale makes a save during the first half. Hide Caption 225 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Germany goalkeeper Nadine Angerer kicks the ball away as Ivory Coast's Rebecca Elloh makes a challenge. Hide Caption 226 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway's Isabell Herlovsen falls after a challenge from Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong on Sunday, June 7. Herlovsen scored two goals as Norway defeated Thailand 4-0. Hide Caption 227 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway's Lene Mykjaland, top, battles Thailand's Silawan Intamee for the ball. Hide Caption 228 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway's Gry Tofte Ims, left, competes against Kanjana Sung-Ngoen of Thailand. Hide Caption 229 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Norway's Ingrid Moe Wold tries to keep Chinwong away from the ball. Hide Caption 230 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Dutch goalkeeper Loes Geurts, right, defends a corner kick against New Zealand on Saturday, June 6. The Netherlands won the match 1-0 in Edmonton. Hide Caption 231 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game New Zealand's Sarah Gregorius, bottom, and the Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren vie for the ball. Hide Caption 232 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Stefanie Van Der Gragt, front, and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands battle for a header against a New Zealand player. Hide Caption 233 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Geurts and New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson collide. Hide Caption 234 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Dutch players celebrate Martens' goal in the first half. Hide Caption 235 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod makes a save against China in the tournament's opening match Saturday, June 6. The host nation won 1-0 in Edmonton. Hide Caption 236 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Canada's Josee Belanger, right, defends Wang Shanshan of China. Hide Caption 237 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game China's Ying Li, left, is tackled by Kadeisha Buchanan of Canada. Hide Caption 238 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Chinese goalkeeper Wang Fei tries in vain to stop a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair. The goal came late in second-half stoppage time. Hide Caption 239 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Canada's Allysha Chapman looks to cross the ball as China's Tan Ruyin defends. Hide Caption 240 of 242

Photos: Women's World Cup: The beautiful game Canada's Melissa Tancredi wins a header. Hide Caption 241 of 242