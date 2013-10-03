World Cup Fast Facts

Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup on Sunday, July 5, in Vancouver, Canada. The United States defeated Japan with a final score of 5-2. Click through the gallery to see tournament highlights:
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Alex Morgan of the United States celebrates the impressive win.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Megan Rapinoe of the United States and Homare Sawa of Japan fight for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori allows a third goal to United States' Carli Lloyd during the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japanese football fans react to a U.S. goal at a public screening of the game in Tokyo.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo watches as American Julie Johnston and Homare Sawa of Japan battle for a header during the second half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Alex Morgan of the United States controls the ball in the second half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Hope Solo allows a goal during the second half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan's Yuki Ogimi of Japan scores a goal during the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Homare Sawa vies with Abby Wambach.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England celebrates a penalty kick goal against Germany during extra time at the Women's World Cup soccer third-place match in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, July 4. England defeated Germany with a final score of 1-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England's Katie Chapman knocks down Germany's Sara Dabritz during the second half of the Women's World Cup soccer third-place match on Saturday.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley makes a save against Germany during second-half action on Saturday, July 4.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japanese players celebrate their first-half goal against England during a Women's World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 1. Japan, the defending World Cup champions, won 2-1 after a late-minute own goal by England's Laura Bassett.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England's Josanne Potter, right, consoles Bassett after the whistle.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Yuki Ogimi of Japan battles through two England defenders.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England's Katie Chapman, center, congratulates Fara Williams after Williams tied the score on a penalty kick. Both teams traded penalty-kick goals before Bassett's own goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Jill Scott of England and Azusa Iwashimizu of Japan slide in for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
English goalkeeper Karen Bardsley hangs from the crossbar.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan's Nahomi Kawasumi shields Chapman during the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
American Kelley O'Hara, center in white, celebrates after scoring a goal against Germany on Tuesday, June 30. The goal, late in the second half, clinched a 2-0 semifinal victory for the Americans. They will now get a rematch against Japan, the team that defeated them in the 2011 World Cup final.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. midfielder Tobin Heath gets knocked over by Germany's Tabea Kemme.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Alexandra Popp, left, clashed heads with American Morgan Brian early in the match. Both players received treatment and returned to action.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
German forward Celia Sasic reacts after missing a penalty kick early in the second half. It would have given Germany a 1-0 lead.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Alex Morgan of the United States is defended by Germany's Annike Krahn, left, and Lena Goessling.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England players celebrate a goal during their 2-1 victory over Canada in the Women's World Cup on Saturday, June 27. The victory in Vancouver, British Columbia, gave England its first-ever trip to the semifinals.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Canada's Christine Sinclair shoots the ball past English goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England's Jodie Taylor, left, celebrates her goal against Canada with teammate Jill Scott.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japanese players celebrate a goal scored by Mana Iwabuchi (No. 16) during a match against Australia on June 27. It was the only goal scored in the quarterfinal match, which was played in Edmonton, Alberta.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Kyah Simon of Australia challenges Azusa Iwashimizu of Japan.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Australia's Caitlin Foord, left, and Lisa De Vanna try to keep the ball from Japan's Aya Miyama.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Samantha Kerr of Australia flies in the air as she is fouled by Iwashimizu.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. defender Meghan Klingenberg stands over China's Wang Lisi during a match in Ottawa on Friday, June 26. The United States won 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
China's Lou Jiahui collides with U.S. defender Julie Johnston.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. midfielder Tobin Heath fights for the ball with China's Pang Fengyue.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. forward Amy Rodriguez kicks the ball during the China match.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Johnston and China's Wang Shuang vie for the ball during the second half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Simone Laudehr, right, is challenged by Jessica Houara of France during a quarterfinal match in Montreal on June 26. Germany advanced after winning a penalty shootout.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Nadine Angerer allows a goal on a penalty kick.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
France's Claire Lavogez is consoled by head coach Philippe Bergeroo after she missed her penalty in the shootout.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
French midfielder Claire Lavogez slides in on German midfielder Tabea Kemme.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
France's Jessica Houara, right, trips Alexandra Popp.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori dives for a save during a round-of-16 match in Vancouver on Tuesday, June 23. Japan defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Dutch player Desiree van Lunteren heads the ball during the match against Japan.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan's Azusa Iwashimizu knocks the ball away from Lieke Martens.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan's Aya Sameshima shoots over the bar.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe is fouled by Colombia defender Angela Clavijo during a round-of-16 match in Edmonton on Monday, June 22. The foul was in the box, leading to a penalty that Carli Lloyd converted into a goal. The United States won the match 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Lloyd goes for the ball between Colombia's Stefany Castano, left, and Natalia Gaitan.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. forward Abby Wambach kicks the ball away from goalkeeper Catalina Perez. Wambach was called offside on the play.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Clavijo stretches for the ball in front of U.S. midfielder Lauren Holiday.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway's Ada Hegerberg heads the ball during a round-of-16 match against England on June 22. England trailed 1-0 but came back to win 2-1 in Ottawa.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway forward Isabell Herlovsen, center, fights for the ball against England's Karen Carney, left.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England's Katie Chapman competes with Norway's Solveig Gulbrandsen.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England's Laura Bassett, left, chases Herlovsen in the second half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Hegerberg vies for the ball with Lucy Bronze, left.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
From left, Canada's Ashley Lawrence, Christine Sinclair, Josee Belanger and Rhian Wilkinson celebrate Belanger's goal against Switzerland on Sunday, June 21. Canada won the round-of-16 match 1-0 in Vancouver.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Canada's Melissa Tancredi tries to get a shot past Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Thalmann watches a shot deflect off the goal frame.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Switzerland's Ana Maria Crnogorcevic and Canada's Allysha Chapman collide during the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Marie Laure Delie of France kicks the ball in front of Cho So-hyun of South Korea during a round-of-16 match June 21 in Montreal. France won 3-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi makes a save against France's Amandine Henry during the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates a goal by teammate Marie-Laure Delie.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
French midfielder Elodie Thomis leaps over South Korea defender Lee Eun-mi.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Australia's Laura Alleway, right, defends against Brazil midfielder Formiga during a match June 21 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Australia upset Brazil 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Fabiana of Brazil was given a yellow card after tripping Caitlin Foord.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Brazil's Marta slides into Elise Kellond-Knight.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Fabiana heads the ball above Australia's Katrina Gorry.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Chinese goalkeeper Wang Fei saves a shot during a round-of-16 match against Cameroon on Saturday, June 20. China defeated Cameroon 1-0 in Edmonton.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Cameroon goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom saves a shot on goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
China's Wu Haiyan stops the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Cameroon's Jeannette Yango and China's Wang Shanshan compete for a header.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Saskia Bartusiak, left, collides with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson during a round-of-16 match in Ottawa on June 20. Germany won 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
German forward Celia Sasic collides into Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Anja Mittag takes a shot past Linda Sembrant.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
German goalkeeper Nadine Angerer makes a save against a charging Jakobsson.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
South Korean players celebrate after they defeated Spain 2-1 in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 17.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Eunsun Park of South Korea is challenged by Irene Paredes of Spain.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Eunmi Lee of South Korea and Marta Corredera of Spain chase the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Hyeri Kim, left, and Yumi Kang of South Korea defend Alexia Putellas of Spain.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Hahnul Kwon and Younga Yoo celebrate as the ball goes into the net behind Spanish goalkeeper Ainhoa Tirapu.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Costa Rican defender Cristin Granados eyes the ball during a match against Brazil on June 17. Brazil won 1-0 in Moncton.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Costa Rica breaks through the Brazilian defense.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Costa Rican goalkeeper Dinnia Diaz competes for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Costa Rican midfielder Shirley Cruz during play.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Costa Rican midfielder Katherine Alvarado, left, and forward Maria Barrantes jump for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England's Steph Houghton, right, challenges Ingrid Vidal of Colombia during a match in Montreal on June 17. England won 2-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Leicy Santos of Colombia tries to move the ball past England defenders.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Colombia's Yoreli Rincon runs after the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Fran Kirby of England tries to move the ball past Lady Andrade, right, of Colombia.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Colombia's Angela Clavijo and England's Toni Duggan chase the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
France's Marie Laure Delie, far left in white, heads her team's first goal against Mexico on June 17. France won 5-0 in Ottawa.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Eugenie Le Sommer of France scores her team's third goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Mexico's Monica Ocampo, right, and France's Jessica Houara battle for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Mexico's Greta Espinoza, right, takes o France's Gaetane Thiney during the second half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
France's Elodie Thomis, left, drives the ball past a Mexico defender.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Sweden's Therese Sjogran, right, and Australia's Emily Van Egmond battle for control of the ball during a match in Edmonton on Tuesday, June 16. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Sweden's Jessica Samuelsson, left, takes on Samantha Kerr of Australia.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Australia's Tameka Butt, right, and Sweden's Lisa Dahlkvist compete in the second half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Australia's Kyah Simon, left, and Dahlkvist race for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Australia's Lisa De Vanna, right, and Sweden's Caroline Seger watch the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Australian players celebrate the draw, which clinched a spot in the next stage of the tournament.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. goalie Hope Solo makes a save against Nigeria during a match in Vancouver on June 16. The United States beat Nigeria 1-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. forward Abby Wambach celebrates her goal against Nigeria.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala leaps past Lauren Holiday as she chases the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Megan Rapinoe of the United States is knocked down by Ngozi Ebere, left, and Ukpong Sunday of Nigeria.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
American defender Julie Johnston, left, and Nigeria's Courtney Dike compete for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Cameroon's Gabrielle Onguene, left, and Switzerland's Rachel Rinast compete for the ball during a Women's World Cup match in Edmonton on June 16. Cameroon won the match 2-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Cameroon's Aurelle Awona, left, celebrates with teammate Gaelle Enganamouit.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Rinast reacts as Jeannette Yango of Cameroon heads the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ramona Bachmann of Switzerland breaks past two Cameroon players.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Switzerland's Lara Dickenmann and Cameroon's Augustine Ejangue jostle for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan's Yuki Ogimi scores the only goal of the match against Ecuador on June 16.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan forward Shinobu Ohno and Ecuador forward Denise Pesantes compete for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Aya Miyama of Japan is tracked by Monica Quinteros of Ecuador.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan defender Yuri Kawamura, left, and Ecuador defender Ligia Moreira go for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Chinese defender Wang Shanshan, center, heads the ball between two New Zealand defenders during a match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Monday, June 15. The match ended 2-2.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
New Zealand midfielder Katie Duncan, second from left, collides with China forward Lou Jiahui.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Wang, right, celebrates after scoring China's second goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
China midfielder Wang Lisi, left, and New Zealand defender Ali Riley vie for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
New Zealand's Rebekah Stott, center, and Betsy Hassett celebrate Stott's goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
The Netherlands' Anouk Dekker, left, and Canada's Ashley Lawrence chase the ball during the first half of a match June 15 in Montreal. The two teams tied 1-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Dekker kicks the ball in front of Lawrence.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Lieke Martens of the Netherlands and Canada's Josee Belanger compete for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Lawrence, left, celebrates her goal with teammate Allysha Chapman.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway midfielder Solveig Gulbrandsen, second from left, scores against Ivory Coast during a match June 15 in Moncton. Norway won 3-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ivory Coast forward Ange Nguessan, left, holds off Norway defender Ingrid Moe Wold.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway midfielder Ingrid Schjelderup, left, competes for the ball with Ivory Coast forward Ines Nhrehy.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway forward Ada Hegerberg, right, scored twice in the match.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz, right, and Thailand midfielder Silawan Intamee vie for the ball during a match June 15 in Winnipeg. Germany won 4-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Sara Daebritz scores a goal for Germany.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Thailand's Sunisa Srangthaisong prepares to kick the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Lena Petermann celebrates with German teammate Melanie Behringer.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England's Karen Carney, right, gets a shot past Valeria Miranda and Cecilia Santiago of Mexico on Saturday, June 13. England won 2-1 in Moncton.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England midfielder Jill Scott, left, and Mexico midfielder Nayeli Rangel battle for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Mexican forward Renae Cuellar, right, competes with English midfielder Fara Williams.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England defender Laura Bassett heads the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Spain's Celia Jimenez, left, leaps for the ball near Brazil's Tamires and Spanish goalkeeper Ainhoa Tirapu during a match in Montreal on June 13. Brazil defeated Spain 1-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Brazil's Andressa jumps over Virginia Torrecilla of Spain.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
The ball rolls behind Brazilian goalkeeper Luciana as she makes a save.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
French defender Laure Boulleau, right, shoots next to Colombian midfielder Carolina Arias during a match in Moncton on June 13. Colombia won 2-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Colombian midfielder Nataly Arias heads the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
France's Wendie Renard takes the ball from Lady Andrade of Colombia.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Costa Rica's Wendy Acosta, right, challenges South Korea's Ji Soyun during their 2-2 tie June 13 in Montreal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Shirley Cruz of Costa Rica, right, challenges Kim Hyeri of South Korea.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jungmi dives as a shot by Costa Rica goes wide of the goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Costa Rica goalkeeper Dinnia Diaz comes out to knock the ball away from South Korea's Lee Geummin.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Jeannette Yango of Cameroon, left, and Yuika Sugasawa of Japan battle for a loose ball Friday, June 12, in Vancouver. Japan defeated Cameroon 2-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
A shot by Cameroon gets past Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Saki Kumagai of Japan clears under pressure from Francine Zouga of Cameroon.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit is surrounded by Japanese defenders.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Therese Sjogran of Sweden, left, and Sydney Leroux of the United States chase down a ball during their scoreless draw June 12 in Winnipeg.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. forward Christen Press, left, fights for the ball with Sweden defender Nilla Fischer.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Megan Rapinoe of the United States tries to hold off Sjogran.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl leaps over Leroux to catch the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ana Palacios of Ecuador is surrounded by Swiss defenders during a match June 12 in Vancouver. Ecuador lost 10-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Switzerland's Eseosa Aigbogun, right, and Ecuador's Nancy Aguilar go for a header.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ingrid Rodriguez of Ecuador fails to prevent an own goal by teammate Angie Ponce.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ecuador's Monica Quinteros, left, fights off Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ecuador's Mabel Velarde slides to take the ball away from Aigbogun.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala, right, is challenged by Australia defender Steph Catley during a match June 12 in Winnipeg. Australia won 2-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Kyah Simon of Australia scores a goal past Nigerian goalkeeper Precious Dede.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Australia defender Laura Alleway heads the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Nigeria defender Osinachi Ohale, left, and Australia forward Samantha Kerr compete for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
From left, Canada's Karina LeBlanc, Sophie Schmidt and Josee Belanger wave to fans in Edmonton after a 0-0 draw against New Zealand on Thursday, June 11.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Canada's Kaylyn Kyle defends against New Zealand's Amber Hearn.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Schmidt leaves the field after play was temporarily halted because of lightning.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Canada goalie Erin McLeod makes a save.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Christine Sinclair of Canada and Betsy Hassett of New Zealand battle for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
China players celebrate with supporters in Edmonton following their 1-0 win against the Netherlands on June 11.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Mandy Van Den Berg of the Netherlands, right, defends Tang Jiali of China.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Wu Haiyan of China heads the ball in front of Lieke Martens of the Netherlands.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Tang kicks the ball during the Netherlands match.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Martens, left, and China's Haiyan Wu compete for a header.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
China's Shanshan Wang, left, tries to keep the ball away from Van Den Berg.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Anootsara Maijaren of Thailand, center, challenges Christine Lohoues of Ivory Coast during a Women's World Cup match in Ottawa on Thursday, June 11. Thailand won the match 3-2.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Nisa Romyen of Thailand tried to protect the ball from Lohoues, left, and Fatou Coulibaly.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ange Nguessan celebrates after scoring the Ivory Coast's first goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Nguessan, left, competes with Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Anja Mittag, left, scores a goal past Norway goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth during a match in Ottawa on June 11. The final score was 1-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway's Ada Hegerberg, left, is challenged by Germany's Annike Krahn.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Tabea Kemme, left, defends against Isabell Herlovsen.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway's Maren Mjelde, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a free kick.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ingrid Schjelderup of Norway is challenged by two German defenders.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Brazilian players celebrate a goal scored by Marta during their match against South Korea on Tuesday, June 9. Brazil won the match 2-0 in Montreal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
South Korea's Kim Do-yeon tries to move the ball past Marta.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
South Korean hoalkeeper Kim Jung-mi makes a save near Brazil's Cristiane.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Marta looks on during the game.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Tamires of Brazil challenges Jeon Gaeul of South Korea.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Spain's Natalia Pablos tries to dribble past Costa Rica's Carol Sanchez during a match June 9 in Montreal. The match ended 1-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Raquel Rodriguez Cedeno, right, celebrates her goal with her Costa Rican teammates.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso watches Costa Rica's Diana Saenz head the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Marta Corredera of Spain is challenged by Lixy Rodriguez of Costa Rica.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Mexico's Valerie Miranda, left, and Colombia's Lady Andrade battle for the ball during a match June 9 in Moncton. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Colombian midfielder Daniela Montoya, left, celebrates her goal with teammates Tatiana Ariza, center, and Natalia Gaitan.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Mexico forward Stephany Mayor eyes the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Mayor jumps next to Colombian midfielder Carolina Arias.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Mexico's players celebrate their goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England forward Ellen White kicks the ball during a match against France on June 9. France won the match 1-0 in Moncton.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Jill Scott of England and Amandine Henry of France compete for a header.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
French forward Eugenie Le Sommer is congratulated by teammate Gaetane Thiney after scoring the game's only goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley makes a save during the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan's Yuki Ogimi directs a header during the first half of a Women's World Cup match against Switzerland on Monday, June 8. Japan won the match 1-0 in Vancouver.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Kozue Ando of Japan, bottom, is challenged by Caroline Abbe of Switzerland.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann dives the right way but can't stop Aya Miyama's penalty shot in the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Japan's Rumi Utsugi kicks the ball out of the air as she jumps above Switzerland's Fabienne Humm.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Megan Rapinoe of the United States celebrates June 8 after scoring the first goal against Australia in Winnipeg. Rapinoe scored twice in the match as the Americans won 3-1.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo makes a save in the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. forward Sydney Leroux slides into Australia's Servet Uzunlar.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Australia's Lisa De Vanna celebrates her first-half goal with her teammates.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. forward Christen Press heads the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
U.S. captain Abby Wambach, left, controls the ball near Australian defender Laura Alleway.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Cameroon's Gabrielle Onguene, left, leaps into the arms of her teammates on the sideline after she scored against Ecuador on June 8. Cameroon won the match 6-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ecuador's Nancy Aguilar, left, and Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit collide.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Cameroon's Jeannette Yango, left, and Claudine Meffometou Tcheno, right, collide with Ecuador's Giannina Lattanzio.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ecuador goalkeeper Shirley Berruz makes a save during the second half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Christine Manie of Cameroon jumps to avoid the tackle of Monica Quinteros.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala, right, scores a goal against Sweden during a Women's World Cup match June 8 in Winnipeg. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Francisca Ordega of Nigeria scores past Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Sweden's Linda Sembrant scores her team's third goal against Nigeria.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Sweden's Nilla Fischer heads the ball for her team's first goal.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ordega fouls Sweden's Therese Sjogran.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Celia Sasic falls head first into the turf after a collision with Ivory Coast's Sophie Aguie on Sunday, June 7. Germany defeated Ivory Coast 10-0 in Ottawa.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany's Anja Mittag, top, reacts while scoring the sixth goal of the match.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ivory Coast midfielder Rita Akaffou, left, battles Germany forward Alexandra Popp in the second half of the match.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Ivory Coast's Dominique Thiamale makes a save during the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Germany goalkeeper Nadine Angerer kicks the ball away as Ivory Coast's Rebecca Elloh makes a challenge.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen falls after a challenge from Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong on Sunday, June 7. Herlovsen scored two goals as Norway defeated Thailand 4-0.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway's Lene Mykjaland, top, battles Thailand's Silawan Intamee for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway's Gry Tofte Ims, left, competes against Kanjana Sung-Ngoen of Thailand.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Norway's Ingrid Moe Wold tries to keep Chinwong away from the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Dutch goalkeeper Loes Geurts, right, defends a corner kick against New Zealand on Saturday, June 6. The Netherlands won the match 1-0 in Edmonton.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
New Zealand's Sarah Gregorius, bottom, and the Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren vie for the ball.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Stefanie Van Der Gragt, front, and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands battle for a header against a New Zealand player.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Geurts and New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson collide.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Dutch players celebrate Martens' goal in the first half.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod makes a save against China in the tournament's opening match Saturday, June 6. The host nation won 1-0 in Edmonton.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Canada's Josee Belanger, right, defends Wang Shanshan of China.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
China's Ying Li, left, is tackled by Kadeisha Buchanan of Canada.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Chinese goalkeeper Wang Fei tries in vain to stop a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair. The goal came late in second-half stoppage time.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Canada's Allysha Chapman looks to cross the ball as China's Tan Ruyin defends.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Canada's Melissa Tancredi wins a header.
Women's World Cup: The beautiful game
Wang collects a ball with Sinclair close by.