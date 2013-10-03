The U.N. estimates 4.25 million people are homeless inside Syria. This 4-year-old girl carries a physical scar of the ongoing conflict -- after being burned during shelling.
Millions displaced within Syria
The girl's grandmother (pictured) says she fled her hometown in northern Syria after a bomb destroyed her home, killing two of her teenage children.
Syria's medical system has suffered a heavy blow in the conflict. Without adequate shelter, food and medical care, many people are now heavily relying on aid agencies to provide basic amenities.
Regardless of the dangers of operating in the middle of a battlefield, several NGOs are trying to establish medical care, with some hospitals even operated secretly.
This four-year-old boy suffered from burns in an attack. "He was burned while he was at the house, they bombed the house, which collapsed on him, and there is no available treatment for him," his mother says.
The WHO says more than 50% of hospitals have been damaged or are non-operational.
Doctor Mohammed Abdul Salam, a pediatrician and medical director of a children's clinic run by the charity says: "There were no incubators in areas outside the government's control for premature babies.