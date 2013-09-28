NHL All-Star Game Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game.

January 28, 2018 - The NHL All-Star Game takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Pacific Division defeats the Atlantic Division, 5-2. Brock Boeser is named MVP.

January 29, 2017 - The NHL All-Star Game takes place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Metropolitan Division defeats the Pacific Division, 4-3. Wayne Simmonds is named MVP.

Other Facts:

The All-Star Game is sponsored by Honda.