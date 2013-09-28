Breaking News

Masters Golf Tournament Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:46 PM ET, Mon April 30, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 8, in Augusta, Georgia.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 8, in Augusta, Georgia.
Hide Caption
1 of 51
Patrick Reed is presented with the green jacket by Sergio Garcia during the green jacket ceremony on Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Patrick Reed is presented with the green jacket by Sergio Garcia during the green jacket ceremony on Sunday.
Hide Caption
2 of 51
Patrick Reed walks onto the 18th green with caddie Kessler Karain during the final round on Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Patrick Reed walks onto the 18th green with caddie Kessler Karain during the final round on Sunday.
Hide Caption
3 of 51
Rickie Fowler waves on the 13th green.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rickie Fowler waves on the 13th green.
Hide Caption
4 of 51
Jordan Spieth reacts on the 12th tee with caddie Michael Greller.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Jordan Spieth reacts on the 12th tee with caddie Michael Greller.
Hide Caption
5 of 51
Bubba Watson.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Bubba Watson.
Hide Caption
6 of 51
Justin Thomas on the 16th green during the final round on Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Justin Thomas on the 16th green during the final round on Sunday.
Hide Caption
7 of 51
Rory McIlroy jogs up the tenth hole alongside caddie Harry Diamond.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rory McIlroy jogs up the tenth hole alongside caddie Harry Diamond.
Hide Caption
8 of 51
Patrick Reed of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Kessler Karain cross the Sarazen Bridge on the 16th hole.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Patrick Reed of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Kessler Karain cross the Sarazen Bridge on the 16th hole.
Hide Caption
9 of 51
Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday.
Hide Caption
10 of 51
Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters on Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters on Sunday.
Hide Caption
11 of 51
Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round.
Hide Caption
12 of 51
Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole on Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole on Sunday.
Hide Caption
13 of 51
Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday.
Hide Caption
14 of 51
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia.
Hide Caption
15 of 51
Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Hide Caption
16 of 51
Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Hide Caption
17 of 51
Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Hide Caption
18 of 51
Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Hide Caption
19 of 51
A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Hide Caption
20 of 51
Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Hide Caption
21 of 51
Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Hide Caption
22 of 51
A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday.
Hide Caption
23 of 51
Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Hide Caption
24 of 51
Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play.
Hide Caption
25 of 51
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut.
Hide Caption
26 of 51
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74.
Hide Caption
27 of 51
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013.
Hide Caption
28 of 51
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday.
Hide Caption
29 of 51
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead).
Hide Caption
30 of 51
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday.
Hide Caption
31 of 51
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend.
Hide Caption
32 of 51
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday.
Hide Caption
33 of 51
Masters pins adorn a spectator&#39;s hat on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Masters pins adorn a spectator's hat on Friday.
Hide Caption
34 of 51
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday.
Hide Caption
35 of 51
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday.
Hide Caption
36 of 51
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Fans watch the action on Friday.
Hide Caption
37 of 51
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday.
Hide Caption
38 of 51
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Hide Caption
39 of 51
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes.
Hide Caption
40 of 51
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before.
Hide Caption
41 of 51
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par.
Hide Caption
42 of 51
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters.
Hide Caption
43 of 51
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Hide Caption
44 of 51
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Hide Caption
45 of 51
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday.
Hide Caption
46 of 51
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday.
Hide Caption
47 of 51
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning.
Hide Caption
48 of 51
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday.
Hide Caption
49 of 51
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony.
Hide Caption
50 of 51
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2018
Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday.
Hide Caption
51 of 51
08 Masters Golf day four 201809 Masters Golf day four 201810 Masters Golf day four 201811 Masters Golf day four 201812 Masters Golf day four 201814 Masters Golf day four 201815 Masters Golf day four 201816 Masters Golf day four 201817 Masters Golf day four 201807 Masters Golf day four 201806 Masters Golf day four 201803 Masters Golf day four 201802 Masters Golf day four 201801 Masters Golf day four 201801 Masters Golf day three 201809 Masters Golf day three 201807 Masters Golf day three 201808 Masters Golf day three 201810 Masters Golf day three 201803 Masters Golf day three 201805 Masters Golf day three 201802 Masters Golf day three 201806 Masters Golf day three 201804 Masters Golf day three 201819 Masters Golf day two 201815 Masters Golf day two 201816 Masters Golf day two 201812 Masters Golf day two 201810 Masters Golf day two 201817 Masters Golf day two 201818 Masters Golf day two 201809 Masters Golf day two 201814 Masters Golf day two 201808 Masters Golf day two 201811 Masters Golf day two 201804 Masters Golf day two 201807 Masters Golf day two 201803 Masters Golf day two 201801 Masters Golf day two 201815 Masters Golf 201816 Masters Golf 201808 Masters Golf 201811 Masters Golf 201814 Masters Golf 201813 Masters Golf 201809 Masters Golf 201807 Masters Golf 201806 Masters Golf 201801 Masters Golf 201804 Masters Golf 201803 Masters Golf 2018

(CNN)Here's some background information about the Masters, one of golf's four major tournaments, along with the US Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship. It is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

April 2-8, 2018 - The 82nd Masters tournament takes place. Patrick Reed finishes at 15-under 273, winning by one stroke over Rickie Fowler.
April 3-9, 2017 - Spain's Sergio Garcia defeats Englishman Justin Rose in a sudden death playoff to win the 81st Masters and claim his first major.
Other Facts:
Par at Augusta National is 72 and the course is 7,435 yards.
    Jack Nicklaus has won six Masters tournaments (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986), more than any other golfer. Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods are second with four Masters wins each.
    Read More
    Three players have won consecutive Masters titles: Jack Nicklaus (1965, 1966), Nick Faldo (1989, 1990) and Tiger Woods (2001, 2002).
    CNN Explains: The Masters
    CNN Explains: The Masters

      JUST WATCHED

      CNN Explains: The Masters

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    CNN Explains: The Masters 02:16
    Building Augusta&#39;s iconic brand
    Building Augusta's iconic brand

      JUST WATCHED

      Building Augusta's iconic brand

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Building Augusta's iconic brand 04:06
    Alister MacKenzie&#39;s road to Augusta
    Alister MacKenzie's road to Augusta

      JUST WATCHED

      Alister MacKenzie's road to Augusta

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Alister MacKenzie's road to Augusta 05:24
    Crenshaw&#39;s best Augusta moments
    Crenshaw's best Augusta moments

      JUST WATCHED

      Crenshaw's best Augusta moments

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Crenshaw's best Augusta moments 04:38
    Mark O'Meara played in 15 Masters before he won in 1998. The average number of attempts before a victory is six.
    Tiger Woods is the youngest player ever to win the Masters. (21 years, 3 months and 14 days old)
    Jack Nicklaus is the oldest player ever to win the Masters. (46 years, 2 months and 23 days old)
    Dr. Alister MacKenzie of Scotland was the architect of the course.
    The winner is presented with a green blazer. He can wear the "Green Jacket" home, but must return it to the club the next year.
    Timeline:
    January 1933 -     The Augusta National Golf Club formally opens in Augusta, Georgia, after being founded by golfer Bobby Jones and investment banker Clifford Roberts.
    March 22, 1934 - The first Augusta National Invitation Golf Tournament is held.
    1937 - Members of Augusta National begin wearing green jackets.
    1939 - The tournament is officially named The Masters.
    1940 - The date of the tournament moves to the first full week of April.
    1943-1945 - During World War II, no tournament is held. Play resumes in 1946.
    1956 - First Masters television broadcast, only holes 15 through 18 are broadcast.
    1972 - The waiting list for Masters tickets is established. The list has since closed. Applications for practice round tickets are now taken a year in advance.
    1990 - TV executive Ron Townsend is admitted as the club's first African-American member.
    2003 - The National Council of Women's Organizations leads a protest against Augusta National's all male membership.
    April 12, 2004 - Arnold Palmer plays in his 50th and final tournament.
    August 20, 2012 - Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and private investment banker Darla Moore become the first women admitted as members of Augusta National Golf Club.
    The Masters Tournament is &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2020501-the-masters-green-jacket-is-as-historic-as-the-golfing-greats-who-wear-it&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;synonymous with the green jacket awarded to each year&#39;s winner&lt;/a&gt;, but that hasn&#39;t stopped some of golf&#39;s greatest players from sporting their own stand-out looks at Augusta National Golf Club.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Walter Hagen, who won his first professional major in 1914, had a particular panache -- he traveled by limousine and favored snazzy clothes and two-toned shoes. Hagen won 11 professional major championships. Click through the gallery to see more fashion icons.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionThe Masters Tournament is synonymous with the green jacket awarded to each year's winner, but that hasn't stopped some of golf's greatest players from sporting their own stand-out looks at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Walter Hagen, who won his first professional major in 1914, had a particular panache -- he traveled by limousine and favored snazzy clothes and two-toned shoes. Hagen won 11 professional major championships. Click through the gallery to see more fashion icons.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Jimmy Demaret was known for subpar rounds that earned him three Masters titles, but his fashion sense was always above par. Fellow golfers referred to him as &quot;The Wardrobe&quot; because of his loud clothing choices, according to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionJimmy Demaret was known for subpar rounds that earned him three Masters titles, but his fashion sense was always above par. Fellow golfers referred to him as "The Wardrobe" because of his loud clothing choices, according to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    Before his name came to mean a beverage of iced tea and lemonade, Arnold Palmer -- and his pompadour -- was still that cool. Palmer is credited with popularizing golf with the masses, and he had the blue-collar swagger to match. Esquire magazine even named him one of the &quot;75 Best Dressed Men of All Time.&quot;
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionBefore his name came to mean a beverage of iced tea and lemonade, Arnold Palmer -- and his pompadour -- was still that cool. Palmer is credited with popularizing golf with the masses, and he had the blue-collar swagger to match. Esquire magazine even named him one of the "75 Best Dressed Men of All Time."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    Doug Sanders, one of golf&#39;s earliest flamboyant dressers, tees off on the second hole during the 1966 Masters. His knack for lively fabrics earned him the nickname &quot;Peacock of the Fairways.&quot;
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionDoug Sanders, one of golf's earliest flamboyant dressers, tees off on the second hole during the 1966 Masters. His knack for lively fabrics earned him the nickname "Peacock of the Fairways."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Three-time Masters champion Gary Player earned his &quot;Black Knight&quot; nickname because of his tendency to wear all black on the golf course. The world-class golfer is now 78, and his close-fitting, casual style is still popular among players today.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionThree-time Masters champion Gary Player earned his "Black Knight" nickname because of his tendency to wear all black on the golf course. The world-class golfer is now 78, and his close-fitting, casual style is still popular among players today.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Greg Norman&#39;s straw hat, seen here during the 1996 Masters, became part of his signature look. The Aussie earned his nickname &quot;The Shark&quot; because of his aggressive play and &quot;great white&quot; (read: blond) hair. Though he never won the Masters -- he came in second three times -- his clothing line, the Greg Norman Collection, is one of the leading golf-inspired sportswear lines. Its logo? A shark, of course.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionGreg Norman's straw hat, seen here during the 1996 Masters, became part of his signature look. The Aussie earned his nickname "The Shark" because of his aggressive play and "great white" (read: blond) hair. Though he never won the Masters -- he came in second three times -- his clothing line, the Greg Norman Collection, is one of the leading golf-inspired sportswear lines. Its logo? A shark, of course.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    Five-time PGA Tour winner Jesper Parnevik shot onto the American golf scene thanks to his flip-brimmed hats and distinct wardrobe designed by Johan Lindeberg. The stylish Swede signed a deal with Cobra Puma Golf in early 2013.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionFive-time PGA Tour winner Jesper Parnevik shot onto the American golf scene thanks to his flip-brimmed hats and distinct wardrobe designed by Johan Lindeberg. The stylish Swede signed a deal with Cobra Puma Golf in early 2013.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    The late Payne Stewart played on the PGA Tour in the 1980s and &#39;90s, though his wardrobe of plus-fours and Tam o&#39; Shanter caps recalled a bygone era. Stewart died in a plane crash, along with four others, in 1999. He was inducted posthumously into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionThe late Payne Stewart played on the PGA Tour in the 1980s and '90s, though his wardrobe of plus-fours and Tam o' Shanter caps recalled a bygone era. Stewart died in a plane crash, along with four others, in 1999. He was inducted posthumously into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Ryan Moore, &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2023504-masters-par-3-tournament-2014-results-analysis-and-twitter-reaction&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who won the traditional Par 3 Contest at this year&#39;s Masters&lt;/a&gt;, is known to sport a skinny tie with a cardigan. Here, he waves to the gallery on the second green during the 2010 Masters.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionRyan Moore, who won the traditional Par 3 Contest at this year's Masters, is known to sport a skinny tie with a cardigan. Here, he waves to the gallery on the second green during the 2010 Masters.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Despite his success on the Japan Golf Tour, Ryo Ishikawa is still trying to find his footing on the American golf stage. The 21-year-old golfer and his flashy trousers and belts always add a little flair to the fairway, as seen here at the 2012 Masters. Ishikawa received his first invitation to play at the Masters when he was 17.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionDespite his success on the Japan Golf Tour, Ryo Ishikawa is still trying to find his footing on the American golf stage. The 21-year-old golfer and his flashy trousers and belts always add a little flair to the fairway, as seen here at the 2012 Masters. Ishikawa received his first invitation to play at the Masters when he was 17.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    Britain&#39;s Ian Poulter, currently ranked 20th in the world, is as passionate about fashion as he is about golf. &quot;What I wear on and off the course is a huge part of who I am,&quot; Poulter said. &quot;I like to be different. I always loved the old pictures of Jack Nicklaus, Payne Stewart and Johnny Miller with the flares, big collars, tartans, no pleat trousers. I thought they were cool. And they still are. My clothes make me feel good.&quot; Poulter also runs his own clothing brand, IJP Design.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionBritain's Ian Poulter, currently ranked 20th in the world, is as passionate about fashion as he is about golf. "What I wear on and off the course is a huge part of who I am," Poulter said. "I like to be different. I always loved the old pictures of Jack Nicklaus, Payne Stewart and Johnny Miller with the flares, big collars, tartans, no pleat trousers. I thought they were cool. And they still are. My clothes make me feel good." Poulter also runs his own clothing brand, IJP Design.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    You&#39;d be hard-pressed to miss Rickie Fowler on the course in his neon threads. His outfits are color-coordinated, from flat-bill cap to footwear, as seen here during the &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/1601544-rickie-fowlers-outfit-steals-day-1-spotlight-at-2013-masters&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first round of the 2013 Masters&lt;/a&gt;. Fowler is an official sponsor of the sportswear line Puma.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionYou'd be hard-pressed to miss Rickie Fowler on the course in his neon threads. His outfits are color-coordinated, from flat-bill cap to footwear, as seen here during the first round of the 2013 Masters. Fowler is an official sponsor of the sportswear line Puma.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2024962-lookmasters-repeat-still-a-long-way-off-for-adam-scott-after-strong-first-round&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Defending Masters champion Adam Scott&lt;/a&gt; walks off the 18th green during the first round of the Masters on April 10. The No. 2 golfer in the world recently signed a multiyear contract with Japanese retailer UNIQLO. Previously, the clean-cut Aussie endorsed the British luxury brand Burberry.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionDefending Masters champion Adam Scott walks off the 18th green during the first round of the Masters on April 10. The No. 2 golfer in the world recently signed a multiyear contract with Japanese retailer UNIQLO. Previously, the clean-cut Aussie endorsed the British luxury brand Burberry.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Billy Horschel, seen here during the first round of the 2014 Masters, is known for his colorful ensembles. At the 2013 U.S. Open, he wore pants that had octopuses on them.
    Photos: Masters of fashion
    Masters of fashionBilly Horschel, seen here during the first round of the 2014 Masters, is known for his colorful ensembles. At the 2013 U.S. Open, he wore pants that had octopuses on them.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    01 masters fashion 041002 masters fashion 041003 masters fashion 041004 masters fashion 041005 masters fashion 041006 masters fashion 041007 masters fashion 041008 masters fashion 041009 masters fashion 041011 masters fashion 041012 masters fashion 0410rickie fowler green outfitadam scott mastersbilly horschel masters