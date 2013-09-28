Iditarod Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Iditarod dogsled race. The event is named after the Iditarod Trail, an old mail and supply route, traveled by dogsleds from Seward and Knik to Nome, Alaska.

March 3, 2018 - The Iditarod is scheduled to begin.

The race traditionally begins on the first Saturday in March, starting in Anchorage and ending in Nome.

The beginning of the race in Anchorage is considered a ceremonial start. The competitive part of the race usually begins the next day in Willow, but depends on weather conditions.

There may be only one musher (person who drives the sled) per team.

There are 12-16 dogs on each team. At least five dogs must be in harness (pulling the sled) at the finish line.

There are about 25 checkpoints at which each participant must stop.

The musher must make a mandatory 24 hour stop at some point during the race.

The route alternates every other year, one year going north through Cripple, Ruby, and Galena, the next year going south through Iditarod, Shageluk, and Anvik.

Records:

Most Consecutive Wins - Lance Mackey won four consecutive times from 2007-2010.

Most Wins - Rick Swenson won five times, in 1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, and 1991.

Fastest winning time - Mitch Seavey finished the 2017 race in eight days, 3 hours, 40 minutes, 13 seconds.

Winner by a [dog's] nose - Dick Mackey finished the 1978 race one second ahead of Rick Swenson. The winner is decided by the nose of the first dog across the finish line.

First female winner - Libby Riddles in 1985.

Youngest winner - Dallas Seavey, 25, in 2012.

Oldest winner - Mitch Seavey, 57, in 2017.

Timeline:

1925 - A diphtheria outbreak in Nome, Alaska, creates an emergency need for medical supplies to be delivered, and dogsledders make the journey. The current race commemorates this mission and partially follows the same route.

1966 - Dorothy Page, Dorothy Page, President of the Wasilla-Knik Centennial Committee, decides to organize a dogsled race to celebrate Alaska's centennial in 1967. Page and Joe Redington Sr., a local musher, work together to launch the first event.

1967 - The first Iditarod is held, with 58 mushers competing along a 50-mile trail.

March 1973 - After shorter races in 1967 and 1969, the first full-length race takes place. The course is approximately 1,100 miles long. The first winner is Dick Wilmarth, with a time of 20 days, 0 hours and 49 minutes.

March 12, 2016 - A man on a snowmobile hits two teams competing in the Iditarod, killing one dog and injuring several other dogs. Alaska state troopers arrest Arnold Demoski, 26, of Nulato, after they find the snowmobile they believe was used in the incidents.