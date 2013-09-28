Boston Marathon Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Boston Marathon, run from Hopkinton to Boston. The finish line is in front of the Boston Public Library on Boylston Street.

April 16, 2018 - The 122nd Boston Marathon takes place. The winners are Yuki Kawauchi of Japan in the men's division and Desiree Linden of the United States in the women's division.

April 17, 2017 - The 121st Boston Marathon takes place. The winners are Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya in the men's division and Edna Kiplagat of Kenya in the women's division.

Facts:

The race is organized by the The race is organized by the Boston Athletic Association , and the principal sponsor is John Hancock Financial Services.

Runners are categorized by gender, then by age. The age categories are: Men's and Women's Open (age 18-39), Masters (40-49), Veterans (50-59), Seniors (60-69) and 70 & Over. Qualifying times depend on the age of the participant on the day of the race.

Read More