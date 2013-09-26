Neil Armstrong Fast Facts

Photos: Reaching for the moon At 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, NASA's Apollo 11 spacecraft was launched by a Saturn V rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board were astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. Four days later, on July 20, they would become the first men to land on the moon. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Reaching for the moon Former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among the spectators at the historic launch. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Reaching for the moon A photo of the full moon taken from Apollo 11. At the time, the spacecraft was 10,000 nautical miles from Earth. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Reaching for the moon A spectacular view of home, taken halfway between Earth and the moon. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Reaching for the moon Aldrin is photographed by Armstrong inside Apollo 11's lunar module, just prior to the moon landing. In orbit, Aldrin later took what would become known as the world's first space selfie Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Reaching for the moon Aldrin is photographed on the moon after Armstrong went first and called it "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Armstrong and Aldrin explored the Sea of Tranquility region of the moon. Meanwhile, Collins remained inside the command module for the duration of the mission. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Reaching for the moon A close-up view of Aldrin's boot print in the lunar soil. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Reaching for the moon Back on Earth, NASA officials celebrate the successful conclusion of Apollo 11's eight-day mission. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Reaching for the moon The U.S. Navy assists the returning astronauts after their re-entry vehicle landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969. Hide Caption 9 of 10