2013 In Review Fast Facts

Updated 10:41 AM ET, Fri April 6, 2018

&lt;strong&gt;January 1:&lt;/strong&gt; People watch New Year&#39;s fireworks along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photographers worldwide captured deadly conflicts, devastating storms and other memorable moments throughout the year. Click through the gallery to see 2013 unfold from beginning to end.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 1: People watch New Year's fireworks along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photographers worldwide captured deadly conflicts, devastating storms and other memorable moments throughout the year. Click through the gallery to see 2013 unfold from beginning to end.
&lt;strong&gt;January 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Tammy Holmes and her grandchildren take refuge under a jetty as a wildfire rages nearby in the Tasmanian town of Dunalley, Australia.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 4: Tammy Holmes and her grandchildren take refuge under a jetty as a wildfire rages nearby in the Tasmanian town of Dunalley, Australia.
&lt;strong&gt;January 7:&lt;/strong&gt; Alabama defensive lineman Alphonse Taylor holds up a newspaper after Alabama defeated Notre Dame 42-14 in the BCS National Championship game. It was the second straight national title for the Crimson Tide.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 7: Alabama defensive lineman Alphonse Taylor holds up a newspaper after Alabama defeated Notre Dame 42-14 in the BCS National Championship game. It was the second straight national title for the Crimson Tide.
&lt;strong&gt;January 10:&lt;/strong&gt; Protesters advance on police in De Doorns, South Africa. Farmworkers across the Western Cape were on strike at the time, demanding that their wages of 65 rand a day ($7.50 U.S.) be doubled.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 10: Protesters advance on police in De Doorns, South Africa. Farmworkers across the Western Cape were on strike at the time, demanding that their wages of 65 rand a day ($7.50 U.S.) be doubled.
&lt;strong&gt;January 19:&lt;/strong&gt; U.S. Army soldiers in Dover, Delaware, carry the flag-draped transfer case of Army Sgt. David J. Chambers, who was killed in Afghanistan.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 19: U.S. Army soldiers in Dover, Delaware, carry the flag-draped transfer case of Army Sgt. David J. Chambers, who was killed in Afghanistan.
&lt;strong&gt;January 23:&lt;/strong&gt; A truck is covered in ice as firefighters extinguish a massive blaze at a vacant warehouse in Chicago.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 23: A truck is covered in ice as firefighters extinguish a massive blaze at a vacant warehouse in Chicago.
&lt;strong&gt;January 24:&lt;/strong&gt; A 29-year-old man, convicted of being part of a gang that carried out burglaries, has three fingers amputated in a public square in Shiraz, Iran. The man&#39;s sentence also included three years in prison and confiscation of his property.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 24: A 29-year-old man, convicted of being part of a gang that carried out burglaries, has three fingers amputated in a public square in Shiraz, Iran. The man's sentence also included three years in prison and confiscation of his property.
&lt;strong&gt;January 24:&lt;/strong&gt; This outfit, seen in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, was worn by Princess Anne during Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s coronation on June 2, 1953. The year 2013 marked the 60th anniversary of the queen&#39;s coronation.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 24: This outfit, seen in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, was worn by Princess Anne during Queen Elizabeth II's coronation on June 2, 1953. The year 2013 marked the 60th anniversary of the queen's coronation.
&lt;strong&gt;January 28:&lt;/strong&gt; A crowd in Nazare, Portugal, watches as surfing legend Garrett McNamara appears to break his own world record for the biggest wave ever surfed. The wave was estimated to be about 100 feet high.
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 28: A crowd in Nazare, Portugal, watches as surfing legend Garrett McNamara appears to break his own world record for the biggest wave ever surfed. The wave was estimated to be about 100 feet high.
&lt;strong&gt;January 29:&lt;/strong&gt; A military regiment in China&#39;s Heilongjiang province takes part in a morning exercise as temperatures dip to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit).
2013: The year in picturesJanuary 29: A military regiment in China's Heilongjiang province takes part in a morning exercise as temperatures dip to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit).
&lt;strong&gt;February 1:&lt;/strong&gt; Kashmiri Muslims stand on a tree as they offer prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 1: Kashmiri Muslims stand on a tree as they offer prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India.
&lt;strong&gt;February 3: &lt;/strong&gt;Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, greets his brother, San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, after the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 3: Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, greets his brother, San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, after the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans.
&lt;strong&gt;February 3:&lt;/strong&gt; Daily life carries on in Timbuktu, Mali, after the city was freed by the French Army. The city had been under the control of Islamist militants.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 3: Daily life carries on in Timbuktu, Mali, after the city was freed by the French Army. The city had been under the control of Islamist militants.
&lt;strong&gt;February 5:&lt;/strong&gt; Anaplastologist Hernan Baron displays a prosthetic eye at his studio in Bogota, Colombia.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 5: Anaplastologist Hernan Baron displays a prosthetic eye at his studio in Bogota, Colombia.
&lt;strong&gt;February 8:&lt;/strong&gt; People shield themselves from snow as a blizzard arrives in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 8: People shield themselves from snow as a blizzard arrives in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston.
&lt;strong&gt;February 8:&lt;/strong&gt; Horses are hoisted in the air by a crane as they are transferred from a cargo ship onto a truck in Surabaya, Indonesia.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 8: Horses are hoisted in the air by a crane as they are transferred from a cargo ship onto a truck in Surabaya, Indonesia.
&lt;strong&gt;February 10:&lt;/strong&gt; Marching band members wait to perform in the procession that leads to the banks of Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 10: Marching band members wait to perform in the procession that leads to the banks of Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers, during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.
&lt;strong&gt;February 10:&lt;/strong&gt; People celebrate in clouds of colored dust after the Color Run 5K in Sydney.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 10: People celebrate in clouds of colored dust after the Color Run 5K in Sydney.
&lt;strong&gt;February 15:&lt;/strong&gt; A meteorite contrail is seen over Chelyabinsk, Russia, about 930 miles east of Moscow. More than 1,500 people were hurt, authorities said, and thousands of buildings were damaged after a meteor exploded in the skies with the force of about 30 early nuclear bombs.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 15: A meteorite contrail is seen over Chelyabinsk, Russia, about 930 miles east of Moscow. More than 1,500 people were hurt, authorities said, and thousands of buildings were damaged after a meteor exploded in the skies with the force of about 30 early nuclear bombs.
&lt;strong&gt;February 20:&lt;/strong&gt; A U.S. Marine drinks cobra blood during a jungle survival program at a base in Sattahip, Thailand.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 20: A U.S. Marine drinks cobra blood during a jungle survival program at a base in Sattahip, Thailand.
&lt;strong&gt;February 23:&lt;/strong&gt; A sleeping giant, Boris the polar bear, undergoes a physical exam at the animal hospital of Point Defiance Zoo &amp;amp; Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. A team of veterinarians, technicians and staff also performed a root canal and some minor eye surgery on the 27-year-old bear.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 23: A sleeping giant, Boris the polar bear, undergoes a physical exam at the animal hospital of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. A team of veterinarians, technicians and staff also performed a root canal and some minor eye surgery on the 27-year-old bear.
&lt;strong&gt;February 24:&lt;/strong&gt; Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls during the Academy Awards as she walks up stairs to receive the Best Actress Oscar for &quot;Silver Linings Playbook.&quot;
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 24: Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls during the Academy Awards as she walks up stairs to receive the Best Actress Oscar for "Silver Linings Playbook."
&lt;strong&gt;February 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather at a yeshiva in Jerusalem during the Purim holiday.
2013: The year in picturesFebruary 25: Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather at a yeshiva in Jerusalem during the Purim holiday.
&lt;strong&gt;March 2:&lt;/strong&gt; A six-car bullet train in northern Japan sits in the snow after derailing in blizzard conditions. Nobody aboard the train was injured.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 2: A six-car bullet train in northern Japan sits in the snow after derailing in blizzard conditions. Nobody aboard the train was injured.
&lt;strong&gt;March 6:&lt;/strong&gt; A crying woman holds a picture of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez outside the military hospital where he died one day earlier in Caracas, Venezuela. Chavez, who had battled cancer, was 58.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 6: A crying woman holds a picture of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez outside the military hospital where he died one day earlier in Caracas, Venezuela. Chavez, who had battled cancer, was 58.
&lt;strong&gt;March 10:&lt;/strong&gt; A Pakistani Christian woman weeps after her home was damaged by an angry Muslim mob during clashes between Christians and Muslims in Lahore, Pakistan.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 10: A Pakistani Christian woman weeps after her home was damaged by an angry Muslim mob during clashes between Christians and Muslims in Lahore, Pakistan.
&lt;strong&gt;March 10:&lt;/strong&gt; A man wearing a Union flag suit dances as he casts his vote on whether the Falkland Islands should remain a British territory. Residents of the islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas, voted to remain under British rule.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 10: A man wearing a Union flag suit dances as he casts his vote on whether the Falkland Islands should remain a British territory. Residents of the islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas, voted to remain under British rule.
&lt;strong&gt;March 11:&lt;/strong&gt; The One World Trade Center building emerges from the clouds in New York&#39;s night sky. Construction on the office complex, which is going up on the site of the original World Trade Center, is set to be completed in early 2014.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 11: The One World Trade Center building emerges from the clouds in New York's night sky. Construction on the office complex, which is going up on the site of the original World Trade Center, is set to be completed in early 2014.
&lt;strong&gt;March 11:&lt;/strong&gt; Harry Styles of the boy band One Direction poses with calipers as he is measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 11: Harry Styles of the boy band One Direction poses with calipers as he is measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds.
&lt;strong&gt;March 13:&lt;/strong&gt; A baby is helped to swim in Kiev, Ukraine.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 13: A baby is helped to swim in Kiev, Ukraine.
&lt;strong&gt;March 18:&lt;/strong&gt; A Bangladeshi boy looks inside a car vandalized by activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party during a general strike in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 18: A Bangladeshi boy looks inside a car vandalized by activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party during a general strike in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
&lt;strong&gt;March 21:&lt;/strong&gt; A transgender Hindu devotee dances during Lathmaar Holi celebrations in the village of Barsana, India.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 21: A transgender Hindu devotee dances during Lathmaar Holi celebrations in the village of Barsana, India.
&lt;strong&gt;March 23:&lt;/strong&gt; Soccer star David Beckham falls during a visit with Wuhan Zall, a professional team in Wuhan, China.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 23: Soccer star David Beckham falls during a visit with Wuhan Zall, a professional team in Wuhan, China.
&lt;strong&gt;March 24:&lt;/strong&gt; Hooded penitents from the La Paz brotherhood walk to a church in Seville, Spain, to take part in a procession during Easter Holy Week.
2013: The year in picturesMarch 24: Hooded penitents from the La Paz brotherhood walk to a church in Seville, Spain, to take part in a procession during Easter Holy Week.
&lt;strong&gt;April 3:&lt;/strong&gt; A 2-year-old Florida panther is released into the wild by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in West Palm Beach, Florida. The panther and its sister had been raised at the center since they were 5 months old. They were rescued after their mother was found dead.
2013: The year in picturesApril 3: A 2-year-old Florida panther is released into the wild by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in West Palm Beach, Florida. The panther and its sister had been raised at the center since they were 5 months old. They were rescued after their mother was found dead.
&lt;strong&gt;April 5:&lt;/strong&gt; Natacha Ross is evaluated during an audition for 6-year old ballet hopefuls at the School of American Ballet in New York.
2013: The year in picturesApril 5: Natacha Ross is evaluated during an audition for 6-year old ballet hopefuls at the School of American Ballet in New York.
&lt;strong&gt;April 7:&lt;/strong&gt; Hermano Hermes performs exorcism rituals in La Cumbre, Colombia. He says he has helped thousands of people get rid of evil spirits possessing them.
2013: The year in picturesApril 7: Hermano Hermes performs exorcism rituals in La Cumbre, Colombia. He says he has helped thousands of people get rid of evil spirits possessing them.
&lt;strong&gt;April 8:&lt;/strong&gt; Russian President Vladimir Putin is attacked by an activist of the Ukrainian women rights group Femen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on in Hannover, Germany.
2013: The year in picturesApril 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin is attacked by an activist of the Ukrainian women rights group Femen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on in Hannover, Germany.
&lt;strong&gt;April 9:&lt;/strong&gt; A portrait of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is arranged in a condolence room at the British Embassy in Beijing. Thatcher died the day before at the age of 87.
2013: The year in picturesApril 9: A portrait of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is arranged in a condolence room at the British Embassy in Beijing. Thatcher died the day before at the age of 87.
&lt;strong&gt;April 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A protester aims a rock at a huddle of shielded riot police after students held a march demanding free education in Santiago, Chile.
2013: The year in picturesApril 11: A protester aims a rock at a huddle of shielded riot police after students held a march demanding free education in Santiago, Chile.
&lt;strong&gt;April 11:&lt;/strong&gt; An Air Koryo attendant wears a pin showing portraits of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Air Koryo is the world&#39;s only 1-star airline on Skytrax, a consultancy that has ratings and reviews for more than 681 airlines.
2013: The year in picturesApril 11: An Air Koryo attendant wears a pin showing portraits of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Air Koryo is the world's only 1-star airline on Skytrax, a consultancy that has ratings and reviews for more than 681 airlines.
&lt;strong&gt;April 13:&lt;/strong&gt; Indian villager Fatima Begum kisses the head of her 18-month-old daughter, Roona, at their hut in Jirania, India. Roona suffers from hydrocephalus, a disorder causing cerebral fluid to build up in the brain. Doctors had given her just a few months to live, but she recently underwent surgery to improve her condition.
2013: The year in picturesApril 13: Indian villager Fatima Begum kisses the head of her 18-month-old daughter, Roona, at their hut in Jirania, India. Roona suffers from hydrocephalus, a disorder causing cerebral fluid to build up in the brain. Doctors had given her just a few months to live, but she recently underwent surgery to improve her condition.
&lt;strong&gt;April 15:&lt;/strong&gt; Police officers stand over marathon runner Bill Iffrig as a second explosion sounds near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people were killed and at least 264 were injured in the terror attack.
2013: The year in picturesApril 15: Police officers stand over marathon runner Bill Iffrig as a second explosion sounds near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people were killed and at least 264 were injured in the terror attack.
&lt;strong&gt;April 17:&lt;/strong&gt; Outside the United Nations office in New Delhi, India, a young girl from Pakistan cries after being flung on the ground by her mother during a protest against alleged human rights violations in Pakistan.
2013: The year in picturesApril 17: Outside the United Nations office in New Delhi, India, a young girl from Pakistan cries after being flung on the ground by her mother during a protest against alleged human rights violations in Pakistan.
&lt;strong&gt;April 19: &lt;/strong&gt;Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen in a boat at the time of his capture in Watertown, Massachusetts.
2013: The year in picturesApril 19: Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen in a boat at the time of his capture in Watertown, Massachusetts.
&lt;strong&gt;April 24:&lt;/strong&gt; Opponents of same-sex marriage protest in Paris after it was legalized by the country&#39;s National Assembly.
2013: The year in picturesApril 24: Opponents of same-sex marriage protest in Paris after it was legalized by the country's National Assembly.
&lt;strong&gt;April 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Homes severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, six months after Sandy devastated the Jersey shore and New York City and pounded coastal areas of New England.
2013: The year in picturesApril 25: Homes severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, six months after Sandy devastated the Jersey shore and New York City and pounded coastal areas of New England.
&lt;strong&gt;April 30:&lt;/strong&gt; A drilling worker takes a break in an unfinished geothermal pool next to the Kenya Electricity Generating Company&#39;s two active geothermal plants. Kenya was the first African country to build geothermal energy sources.
2013: The year in picturesApril 30: A drilling worker takes a break in an unfinished geothermal pool next to the Kenya Electricity Generating Company's two active geothermal plants. Kenya was the first African country to build geothermal energy sources.
&lt;strong&gt;May 3:&lt;/strong&gt; Hong Kong skyscrapers, as seen from the ground floor.
2013: The year in picturesMay 3: Hong Kong skyscrapers, as seen from the ground floor.
&lt;strong&gt;May 3:&lt;/strong&gt; Farmers transport watermelons on camels on their way to market in Allahabad, India.
2013: The year in picturesMay 3: Farmers transport watermelons on camels on their way to market in Allahabad, India.
&lt;strong&gt;May 8:&lt;/strong&gt; Kathy Brown, Virginia Aguiar and Jane Crook react to a guilty verdict for Jodi Arias outside the Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. Arias was convicted of murdering her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander, in 2008.
2013: The year in picturesMay 8: Kathy Brown, Virginia Aguiar and Jane Crook react to a guilty verdict for Jodi Arias outside the Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. Arias was convicted of murdering her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander, in 2008.
&lt;strong&gt;May 8:&lt;/strong&gt; The Tungurahua volcano is seen from the village of Cotalo, Ecuador. Tungurahua keeps generating explosions and expelling incandescent boulders that roll down its flanks.
2013: The year in picturesMay 8: The Tungurahua volcano is seen from the village of Cotalo, Ecuador. Tungurahua keeps generating explosions and expelling incandescent boulders that roll down its flanks.
&lt;strong&gt;May 9:&lt;/strong&gt; A man overcome by fumes falls out of a window as a fire burns at the Lahore Development Authority Plaza in Lahore, Pakistan.
2013: The year in picturesMay 9: A man overcome by fumes falls out of a window as a fire burns at the Lahore Development Authority Plaza in Lahore, Pakistan.
&lt;strong&gt;May 14:&lt;/strong&gt; The Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft, carrying three crew members home from the International Space Station, lands in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
2013: The year in picturesMay 14: The Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft, carrying three crew members home from the International Space Station, lands in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
&lt;strong&gt;May 16:&lt;/strong&gt; U.S. President Barack Obama looks to see if it is still raining as a Marine holds an umbrella for him during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House.
2013: The year in picturesMay 16: U.S. President Barack Obama looks to see if it is still raining as a Marine holds an umbrella for him during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House.
&lt;strong&gt;May 20:&lt;/strong&gt; MS-13 gang members languish in one of the three overcrowded &quot;gang cages&quot; in the Quezaltepeque police station in San Salvador, El Salvador. Initially, the cages were designed to be 72-hour holding cells for common criminals and two rival gangs, but many individuals had been imprisoned for more than a year.
2013: The year in picturesMay 20: MS-13 gang members languish in one of the three overcrowded "gang cages" in the Quezaltepeque police station in San Salvador, El Salvador. Initially, the cages were designed to be 72-hour holding cells for common criminals and two rival gangs, but many individuals had been imprisoned for more than a year.
&lt;strong&gt;May 23:&lt;/strong&gt; David Lee Estep waits for his parents on a pile of rubble that used to be their home in Moore, Oklahoma. Moore was hit by a massive EF5 tornado that killed 24 people, including seven students at an elementary school.
2013: The year in picturesMay 23: David Lee Estep waits for his parents on a pile of rubble that used to be their home in Moore, Oklahoma. Moore was hit by a massive EF5 tornado that killed 24 people, including seven students at an elementary school.
&lt;strong&gt;June 1:&lt;/strong&gt; A protester is hit by tear gas in the Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul. Thousands of people gathered to protest the government and its plans to demolish Istanbul&#39;s Gezi Park.
2013: The year in picturesJune 1: A protester is hit by tear gas in the Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul. Thousands of people gathered to protest the government and its plans to demolish Istanbul's Gezi Park.
&lt;strong&gt;June 5:&lt;/strong&gt; Ajabu, a 2-month-old orphaned baby elephant, is given a dust bath after being fed at an event to mark World Environment Day in Nairobi, Kenya.
2013: The year in picturesJune 5: Ajabu, a 2-month-old orphaned baby elephant, is given a dust bath after being fed at an event to mark World Environment Day in Nairobi, Kenya.
&lt;strong&gt;June 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A protester is hit by a water cannon during clashes in Taksim Square in Istanbul.
2013: The year in picturesJune 11: A protester is hit by a water cannon during clashes in Taksim Square in Istanbul.
&lt;strong&gt;June 17:&lt;/strong&gt; A military police officer pepper-sprays a protester in Rio de Janeiro. Millions of Brazilians took to the streets this summer to protest years of dissatisfaction and discontent with their government.
2013: The year in picturesJune 17: A military police officer pepper-sprays a protester in Rio de Janeiro. Millions of Brazilians took to the streets this summer to protest years of dissatisfaction and discontent with their government.
&lt;strong&gt;June 20:&lt;/strong&gt; A reserved sign is placed on a table at Holsten&#39;s ice cream parlor in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on the day actor James Gandolfini died of a heart attack in Italy. Holsten&#39;s is where Gandolfini filmed the final scene of the final episode of the television series &quot;The Sopranos.&quot;
2013: The year in picturesJune 20: A reserved sign is placed on a table at Holsten's ice cream parlor in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on the day actor James Gandolfini died of a heart attack in Italy. Holsten's is where Gandolfini filmed the final scene of the final episode of the television series "The Sopranos."
&lt;strong&gt;June 22:&lt;/strong&gt; South Korean soldiers wear North Korean military uniforms as they take part in a Korean War re-enactment in Chuncheon, South Korea.
2013: The year in picturesJune 22: South Korean soldiers wear North Korean military uniforms as they take part in a Korean War re-enactment in Chuncheon, South Korea.
&lt;strong&gt;July 3:&lt;/strong&gt; Opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy celebrate in Cairo after Morsy was ousted in a military coup.
2013: The year in picturesJuly 3: Opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy celebrate in Cairo after Morsy was ousted in a military coup.
&lt;strong&gt;July 3:&lt;/strong&gt; Assistant State Attorney John Guy, left, and Assistant State Attorney Bernie de la Rionda display the hooded sweatshirt worn by teenager Trayvon Martin on the night he was shot by neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. A jury found Zimmerman not guilty of second-degree murder.
2013: The year in picturesJuly 3: Assistant State Attorney John Guy, left, and Assistant State Attorney Bernie de la Rionda display the hooded sweatshirt worn by teenager Trayvon Martin on the night he was shot by neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. A jury found Zimmerman not guilty of second-degree murder.
&lt;strong&gt;July 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Activists from the Orangutan Information Center remove an air rifle pellet from the face of an orangutan that was rescued from a palm oil plantation in Padang Tualang, Indonesia.
2013: The year in picturesJuly 21: Activists from the Orangutan Information Center remove an air rifle pellet from the face of an orangutan that was rescued from a palm oil plantation in Padang Tualang, Indonesia.
&lt;strong&gt;July 23:&lt;/strong&gt; The Duchess of Cambridge holds her newborn son, Prince George, outside St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London. George is third in line to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father, Prince William.
2013: The year in picturesJuly 23: The Duchess of Cambridge holds her newborn son, Prince George, outside St. Mary's Hospital in London. George is third in line to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father, Prince William.
&lt;strong&gt;July 29:&lt;/strong&gt; A Palestinian girl plays beside her family&#39;s tent in a poverty-stricken area of Gaza.
2013: The year in picturesJuly 29: A Palestinian girl plays beside her family's tent in a poverty-stricken area of Gaza.
&lt;strong&gt;August 14:&lt;/strong&gt; A police vehicle is pushed off the 6th October Bridge in Cairo by supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy.
2013: The year in picturesAugust 14: A police vehicle is pushed off the 6th October Bridge in Cairo by supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsy.
&lt;strong&gt;August 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus perform on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. The provocative performance dominated the headlines and had many people discussing whether it was too risque.
2013: The year in picturesAugust 25: Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus perform on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. The provocative performance dominated the headlines and had many people discussing whether it was too risque.
&lt;strong&gt;August 25:&lt;/strong&gt; A man threatens to cut the rope of a Greenpeace protester at the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa, Belgium.
2013: The year in picturesAugust 25: A man threatens to cut the rope of a Greenpeace protester at the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa, Belgium.
&lt;strong&gt;August 28:&lt;/strong&gt; The &quot;Let Freedom Ring&quot; celebration commemorated the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.
2013: The year in picturesAugust 28: The "Let Freedom Ring" celebration commemorated the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.
&lt;strong&gt;September 6:&lt;/strong&gt; A frog is launched in the air as a rocket takes off at NASA&#39;s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 6: A frog is launched in the air as a rocket takes off at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
&lt;strong&gt;September 10:&lt;/strong&gt; The Tribute in Light, a collection of 88 searchlights next to the site of the World Trade Center, is seen through a fish-eye lens as it rises above buildings in lower Manhattan.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 10: The Tribute in Light, a collection of 88 searchlights next to the site of the World Trade Center, is seen through a fish-eye lens as it rises above buildings in lower Manhattan.
&lt;strong&gt;September 12:&lt;/strong&gt; A pair of waterspouts form on Lake Michigan, southeast of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 12: A pair of waterspouts form on Lake Michigan, southeast of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
&lt;strong&gt;September 16:&lt;/strong&gt; The Remington 870 shotgun used by Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis has an etching on it that reads &quot;Not what yall say!&quot; Alexis killed 12 people and injured eight before he was fatally shot.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 16: The Remington 870 shotgun used by Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis has an etching on it that reads "Not what yall say!" Alexis killed 12 people and injured eight before he was fatally shot.
&lt;strong&gt;September 17:&lt;/strong&gt; A bull charges over a photographer during the Toro de la Vega festival in Tordesillas, Spain.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 17: A bull charges over a photographer during the Toro de la Vega festival in Tordesillas, Spain.
&lt;strong&gt;September 17:&lt;/strong&gt; The severely damaged side of the Costa Concordia is visible after it was successfully lifted upright in Isola del Giglio, Italy. The cruise ship capsized last year.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 17: The severely damaged side of the Costa Concordia is visible after it was successfully lifted upright in Isola del Giglio, Italy. The cruise ship capsized last year.
&lt;strong&gt;September 21:&lt;/strong&gt; People take cover behind a counter at the Westgate shopping mall after a shootout in Nairobi, Kenya. The Somali terror group Al-Shabaab, an affiliate of al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for a bloody four-day siege at the upscale mall. At least 67 people were killed.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 21: People take cover behind a counter at the Westgate shopping mall after a shootout in Nairobi, Kenya. The Somali terror group Al-Shabaab, an affiliate of al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for a bloody four-day siege at the upscale mall. At least 67 people were killed.
&lt;strong&gt;September 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Police push away a refrigerator as they enter the Madrid apartment of Maria Isabel Rodriguez Romero. Romero and her family of six were evicted by the State City Hall Housing Company. Spain is slowly emerging from a two-year recession, but it still has a high unemployment rate and evictions have rapidly increased as borrowers are unable to pay their mortgages.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 25: Police push away a refrigerator as they enter the Madrid apartment of Maria Isabel Rodriguez Romero. Romero and her family of six were evicted by the State City Hall Housing Company. Spain is slowly emerging from a two-year recession, but it still has a high unemployment rate and evictions have rapidly increased as borrowers are unable to pay their mortgages.
&lt;strong&gt;September 28:&lt;/strong&gt; Nikos Michaloliakos, leader of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party, is escorted from police headquarters in Athens, Greece. He faces charges of running a criminal organization following the slaying of an anti-fascist musician.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 28: Nikos Michaloliakos, leader of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party, is escorted from police headquarters in Athens, Greece. He faces charges of running a criminal organization following the slaying of an anti-fascist musician.
&lt;strong&gt;September 30:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, suffers an asthma attack after tear gas was used during an anti-government demonstration on the anniversary of the 1991 coup against former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.
2013: The year in picturesSeptember 30: A woman in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, suffers an asthma attack after tear gas was used during an anti-government demonstration on the anniversary of the 1991 coup against former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.
&lt;strong&gt;October 2:&lt;/strong&gt; A police officer is engulfed in flames after being hit by a Molotov cocktail thrown by protesters marking the anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre in Mexico City.
2013: The year in picturesOctober 2: A police officer is engulfed in flames after being hit by a Molotov cocktail thrown by protesters marking the anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre in Mexico City.
&lt;strong&gt;October 12:&lt;/strong&gt; Buckshot the horse rolls on rough gravel to scratch an itch at the Wagon Wheel Ranch in Frederick County, Virginia.
2013: The year in picturesOctober 12: Buckshot the horse rolls on rough gravel to scratch an itch at the Wagon Wheel Ranch in Frederick County, Virginia.
&lt;strong&gt;October 20:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman mourns during the funeral of Bahraini political prisoner Hussain Mahdi Habib in the village of Sitra, Bahrain. Habib, 20, escaped from prison on May 19 and was found dead on October 19 after he was allegedly shot near the coastal village of al-Malkiyah.
2013: The year in picturesOctober 20: A woman mourns during the funeral of Bahraini political prisoner Hussain Mahdi Habib in the village of Sitra, Bahrain. Habib, 20, escaped from prison on May 19 and was found dead on October 19 after he was allegedly shot near the coastal village of al-Malkiyah.
&lt;strong&gt;October 30:&lt;/strong&gt; A 50-ton southern right whale swims under a boat in Peninsula Valdez, Argentina.
2013: The year in picturesOctober 30: A 50-ton southern right whale swims under a boat in Peninsula Valdez, Argentina.
&lt;strong&gt;November 13:&lt;/strong&gt; A member of a governmental forensic team unearths the remains of a mother and her teenage daughter from a shallow unmarked grave deep in the Amazonian jungle in southeastern Peru.
2013: The year in picturesNovember 13: A member of a governmental forensic team unearths the remains of a mother and her teenage daughter from a shallow unmarked grave deep in the Amazonian jungle in southeastern Peru.
&lt;strong&gt;November 16:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman kisses a police officer during a protest of a high-speed train line in Susa, Italy.
2013: The year in picturesNovember 16: A woman kisses a police officer during a protest of a high-speed train line in Susa, Italy.
&lt;strong&gt;November 18:&lt;/strong&gt; Tamil farmers transport coconut husks in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.
2013: The year in picturesNovember 18: Tamil farmers transport coconut husks in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.
&lt;strong&gt;November 19:&lt;/strong&gt; A man fans flames in Tanauan, Philippines, a week after Typhoon Haiyan ripped through the country. Haiyan, one of the strongest storms in recorded history, left thousands dead and many more homeless.
2013: The year in picturesNovember 19: A man fans flames in Tanauan, Philippines, a week after Typhoon Haiyan ripped through the country. Haiyan, one of the strongest storms in recorded history, left thousands dead and many more homeless.
&lt;strong&gt;November 21:&lt;/strong&gt; Karis, an 11-week-old lion cub, plays in fallen leaves in her enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, Scotland.
2013: The year in picturesNovember 21: Karis, an 11-week-old lion cub, plays in fallen leaves in her enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, Scotland.
&lt;strong&gt;November 23:&lt;/strong&gt; Tribesmen lead their camels through the sand dunes of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
2013: The year in picturesNovember 23: Tribesmen lead their camels through the sand dunes of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
&lt;strong&gt;December 1:&lt;/strong&gt; Schoolchildren take lessons at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 1: Schoolchildren take lessons at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
&lt;strong&gt;December 3:&lt;/strong&gt; Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond signs a book of condolence at Glasgow City Chambers for those who died when a police helicopter crashed into a busy pub in Glasgow, Scotland. At least nine people were killed and 14 were seriously injured.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 3: Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond signs a book of condolence at Glasgow City Chambers for those who died when a police helicopter crashed into a busy pub in Glasgow, Scotland. At least nine people were killed and 14 were seriously injured.
&lt;strong&gt;December 4:&lt;/strong&gt; First lady Michelle Obama reacts as 2-year-old Ashtyn Gardner loses her balance after greeting Sunny, one of the Obamas&#39; dogs, during a holiday arts-and-crafts event at the White House.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 4: First lady Michelle Obama reacts as 2-year-old Ashtyn Gardner loses her balance after greeting Sunny, one of the Obamas' dogs, during a holiday arts-and-crafts event at the White House.
&lt;strong&gt;December 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Xiao Wei lies on a hospital bed in Changsha, China, with his hand grafted to his ankle. Wei lost his right hand in a work accident and doctors were able to save it by temporarily grafting it to his ankle, local media reported. The hand was later reattached to his arm after the arm healed enough for surgery.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 4: Xiao Wei lies on a hospital bed in Changsha, China, with his hand grafted to his ankle. Wei lost his right hand in a work accident and doctors were able to save it by temporarily grafting it to his ankle, local media reported. The hand was later reattached to his arm after the arm healed enough for surgery.
&lt;strong&gt;December 5:&lt;/strong&gt; A man holds a broken umbrella in Utrecht, Netherlands, as heavy storms move across northwestern Europe.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 5: A man holds a broken umbrella in Utrecht, Netherlands, as heavy storms move across northwestern Europe.
&lt;strong&gt;December 5:&lt;/strong&gt; An airplane passes the moon, leaving behind a vapor trail over Lahore, Pakistan.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 5: An airplane passes the moon, leaving behind a vapor trail over Lahore, Pakistan.
&lt;strong&gt;December 9:&lt;/strong&gt; A Christian man chases a suspected Seleka officer in civilian clothes with a knife near the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic. The Seleka man was taken into custody by French forces, who fired warning shots to disperse the crowds. The Central African Republic is in the midst of a bloody civil war between various proclaimed Christian and Muslim militias and other rebel factions.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 9: A Christian man chases a suspected Seleka officer in civilian clothes with a knife near the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic. The Seleka man was taken into custody by French forces, who fired warning shots to disperse the crowds. The Central African Republic is in the midst of a bloody civil war between various proclaimed Christian and Muslim militias and other rebel factions.
&lt;strong&gt;December 10:&lt;/strong&gt; Shepherds make their way back home with hundreds of sheep and horses after heavy snowfall in Van, Turkey.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 10: Shepherds make their way back home with hundreds of sheep and horses after heavy snowfall in Van, Turkey.
&lt;strong&gt;December 10: &lt;/strong&gt;Girls dance during the memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Thousands of South Africans and more than 90 heads of state gathered to honor the revered leader, who died on December 5. He was 95.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 10: Girls dance during the memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Thousands of South Africans and more than 90 heads of state gathered to honor the revered leader, who died on December 5. He was 95.
&lt;strong&gt;December 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A woman looks out a dusty bus window on the way to see Mandela&#39;s casket in Pretoria, South Africa. The anti-apartheid icon&#39;s casket arrived in the country&#39;s capital for public viewing.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 11: A woman looks out a dusty bus window on the way to see Mandela's casket in Pretoria, South Africa. The anti-apartheid icon's casket arrived in the country's capital for public viewing.
&lt;strong&gt;December 11:&lt;/strong&gt; An impala leaps high into the air to avoid the gaping jaws of a crocodile in South Luangwa National Park in Zambia.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 11: An impala leaps high into the air to avoid the gaping jaws of a crocodile in South Luangwa National Park in Zambia.
&lt;strong&gt;December 11:&lt;/strong&gt; A Gentoo penguin waddles up to a GoPro camera on Cuverville Island, Antarctica.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 11: A Gentoo penguin waddles up to a GoPro camera on Cuverville Island, Antarctica.
&lt;strong&gt;December 13:&lt;/strong&gt; A young boy looks through a fence as he waits in line with thousands of people hoping to board a bus that will take them to view Mandela&#39;s body in Pretoria, South Africa.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 13: A young boy looks through a fence as he waits in line with thousands of people hoping to board a bus that will take them to view Mandela's body in Pretoria, South Africa.
&lt;strong&gt;December 14:&lt;/strong&gt; Ukrainian protesters, angry about the government&#39;s decision to back away from a free-trade agreement with the European Union, rally in Kiev&#39;s Independence Square. The government spurned an agreement in November in favor of closer economic ties with Moscow.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 14: Ukrainian protesters, angry about the government's decision to back away from a free-trade agreement with the European Union, rally in Kiev's Independence Square. The government spurned an agreement in November in favor of closer economic ties with Moscow.
&lt;strong&gt;December 16:&lt;/strong&gt; A giant panda plays in the snow at a zoo in Kunming, Yunnan province, in China.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 16: A giant panda plays in the snow at a zoo in Kunming, Yunnan province, in China.
&lt;strong&gt;December 17: &lt;/strong&gt;A Syrian man helps an injured man following an airstrike in Aleppo&#39;s Maadi neighborhood. Two children were among at least 13 people killed in new air strikes on a rebel-held district of Syria&#39;s main northern city of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 17: A Syrian man helps an injured man following an airstrike in Aleppo's Maadi neighborhood. Two children were among at least 13 people killed in new air strikes on a rebel-held district of Syria's main northern city of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
&lt;strong&gt;December 18:&lt;/strong&gt; A lioness wraps her paws around another lioness at the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 18: A lioness wraps her paws around another lioness at the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana.
&lt;strong&gt;December 18: &lt;/strong&gt;A baby elephant keeps cool with a shower at the Melbourne Zoo in Australia.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 18: A baby elephant keeps cool with a shower at the Melbourne Zoo in Australia.
&lt;strong&gt;December 20: &lt;/strong&gt;Workers carve a 117-meter-long, 26-meter-high snow sculpture at the Sun Island Park during the 26th China Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 20: Workers carve a 117-meter-long, 26-meter-high snow sculpture at the Sun Island Park during the 26th China Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.
&lt;strong&gt;December 20:&lt;/strong&gt; Alvaro Quiros of Spain putts on at the 6th green during the Royal Trophy Europe vs Asia Championship at the Dragon Lake Golf Club in Guangzhou, China.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 20: Alvaro Quiros of Spain putts on at the 6th green during the Royal Trophy Europe vs Asia Championship at the Dragon Lake Golf Club in Guangzhou, China.
&lt;strong&gt;December 20:&lt;/strong&gt; Chadian troops from a multinational African peacekeeping force drive past the body of a man who was suspected of having been an ex-Seleka militiaman, in Bangui, the capital of the violence-wracked Central African Republic.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 20: Chadian troops from a multinational African peacekeeping force drive past the body of a man who was suspected of having been an ex-Seleka militiaman, in Bangui, the capital of the violence-wracked Central African Republic.
&lt;strong&gt;December 20: &lt;/strong&gt;A man stacks bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 20: A man stacks bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal.
&lt;strong&gt;December 20:&lt;/strong&gt; President Barack Obama and his family depart via Marine One as they travel to his home state of Hawaii, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 20: President Barack Obama and his family depart via Marine One as they travel to his home state of Hawaii, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
&lt;strong&gt;December 21: &lt;/strong&gt;At sunrise, Egyptian soldiers stand guard outside the temple of Qasr Qarun in Fayoum province, Egypt.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 21: At sunrise, Egyptian soldiers stand guard outside the temple of Qasr Qarun in Fayoum province, Egypt.
&lt;strong&gt;December 21: &lt;/strong&gt;An isolated polar bear searches for seals in the Arctic Ocean.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 21: An isolated polar bear searches for seals in the Arctic Ocean.
&lt;strong&gt;December 21: &lt;/strong&gt;A boy looks out the broken window of a plane that serves as shelter in a makeshift camp housing more than 40,000 people at M&#39;poko Airport in Bangui, Central African Republic. They&#39;ve displaced by recent violence in the country.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 21: A boy looks out the broken window of a plane that serves as shelter in a makeshift camp housing more than 40,000 people at M'poko Airport in Bangui, Central African Republic. They've displaced by recent violence in the country.
&lt;strong&gt;December 22:&lt;/strong&gt; Camels walk along sand dunes in desert during the Mazayin Dhafra Camel Festival in Abu Dhabi.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 22: Camels walk along sand dunes in desert during the Mazayin Dhafra Camel Festival in Abu Dhabi.
&lt;strong&gt;December 23:&lt;/strong&gt; Eve Grayson, a reindeer herder, feeds animals in Aviemore, Scotland. A Swedish Sami reindeer herder introduced reindeer to Scotland in 1952.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 23: Eve Grayson, a reindeer herder, feeds animals in Aviemore, Scotland. A Swedish Sami reindeer herder introduced reindeer to Scotland in 1952.
&lt;strong&gt;December 23:&lt;/strong&gt; Pope Francis, right, meets with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery at the Vatican.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 23: Pope Francis, right, meets with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery at the Vatican.
&lt;strong&gt;December 24:&lt;/strong&gt; In Karachi, Pakistan, Shiite Muslims pray during a procession observing Chehlum, which marks a period of mourning for the 7th century Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 24: In Karachi, Pakistan, Shiite Muslims pray during a procession observing Chehlum, which marks a period of mourning for the 7th century Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.
&lt;strong&gt;December 24:&lt;/strong&gt; Astronaut Mike Hopkins participates in the second of two spacewalks in one week to repair a faulty water pump on the exterior of the International Space Station.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 24: Astronaut Mike Hopkins participates in the second of two spacewalks in one week to repair a faulty water pump on the exterior of the International Space Station.
&lt;strong&gt;December 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Waves hit the jetty in the port of A Guarda in northwestern Spain. High winds and heavy rain battered parts of Europe on Monday and Tuesday, with some areas still reeling from the aftermath.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 25: Waves hit the jetty in the port of A Guarda in northwestern Spain. High winds and heavy rain battered parts of Europe on Monday and Tuesday, with some areas still reeling from the aftermath.
&lt;strong&gt;December 25:&lt;/strong&gt; Doctors prepare to operate on Huang Chuncai, a 36-year-old farmer suffering from a rare facial tumor, in Guangzhou, China.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 25: Doctors prepare to operate on Huang Chuncai, a 36-year-old farmer suffering from a rare facial tumor, in Guangzhou, China.
&lt;strong&gt;December 27: &lt;/strong&gt;A boy carries a cardboard box in Juba, South Sudan, inside a United Nations compound that has become home to thousands of people displaced by recent fighting in the fledgling African nation.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 27: A boy carries a cardboard box in Juba, South Sudan, inside a United Nations compound that has become home to thousands of people displaced by recent fighting in the fledgling African nation.
&lt;strong&gt;December 27:&lt;/strong&gt; Egyptian protesters and police clash in Cairo during a demonstration against the government&#39;s declaration of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 27: Egyptian protesters and police clash in Cairo during a demonstration against the government's declaration of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.
&lt;strong&gt;December 27: &lt;/strong&gt;Protesters, demanding Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan resign over a high-level corruption scandal, clash with riot police in Istanbul.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 27: Protesters, demanding Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan resign over a high-level corruption scandal, clash with riot police in Istanbul.
&lt;strong&gt;December 29: &lt;/strong&gt;Rain-soaked New England Patriots fans cheer during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 29: Rain-soaked New England Patriots fans cheer during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.
&lt;strong&gt;December 29: &lt;/strong&gt;Supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League beat a lawmaker and supporter of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 29: Supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League beat a lawmaker and supporter of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
&lt;strong&gt;December 31:&lt;/strong&gt; This photo from NASA shows the quiet corona and upper transition region of the sun on the last day of 2013.
2013: The year in picturesDecember 31: This photo from NASA shows the quiet corona and upper transition region of the sun on the last day of 2013.
(CNN)Here is a look back at the events of 2013.

Notable US Events:
January 1 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Maryland.
January 2 - President Barack Obama signs a bill that averts the "fiscal cliff."
January 21 - President Barack Obama is inaugurated for a second term. Obama was sworn-in to office the previous day, but because the date fell on a Sunday, the public festivities were postponed one day.
    February 1 - John Kerry is sworn in as Secretary of State.
    February 12 - President Barack Obama gives his State of the Union address.
    March 1 - Forced cuts to the federal budget, also known as sequestration, kick in.
    April 15 - Twin bombs at the finish line of the Boston marathon kill three people and injure more than 250.
    April 17 - An explosion at a fertilizer plant in West, Texas kills 15 people.
    April 19 - Boston Marathon bombing suspects Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are involved in a confrontation with police. Tamerlan is killed and Dzhokhar escapes. After an all day manhunt, Dzhokhar is captured by police.
    May 2 - Maryland governor Martin O'Malley signs a law repealing the state's death penalty. The law takes effect October 1.
    May 6 - Three young women and a six-year-old girl are rescued from a house in Cleveland, Ohio. The three women had been held captive in the house by Ariel Castro for between nine and 11 years and endured rape and brutal physical abuse.
    May 8 - Jodi Arias is found guilty of the 2008 murder of ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander.
    May 20 - An EF5 tornado hits Moore, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. There are 25 confirmed fatalities.
    June 9 - The Guardian and Washington Post disclose former Booz Allen contract employee Edward Snowden as their source for the intelligence related information recently published. Both published stories revealing the existence of PRISM, a program they say allows the NSA to extract the details of customer activities -- including "audio and video chats, photographs, e-mails, documents" and other materials -- from computers at Microsoft, Google, Apple and other internet companies.
    June 26 - The Supreme Court rejects parts of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in a 5-4 decision, dismissing an appeal over same-sex marriage on jurisdictional grounds and ruling same-sex spouses legally married in a state may receive federal benefits. It also rules that private parties do not have standing to defend California's voter-approved ballot measure barring gay and lesbian couples from state-sanctioned wedlock. The ruling clears the way for same-sex marriages in California to resume.
    June 21 - The US government charges fugitive leaker Edward Snowden with espionage and theft of government property.
    June 30 - Nineteen elite firefighters are killed in a wildfire in Arizona.
    July 1 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Delaware.
    July 13 - George Zimmerman is found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin.
    July 30 - Pfc. Bradley Manning, on trial for leaking military information to the WikiLeaks website, is acquitted of aiding the enemy, but found guilty on 20 other counts, including violations of the Espionage Act. In August, he is sentenced to 35 years in prison.
    August 1 - Cleveland kidnappings suspect Ariel Castro pleads guilty to the charges against him and is sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years. Just over one month later, he commits suicide in his prison cell.
    August 1 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Rhode Island and Minnesota.
    August 12 - Gangster James "Whitey" Bulger is convicted of multiple counts of racketeering.
    August 17 - A wildfire breaks out at Yosemite National Park. The blaze, known as the Rim Fire, is one of the largest wildfires in California's history.
    August 23 - Army Maj. Nidal Hasan is convicted of 13 counts of murder and 32 counts of attempted murder for a shooting rampage at Fort Hood in 2009. On August 28, Hasan is sentenced to death.
    August 31 - President Barack Obama announces that he will seek congressional approval for a US strike on Syria, in retaliation for the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons on his own people.
    September 10 - In a speech before the US public, President Obama says he will not, "put American boots on the ground in Syria" but does not rule out other military options.
    September 12 - Flooding in Colorado leaves eight people dead, and more than 2,000 homes destroyed.
    September 16 - Twelve people are killed inside the US Navy Yard in Washington, DC. The shooter, identified as Aaron Alexis, 34, is also killed.
    October 1 - A federal government shutdown goes into effect at midnight, as the new fiscal year officially begins without an agreement on legislation to keep the government funded.
    October 1 - As part of the rollout of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, health insurance exchanges open online. Technical problems plague the sites.
    October 17 - The US government reopens after President Obama signs a bill ending the government shutdown.
    November 1 - TSA officer Gerardo Hernandez is killed at Los Angeles International Airport, allegedly by 23-year-old Paul Ciancia.
    November 13 - Hawaii governor Neil Abercrombie signs into law a bill making same-sex marriage legal. The law will take effect in December 2013.
    November 20 - Illinois governor Pat Quinn signs a bill legalizing same-sex marriage in the state. The law will take effect June 1, 2014.
    December 16 - US District Judge Richard Leon issues a preliminary ruling that the government's once-secret collection of domestic phone records is unconstitutional.
    Notable International Events:
    January 11 -     France carries out air strikes in Mali, to aid in that country's battle against Islamic militants in the north.
    January 27 - More than 200 people are killed in a nightclub fire in Santa Maria, Brazil.
    February 11 - Pope Benedict XVI announces his resignation due to age and declining health. He is the first pope to resign in almost 600 years.
    February 12 - North Korea conducts its third nuclear test.
    March 13 - Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio is elected the 266th pope. His papal name is Pope Francis.
    March 25 - Cyprus and European leaders agree to a bailout worth 10 billion euros, to prevent the collapse of Cyprus' banking system.
    April 14 - Nicolas Maduro is elected president of Venezuela. He replaces longtime leader Hugo Chavez, who died on March 5th.
    April 24 - In Savar, Bangladesh, a building housing several garment factories collapses, killing more than 1,000 people.
    April 28 - Enrico Letta is sworn in as Italy's new prime minister.
    June 5 - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif again is elected prime minister.
    July 3 - Egyptian president Mohamed Morsy is ousted in a military coup.
    July 22 - Duchess Catherine and Prince William welcome their first child, a son weighing 8 lbs, 6 oz. The baby is named Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.
    August 1 - Russia grants one-year of asylum to leaker Edward Snowden, who had been living in a Moscow airport since June 23rd.
    August 20 - Former Pakistani leader Pervez Musharraf is indicted in the 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
    August 21 - The US and other countries allege that on this day, a chemical weapons strike by Syrian forces kills more than 1,400 people in a Damascus suburb.
    August 22 - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is sworn in for another term.
    September 7 - Tony Abbott wins election as prime minister of Australia.
    September 9 - Syria agrees to a Russian proposal to give up control of its chemical weapons.
    September 16 - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon releases the report from chemical weapons inspectors who investigated the August 21 event. The inspectors say there is "clear and convincing evidence" that sarin was used.
    September 21 - Somalian terrorist group Al-Shabaab launches an attack on the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya. More than 60 civilians are killed during a four-day battle between Kenyan security officers and the militants.
    September 24 - A magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Balochistan province in Pakistan. More than 300 people are killed.
    October 3 - A boat capsizes off the Italian island of Lampedusa, killing more than 350 people. The boat was filled with migrants from the African country of Eritrea.
    October 5 - Abu Anas al Libi , an al Qaeda operative wanted for his role in the bombings of US embassies in Africa in 1998 is captured in a US special operations forces raid in Tripoli, Libya.
    November 8 - Typhoon Haiyan strikes the Philippines, killing more than 5,000 people. Haiyan, aka Yolanda, is the possibly the strongest recorded storm to make landfall.
    November 24 - Six world powers and Iran reach an agreement over Iran's nuclear program. The deal calls on Iran to limit its nuclear activities in return for lighter sanctions.
    November 24 - Protests break out in Ukraine after the government suspends talks with the EU concerning a trade agreement.
    December 5 - Former South African president Nelson Mandela dies at the age of 95.
    December 8 - French troops deploy to the Central African Republic to protect civilians from fighting between Muslim and Christian militia groups.
    December 12 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders the execution of his uncle and adviser Jang Song Thaek.
    Awards and Winners:
    January 7 -     The BCS College Football Championship takes place.
    January 13 - The 70th annual Golden Globes are presented.
    January 14-27 - The Australian Open is played.
    February 3 - Super Bowl XLVII is played in New Orleans.
    February 10 - The 55th annual Grammy Awards are presented.
    February 24 - The 85th annual Academy Awards are presented.
    April 8-14 - The 77th Masters Tournament is played in Augusta, Georgia.
    April 15 - The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.
    May 4 - The 139th Kentucky Derby is run.
    May 21-June 9 - The French Open is played.
    May 26 - The 97th Indianapolis 500 is run.
    June 6-20 - The NBA Championship is played.
    June 9 - The Tony Awards are presented.
    June 10-16 - The 113th US Open (golf) takes place in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
    June 12-24 - The Stanley Cup is played.
    June 24-July 7 - The Wimbledon tennis tournament takes place.
    June 29-July 21 - The Tour de France takes place.
    July 18-21 - The 142nd British Open takes place.
    August 26-September 9 - The US Open (tennis) is played.
    October 7-14 - The winners of Nobel Prizes are announced.
    October 23-30 - The World Series is played.
    December 14 - The Heisman Trophy is awarded.
    Click through to see&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/world/obituaries-2013&quot;&gt; people who passed away&lt;/a&gt; in 2013.
    People we lost in 2013 Click through to see people who passed away in 2013.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/01/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/james-avery-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Avery&lt;/a&gt;, who played Philip Banks on the TV show &quot;The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,&quot; died on December 31 at the age of 68, his publicist confirmed.
    People we lost in 2013 James Avery, who played Philip Banks on the TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," died on December 31 at the age of 68, his publicist confirmed.
    Life magazine photographer John Dominis died at his home in New York City on December 30, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://life.time.com/culture/john-dominis-celebrating-the-work-of-a-master-photographer/#1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LIFE.com&lt;/a&gt;. He was 92.
    People we lost in 2013 Life magazine photographer John Dominis died at his home in New York City on December 30, according to LIFE.com. He was 92.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/31/us/john-cordice-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dr. John W.V. Cordice&lt;/a&gt;, the surgeon who operated on Martin Luther King Jr. after King was stabbed in Harlem in 1958, died on December 29 in Iowa. He was 95.
    People we lost in 2013 Dr. John W.V. Cordice, the surgeon who operated on Martin Luther King Jr. after King was stabbed in Harlem in 1958, died on December 29 in Iowa. He was 95.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/31/showbiz/joseph-ruskin-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joseph Ruskin&lt;/a&gt;, who acted in 25 films and 124 television shows, died of natural causes on December 28 in Santa Monica, California, according to SAG-AFTRA. Ruskin was 89.
    People we lost in 2013 Joseph Ruskin, who acted in 25 films and 124 television shows, died of natural causes on December 28 in Santa Monica, California, according to SAG-AFTRA. Ruskin was 89.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/26/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/jeffrey-ian-pollack-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jeffrey Ian Pollack&lt;/a&gt;, left, who directed the popular 1990s films &quot;Booty Call&quot; and &quot;Above the Rim&quot; and produced &quot;The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,&quot; was found dead on December 23. He was 54. He&#39;s pictured with producer Benny Medina in 2007.
    People we lost in 2013 Jeffrey Ian Pollack, left, who directed the popular 1990s films "Booty Call" and "Above the Rim" and produced "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," was found dead on December 23. He was 54. He's pictured with producer Benny Medina in 2007.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/22/showbiz/ned-vizzini-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Ned Vizzini&lt;/a&gt;, author of &quot;It&#39;s Kind of a Funny Story,&quot; died December 19 of blunt impact injuries to the head, torso and extremities. Vizzini committed suicide, according to the New York City medical examiner&#39;s office, though the office did not immediately say how. He was 32.
    People we lost in 2013 Ned Vizzini, author of "It's Kind of a Funny Story," died December 19 of blunt impact injuries to the head, torso and extremities. Vizzini committed suicide, according to the New York City medical examiner's office, though the office did not immediately say how. He was 32.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/19/us/porn-pioneer-al-goldstein-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Al Goldstein&lt;/a&gt;, the foul-mouthed publisher of Screw magazine and a pornography pioneer who helped move raunch into mainstream American life, died December 19 in New York. He was 77.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Al Goldstein, the foul-mouthed publisher of Screw magazine and a pornography pioneer who helped move raunch into mainstream American life, died December 19 in New York. He was 77.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 150
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/18/showbiz/daniel-escobar-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Daniel Escobar&lt;/a&gt;, who played a teacher in &quot;Lizzie McGuire,&quot; died from complications of diabetes in Los Angeles on December 13, according to his agent. He was 49.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actor Daniel Escobar, who played a teacher in "Lizzie McGuire," died from complications of diabetes in Los Angeles on December 13, according to his agent. He was 49.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 150
    &quot;Great Train Robber&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/18/world/europe/uk-ronnie-biggs-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ronnie Biggs &lt;/a&gt;-- one of the most notorious British criminals of the 20th century -- has died, his publisher told CNN on December 18. He was 84.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 "Great Train Robber" Ronnie Biggs -- one of the most notorious British criminals of the 20th century -- has died, his publisher told CNN on December 18. He was 84.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/16/showbiz/obit-ray-price/index.html&quot;&gt;Ray Price&lt;/a&gt;, the Nashville star whose trademark &quot;shuffle&quot; beat became a country music staple, died on December 16, his agent said. He was 87.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Ray Price, the Nashville star whose trademark "shuffle" beat became a country music staple, died on December 16, his agent said. He was 87.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 150
    Oscar-winning actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/16/showbiz/joan-fontaine-obit/&quot;&gt;Joan Fontaine &lt;/a&gt;died December 15, her longtime friend Noel Beutel said. She was 96.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine died December 15, her longtime friend Noel Beutel said. She was 96.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 150
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/showbiz/peter-otoole-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Peter O&#39;Toole&lt;/a&gt;, best known for playing the title role in the 1962 film &quot;Lawrence of Arabia,&quot; died on December 14. He was 81.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actor Peter O'Toole, best known for playing the title role in the 1962 film "Lawrence of Arabia," died on December 14. He was 81.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/showbiz/billy-jack-tom-laughlin-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Tom Laughlin&lt;/a&gt;, the actor who wrote and starred in the &quot;Billy Jack&quot; films of the 1970s, died on December 12, his family confirmed. He was 82.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Tom Laughlin, the actor who wrote and starred in the "Billy Jack" films of the 1970s, died on December 12, his family confirmed. He was 82.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 150
    Jazz guitarist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/11/showbiz/guitarist-jim-hall-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jim Hall&lt;/a&gt;, who played with the jazz greats of the 20th century and influenced the younger ones, died December 10, his family said. He was 83.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Jazz guitarist Jim Hall, who played with the jazz greats of the 20th century and influenced the younger ones, died December 10, his family said. He was 83.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 150
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/09/showbiz/eleanor-parker-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Eleanor Parker&lt;/a&gt;, nominated for three Oscars and known for her &quot;Sound of Music&quot; role, died on December 9, her family said. She was 91.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actress Eleanor Parker, nominated for three Oscars and known for her "Sound of Music" role, died on December 9, her family said. She was 91.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/05/world/africa/nelson-mandela/index.html&quot;&gt;Nelson Mandela&lt;/a&gt;, the prisoner-turned-president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid, died on December 5, according to the country&#39;s president, Jacob Zuma. Mandela was 95.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Nelson Mandela, the prisoner-turned-president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid, died on December 5, according to the country's president, Jacob Zuma. Mandela was 95.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/03/showbiz/hgtv-host-killed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bill Beckwith&lt;/a&gt;, co-host of HGTV&#39;s &quot;Curb Appeal,&quot; died December 2 when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in San Francisco. He was 38.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Bill Beckwith, co-host of HGTV's "Curb Appeal," died December 2 when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in San Francisco. He was 38.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/30/showbiz/actor-paul-walker-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Paul Walker&lt;/a&gt;, a star of &quot;The Fast &amp;amp; The Furious&quot; movie franchise, died November 30 in a car crash. He was 40.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Paul Walker, a star of "The Fast & The Furious" movie franchise, died November 30 in a car crash. He was 40.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/11/30/us/trinity-broadcasting-network-founder-crouch-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul F. Crouch&lt;/a&gt;, co-founder of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, died November 30 at age 79, according to his website and the network&#39;s Facebook page.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Paul F. Crouch, co-founder of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, died November 30 at age 79, according to his website and the network's Facebook page.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/25/showbiz/jay-leggett-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Comedian Jay Leggett&lt;/a&gt;, who produced a documentary about the joys of deer hunting, died of natural causes at the end of a deer hunt on November 23. He was 50.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Comedian Jay Leggett, who produced a documentary about the joys of deer hunting, died of natural causes at the end of a deer hunt on November 23. He was 50.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 150
    Officer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/21/showbiz/bostons-finest-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pat Rogers&lt;/a&gt;, featured on the TNT reality show &quot;Boston&#39;s Finest,&quot; apparently took his own life on November 19, a police source said.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Officer Pat Rogers, featured on the TNT reality show "Boston's Finest," apparently took his own life on November 19, a police source said.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 150
    Renowned psychic &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/20/showbiz/sylvia-browne-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Sylvia Browne&lt;/a&gt;, a leader in the paranormal world who appeared regularly on television and radio and also wrote dozens of top-selling books, died November 20 in a northern California hospital, according to her website. She is pictured here with her granddaughter Angelia and son Christopher.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Renowned psychic Sylvia Browne, a leader in the paranormal world who appeared regularly on television and radio and also wrote dozens of top-selling books, died November 20 in a northern California hospital, according to her website. She is pictured here with her granddaughter Angelia and son Christopher.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 150
    The eldest daughter of Walt Disney, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/19/showbiz/walt-disney-daughter-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Diane Disney Miller&lt;/a&gt;, died on November 19, according a statement from the museum dedicated to the legendary animated filmmaker. She was 79.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 The eldest daughter of Walt Disney, Diane Disney Miller, died on November 19, according a statement from the museum dedicated to the legendary animated filmmaker. She was 79.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 150
    Nobel Prize-winning author &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/17/showbiz/doris-lessing-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Doris Lessing&lt;/a&gt; died at her London home on November 17, her publisher said. The British author was best known for &quot;The Golden Notebook,&quot; which is considered by many critics to be one of the most important feminist novels ever written.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Nobel Prize-winning author Doris Lessing died at her London home on November 17, her publisher said. The British author was best known for "The Golden Notebook," which is considered by many critics to be one of the most important feminist novels ever written.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://eatocracy.cnn.com/2013/11/05/chef-charlie-trotter-dead-at-54&quot;&gt;Celebrity chef Charlie Trotter&lt;/a&gt;, whose namesake restaurant in Chicago received a long list of culinary honors over its 25 years of service, died shortly after he was rushed from his home to a hospital on November 5. He was 54.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Celebrity chef Charlie Trotter, whose namesake restaurant in Chicago received a long list of culinary honors over its 25 years of service, died shortly after he was rushed from his home to a hospital on November 5. He was 54.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/27/showbiz/lou-reed-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Lou Reed&lt;/a&gt;, who took rock &#39;n&#39; roll into dark corners as a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist for the Velvet Underground and as a solo artist, died on October 27, his publicist said. He was 71.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Lou Reed, who took rock 'n' roll into dark corners as a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist for the Velvet Underground and as a solo artist, died on October 27, his publicist said. He was 71.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 150
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/26/showbiz/marcia-wallace-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Marcia Wallace&lt;/a&gt; died on October 25, her agent said. Wallace voiced the character Edna Krabappel on &quot;The Simpsons&quot; and is known for playing receptionist Carol Kester on &quot;The Bob Newhart Show.&quot; She was 70.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actress Marcia Wallace died on October 25, her agent said. Wallace voiced the character Edna Krabappel on "The Simpsons" and is known for playing receptionist Carol Kester on "The Bob Newhart Show." She was 70.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 150
    Basketball Hall of Famer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/25/us/basketball-bill-sharman-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bill Sharman&lt;/a&gt; -- who won four NBA titles as a player, one as a head coach and five in his club&#39;s front office -- died October 25 in southern California, his former teams said. He was 87.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Sharman -- who won four NBA titles as a player, one as a head coach and five in his club's front office -- died October 25 in southern California, his former teams said. He was 87.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 150
    Tennessee Titans owner &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/21/us/nfl-bud-adams-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Bud Adams&lt;/a&gt; died of natural causes on October 21. He was 90. Adams, whose team started in Houston as the Houston Oilers, co-founded the American Football League, which eventually merged with the National Football League.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams died of natural causes on October 21. He was 90. Adams, whose team started in Houston as the Houston Oilers, co-founded the American Football League, which eventually merged with the National Football League.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/19/showbiz/cartoons-lou-scheimer-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Lou Scheimer&lt;/a&gt;, a pioneer in Saturday morning television cartoons with hit shows such as &quot;Superman,&quot; &quot;Fat Albert&quot; and &quot;He-Man,&quot; died October 17 at 84, according to his biographer. Andy Mangels helped tell Scheimer&#39;s story in the book &quot;Lou Scheimer: Creating the Filmation Generation.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Lou Scheimer, a pioneer in Saturday morning television cartoons with hit shows such as "Superman," "Fat Albert" and "He-Man," died October 17 at 84, according to his biographer. Andy Mangels helped tell Scheimer's story in the book "Lou Scheimer: Creating the Filmation Generation."
    Hide Caption
    31 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/19/us/bum-phillips-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;&quot;Bum&quot; Phillips&lt;/a&gt;, the former NFL football coach who led the Houston Oilers to glory and struggled with the New Orleans Saints, died October 18 at age 90.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 "Bum" Phillips, the former NFL football coach who led the Houston Oilers to glory and struggled with the New Orleans Saints, died October 18 at age 90.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 150
    Rep. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/18/politics/rep-young-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Bill Young&lt;/a&gt; of Florida, the longest-serving Republican member of the House, died on October 18 at age 82, his office&#39;s chief of staff said.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Rep. Bill Young of Florida, the longest-serving Republican member of the House, died on October 18 at age 82, his office's chief of staff said.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 150
    Former U.S. House Speaker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/18/politics/tom-foley-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Tom Foley&lt;/a&gt;, 84, died at his home in Washington, his wife, Heather, confirmed on October 18. &lt;em&gt;An earlier version of this gallery contained a photo incorrectly identified as Tom Foley. CNN regrets this error.&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Former U.S. House Speaker Tom Foley, 84, died at his home in Washington, his wife, Heather, confirmed on October 18. An earlier version of this gallery contained a photo incorrectly identified as Tom Foley. CNN regrets this error.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 150
    Character actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/17/showbiz/ed-lauter-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ed Lauter&lt;/a&gt;, who had small roles in movies and TV shows over four decades, died October 16 of mesothelioma, caused by asbestos exposure, his publicist said. He was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Character actor Ed Lauter, who had small roles in movies and TV shows over four decades, died October 16 of mesothelioma, caused by asbestos exposure, his publicist said. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 150
    Jazz vocalist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/16/us/obituary-gloria-lynne/&quot;&gt;Gloria Lynne&lt;/a&gt;, whose career included dozens of albums, died October 15 of a heart attack, her son said. She was 83.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Jazz vocalist Gloria Lynne, whose career included dozens of albums, died October 15 of a heart attack, her son said. She was 83.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/14/showbiz/motown-mentor-powell-obit/&quot;&gt;Maxine Powell&lt;/a&gt;, who helped nurture the style of Motown artists such as Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross in the 1960s, died on October 14. The personal development coach for the legendary record label was 98.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Maxine Powell, who helped nurture the style of Motown artists such as Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross in the 1960s, died on October 14. The personal development coach for the legendary record label was 98.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 150
    &quot;MasterChef&quot; runner-up &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/13/showbiz/masterchef-joshua-marks-suicide/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joshua Marks&lt;/a&gt; died October 11 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was 26.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 "MasterChef" runner-up Joshua Marks died October 11 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was 26.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 150
    Pulitzer Prize-winning author &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/13/us/oscar-hijuelos-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Oscar Hijuelos&lt;/a&gt; died on October 12, his agent said. Hijuelos was the first Latino to win the prestigious award for fiction for his 1989 novel, &quot;The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love.&quot; He was 62.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning author Oscar Hijuelos died on October 12, his agent said. Hijuelos was the first Latino to win the prestigious award for fiction for his 1989 novel, "The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love." He was 62.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 150
    Astronaut &lt;a href=&quot;http://life.time.com/history/scott-carpenter-rare-and-classic-photos-of-a-nasa-legend/#1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Scott Carpenter&lt;/a&gt;, the second American to orbit Earth, died on October 10, NASA said. He was 88.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Astronaut Scott Carpenter, the second American to orbit Earth, died on October 10, NASA said. He was 88.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/04/world/asia/vietnam-general-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap&lt;/a&gt; of the Vietnam People&#39;s Army, a man credited with major victories against the French and the American military, died on October 4. He was 102.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap of the Vietnam People's Army, a man credited with major victories against the French and the American military, died on October 4. He was 102.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 150
    Photojournalist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/04/us/gallery/bill-eppridge/index.html&quot;&gt;Bill Eppridge&lt;/a&gt;, who photographed Sen. Robert F. Kennedy moments after he was fatally shot in Los Angeles in 1968, died on October 3.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Photojournalist Bill Eppridge, who photographed Sen. Robert F. Kennedy moments after he was fatally shot in Los Angeles in 1968, died on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 150
    American author &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/02/us/tom-clancy-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tom Clancy&lt;/a&gt; died October 2, according to a family member. He was 66.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 American author Tom Clancy died October 2, according to a family member. He was 66.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/19/tech/gaming-gadgets/yamauchi-nintendo-obit/&quot;&gt;Hiroshi Yamauchi, &lt;/a&gt;who built Nintendo from a small card company into a global video-game empire before buying the Seattle Mariners, died September 19 in Japan. He was 85.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Hiroshi Yamauchi, who built Nintendo from a small card company into a global video-game empire before buying the Seattle Mariners, died September 19 in Japan. He was 85.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 150
    Forty years after rising to the top of the boxing world and outdueling Muhammad Ali, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/18/us/ken-norton-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ken Norton&lt;/a&gt;, left, died at a Nevada medical facility after a stroke on September 18. He was 70.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Forty years after rising to the top of the boxing world and outdueling Muhammad Ali, Ken Norton, left, died at a Nevada medical facility after a stroke on September 18. He was 70.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 150
    British rocker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/18/showbiz/jackie-lomax-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Jackie Lomax&lt;/a&gt;, who recorded with legendary stars but whose own career always seemed a degree removed from fame, died on September 15 at the age of 69. The singer-songwriter-guitarist enjoyed a 50-year career playing with many of music&#39;s biggest stars -- notably the Beatles -- but personal commercial success eluded him.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 British rocker Jackie Lomax, who recorded with legendary stars but whose own career always seemed a degree removed from fame, died on September 15 at the age of 69. The singer-songwriter-guitarist enjoyed a 50-year career playing with many of music's biggest stars -- notably the Beatles -- but personal commercial success eluded him.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/12/us/ray-dolby-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Ray Dolby&lt;/a&gt;, the American inventor who changed the way people listen to sound in their homes, on their phones and in cinemas, died September 12 in San Francisco. He was 80. The founder of Dolby Laboratories had been suffering from Alzheimer&#39;s disease for a number of years and in July was diagnosed with acute leukemia.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Ray Dolby, the American inventor who changed the way people listen to sound in their homes, on their phones and in cinemas, died September 12 in San Francisco. He was 80. The founder of Dolby Laboratories had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for a number of years and in July was diagnosed with acute leukemia.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 150
    Ex-heavyweight champion &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/02/showbiz/boxer-rocky-v-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Tommy Morrison&lt;/a&gt; died September 1, according to his former promoter Tony Holden. He was 44. Morrison defeated George Foreman in 1993 for the World Boxing Organization&#39;s heavyweight title. He also won fame for his role in &quot;Rocky V.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Ex-heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison died September 1, according to his former promoter Tony Holden. He was 44. Morrison defeated George Foreman in 1993 for the World Boxing Organization's heavyweight title. He also won fame for his role in "Rocky V."
    Hide Caption
    48 of 150
    British broadcaster &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/01/showbiz/david-frost-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;David Frost&lt;/a&gt;, best known for his series of interviews with former U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1977, died August 31. He was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 British broadcaster David Frost, best known for his series of interviews with former U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1977, died August 31. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 150
    Irish poet &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/30/showbiz/ireland-heaney-death/index.html?hpt=en_c1&quot;&gt;Seamus Heaney&lt;/a&gt;, who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1995, died on Friday, August 30, at a hospital in Dublin. He was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Irish poet Seamus Heaney, who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1995, died on Friday, August 30, at a hospital in Dublin. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 150
    British cinematographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/27/showbiz/movies/obit-star-wars-cinematographer-gilbert-taylor/&quot;&gt;Gilbert Taylor,&lt;/a&gt; right, died in his home on the Isle of Wight on Friday, August 23. The man behind the visual style of movies such as &quot;Star Wars&quot; and &quot;Dr. Strangelove&quot; was 99. Here, Taylor and director Peter Brooks, left, film &quot;Meetings With Remarkable Men&quot; in 1979.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 British cinematographer Gilbert Taylor, right, died in his home on the Isle of Wight on Friday, August 23. The man behind the visual style of movies such as "Star Wars" and "Dr. Strangelove" was 99. Here, Taylor and director Peter Brooks, left, film "Meetings With Remarkable Men" in 1979.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 150
    CBS News correspondent &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/26/us/cbs-correspondent-dead/?hpt=us_c2&quot;&gt;Bruce Dunning&lt;/a&gt; died Monday, August 26, from injuries suffered from a fall. Dunning was 73.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 CBS News correspondent Bruce Dunning died Monday, August 26, from injuries suffered from a fall. Dunning was 73.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2013/08/25/news/muriel-siebert-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Muriel &quot;Mickie&quot; Siebert&lt;/a&gt;, the first woman to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, died on Sunday, August 25, the Siebert Financial Corp. said. She was 80.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Muriel "Mickie" Siebert, the first woman to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, died on Sunday, August 25, the Siebert Financial Corp. said. She was 80.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/21/showbiz/sid-bernstein-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sid Bernstein&lt;/a&gt;, the promoter and agent who helped start the &quot;British invasion&quot; by bringing the Beatles to Carnegie Hall, died Wednesday, August 21, according to his publicist. He was 95.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Sid Bernstein, the promoter and agent who helped start the "British invasion" by bringing the Beatles to Carnegie Hall, died Wednesday, August 21, according to his publicist. He was 95.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/21/showbiz/music/obit-marian-mcpartland/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Marian McPartland&lt;/a&gt;, the famed jazz pianist and longtime host of NPR&#39;s &quot;Piano Jazz&quot; program, died Tuesday, August 20, of natural causes, according to her label. She was 95.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Marian McPartland, the famed jazz pianist and longtime host of NPR's "Piano Jazz" program, died Tuesday, August 20, of natural causes, according to her label. She was 95.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 150
    Crime novelist and screenwriter &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/08/20/showbiz/elmore-leonard-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Elmore Leonard&lt;/a&gt;, who was recovering from a stroke, died August 20, his literary agent said. He was 87.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Crime novelist and screenwriter Elmore Leonard, who was recovering from a stroke, died August 20, his literary agent said. He was 87.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 150
    Actor&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/19/showbiz/lee-thompson-young-death/index.html&quot;&gt; Lee Thompson Young&lt;/a&gt;, best known for his roles on Disney&#39;s &quot;The Famous Jett Jackson&quot; and TNT&#39;s &quot;Rizzoli &amp;amp; Isles,&quot; died August 19 at the age of 29.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actor Lee Thompson Young, best known for his roles on Disney's "The Famous Jett Jackson" and TNT's "Rizzoli & Isles," died August 19 at the age of 29.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 150
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/15/showbiz/lisa-robin-kelly-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lisa Robin Kelly&lt;/a&gt;, one of the stars of TV&#39;s &quot;That &#39;70s Show,&quot; died August 14, according to her agent, Craig Wyckoff. Kelly was 43.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actress Lisa Robin Kelly, one of the stars of TV's "That '70s Show," died August 14, according to her agent, Craig Wyckoff. Kelly was 43.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 150
    British stuntman &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/15/world/europe/switzerland-stuntman-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Sutton&lt;/a&gt; died on Wednesday, August 14, after a parachuting accident in Switzerland. Sutton, 42, was well known for parachuting in as James Bond at the 2012 London Olympics.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 British stuntman Mark Sutton died on Wednesday, August 14, after a parachuting accident in Switzerland. Sutton, 42, was well known for parachuting in as James Bond at the 2012 London Olympics.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/14/showbiz/gia-allemand-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Gia Allemand &lt;/a&gt;appeared on season 14 of ABC&#39;s &quot;The Bachelor.&quot; In a statement, her family said the 29-year-old&#39;s death apparently was suicide.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Gia Allemand appeared on season 14 of ABC's "The Bachelor." In a statement, her family said the 29-year-old's death apparently was suicide.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/14/politics/obit-jack-germond/index.html&quot;&gt;Journalist Jack Germond&lt;/a&gt; died August 14, his wife, Alice, wrote in a note to friends. He was 85. Germond covered national politics for more than 50 years, including as a political analyst for CNN.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Journalist Jack Germond died August 14, his wife, Alice, wrote in a note to friends. He was 85. Germond covered national politics for more than 50 years, including as a political analyst for CNN.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/11/showbiz/eydie-gorme-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Singer Eydie Gorme&lt;/a&gt;, best known for her 1963 song &quot;Blame it on the Bossa Nova,&quot; died August 10 in Las Vegas after a brief illness, her publicist said. She was 84.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Singer Eydie Gorme, best known for her 1963 song "Blame it on the Bossa Nova," died August 10 in Las Vegas after a brief illness, her publicist said. She was 84.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 150
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/08/showbiz/karen-black-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Karen Black&lt;/a&gt;, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1970 film &quot;Five Easy Pieces,&quot; died on Thursday, August 8, her agent said, after a long and public battle with cancer. She was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actress Karen Black, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1970 film "Five Easy Pieces," died on Thursday, August 8, her agent said, after a long and public battle with cancer. She was 74.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/08/showbiz/sean-sasser-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Sean Sasser&lt;/a&gt;, whose commitment ceremony on MTV&#39;s &quot;Real World&quot; in 1994 was a first for U.S. television, died Wednesday, August 7, his longtime partner told CNN. Sasser was 44.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Sean Sasser, whose commitment ceremony on MTV's "Real World" in 1994 was a first for U.S. television, died Wednesday, August 7, his longtime partner told CNN. Sasser was 44.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/07/politics/jackie-gingrich-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jackie Gingrich&lt;/a&gt;, first wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and mother of his two daughters, died Wednesday, August 7, in Atlanta, according to the funeral home organizing her arrangements. She was 77.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Jackie Gingrich, first wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and mother of his two daughters, died Wednesday, August 7, in Atlanta, according to the funeral home organizing her arrangements. She was 77.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/07/showbiz/ent-munchkin-margaret-pelligrini-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Margaret Pellegrini,&lt;/a&gt; who played the flowerpot Munchkin and one of the sleepyhead kids in the classic film &quot;The Wizard of Oz,&quot; died at her home in Phoenix on Wednesday, August 7 after suffering a stroke, according to Ted Bulthaup, spokesman for the Munchkins. She was 89. Pellegrini was one of the last surviving Munchkins from the 1939 film.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Margaret Pellegrini, who played the flowerpot Munchkin and one of the sleepyhead kids in the classic film "The Wizard of Oz," died at her home in Phoenix on Wednesday, August 7 after suffering a stroke, according to Ted Bulthaup, spokesman for the Munchkins. She was 89. Pellegrini was one of the last surviving Munchkins from the 1939 film.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/07/showbiz/music/jazz-artist-george-duke-dies/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;George Duke,&lt;/a&gt; seen here at the 2013 New Orleans Jazz &amp;amp; Heritage Festival in May, died in August at the age of 67. The legend was known for his phenomenal skills as a keyboardist, and his ability to bridge together jazz, rock, funk and R&amp;amp;B.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 George Duke, seen here at the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May, died in August at the age of 67. The legend was known for his phenomenal skills as a keyboardist, and his ability to bridge together jazz, rock, funk and R&B.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 150
    Baltimore Colts defensive tackle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/05/us/art-donovan-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Art Donovan&lt;/a&gt;, a charismatic player who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, died Sunday, August 4. He was 88.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Baltimore Colts defensive tackle Art Donovan, a charismatic player who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, died Sunday, August 4. He was 88.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/03/us/nbc-news-palmer-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Palmer&lt;/a&gt;, a veteran reporter for NBC News, died Saturday, August 3, after a short illness, according to the network. He was 77.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 John Palmer, a veteran reporter for NBC News, died Saturday, August 3, after a short illness, according to the network. He was 77.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/03/showbiz/star-trek-actor-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michael Ansara&lt;/a&gt;, the character actor best known for playing three iterations of Klingon leader Kang in different &quot;Star Trek&quot; series, died Wednesday, July 31. He was 91.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Michael Ansara, the character actor best known for playing three iterations of Klingon leader Kang in different "Star Trek" series, died Wednesday, July 31. He was 91.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 150
    Ossie Schectman, the former New York Knicks guard who scored the league&#39;s first basket, died Tuesday, July 30. He was 94. NBA Commissioner David Stern called Schectman a pioneer, &quot;Playing for the New York Knickerbockers in the 1946-47 season, Ossie scored the league&#39;s first basket, which placed him permanently in the annals of NBA history. On behalf of the entire NBA family, our condolences go out to Ossie&#39;s family.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Ossie Schectman, the former New York Knicks guard who scored the league's first basket, died Tuesday, July 30. He was 94. NBA Commissioner David Stern called Schectman a pioneer, "Playing for the New York Knickerbockers in the 1946-47 season, Ossie scored the league's first basket, which placed him permanently in the annals of NBA history. On behalf of the entire NBA family, our condolences go out to Ossie's family."
    Hide Caption
    71 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/30/showbiz/acterss-eileen-brennan-obit/&quot;&gt;Actress Eileen Brennan&lt;/a&gt;, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role as the exasperated drill captain in the movie &quot;Private Benjamin,&quot; died Sunday, July 28, at her Burbank, California, home after a battle with bladder cancer. She was 80.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actress Eileen Brennan, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role as the exasperated drill captain in the movie "Private Benjamin," died Sunday, July 28, at her Burbank, California, home after a battle with bladder cancer. She was 80.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 150
    Former Major League Baseball &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/07/30/sport/former-mlb-player-dead/&quot;&gt;pitcher Frank Castillo &lt;/a&gt;drowned while swimming in a lake near Phoenix, authorities said July 29. He was 44.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Former Major League Baseball pitcher Frank Castillo drowned while swimming in a lake near Phoenix, authorities said July 29. He was 44.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/29/sport/football/football-christian-benitez/index.html&quot;&gt;Ecuador striker Christian Benitez&lt;/a&gt;, the top scorer in the Mexican league last season, died of a heart attack Monday, July 29, at age 27.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Ecuador striker Christian Benitez, the top scorer in the Mexican league last season, died of a heart attack Monday, July 29, at age 27.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 150
    Syndicated &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/28/showbiz/kidd-kraddick-death/index.html&quot;&gt;radio host Kidd Kraddick died&lt;/a&gt; Saturday, July 27, at a golf tournament in New Orleans to raise money for his Kidd&#39;s Kids Charity. He was 53.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Syndicated radio host Kidd Kraddick died Saturday, July 27, at a golf tournament in New Orleans to raise money for his Kidd's Kids Charity. He was 53.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 150
    Musician JJ Cale died Friday, July 26, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/27/showbiz/jj-cale-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after suffering a heart attack&lt;/a&gt;. He was 74. Above, Cale performs at the Carre Theatre in Amsterdam in 1973.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Musician JJ Cale died Friday, July 26, after suffering a heart attack. He was 74. Above, Cale performs at the Carre Theatre in Amsterdam in 1973.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/25/health/virginia-johnson-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Virginia Johnson&lt;/a&gt;, the pioneering sex researcher who was part of a groundbreaking team with William Masters, died at age 88 on July 24, her family said. Masters died in 2001.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Virginia Johnson, the pioneering sex researcher who was part of a groundbreaking team with William Masters, died at age 88 on July 24, her family said. Masters died in 2001.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 150
    Former world-class boxer Emile Griffith, who won five titles during the 1960s, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/23/us/boxer-griffith-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died July 23&lt;/a&gt;, the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced. He was 75.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Former world-class boxer Emile Griffith, who won five titles during the 1960s, died July 23, the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced. He was 75.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 150
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/07/22/showbiz/dennis-farina-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Dennis Farina&lt;/a&gt;, a Chicago ex-cop whose tough-as-nails persona enlivened roles on either side of the law, died Monday, July 22. He was 69. Above, Farina shoots a scene as Detective Joe Fontana in &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order&quot; in 2004.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actor Dennis Farina, a Chicago ex-cop whose tough-as-nails persona enlivened roles on either side of the law, died Monday, July 22. He was 69. Above, Farina shoots a scene as Detective Joe Fontana in "Law & Order" in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 150
    Pioneer journalist and former senior White House correspondent Helen Thomas &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/20/us/helen-thomas-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Saturday, July 20, after a long illness&lt;/a&gt;, sources told CNN. She was 92.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Pioneer journalist and former senior White House correspondent Helen Thomas died Saturday, July 20, after a long illness, sources told CNN. She was 92.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/07/19/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/carline-ray-obit/&quot;&gt;Jazz guitarist Carline Ray&lt;/a&gt; died at Isabella House in New York City, on July 18. She was 88.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Jazz guitarist Carline Ray died at Isabella House in New York City, on July 18. She was 88.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 150
    Cory Monteith, who played heart throb Finn Hudson in the Fox hit &quot;Glee,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/14/showbiz/glee-star-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was found dead in a Vancouver, Canada, hotel room&lt;/a&gt; Saturday, July 13, police said. He was 31.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Cory Monteith, who played heart throb Finn Hudson in the Fox hit "Glee," was found dead in a Vancouver, Canada, hotel room Saturday, July 13, police said. He was 31.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 150
    Douglas Englebart, the inventor of the computer mouse, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/03/tech/mouse-inventor-dies&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Tuesday, July 2, at his home&lt;/a&gt; in Atherton, California, according to SRI International, the research institute where he once worked. He was 88.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Douglas Englebart, the inventor of the computer mouse, died Tuesday, July 2, at his home in Atherton, California, according to SRI International, the research institute where he once worked. He was 88.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/01/showbiz/jim-kelly-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Jim Kelly&lt;/a&gt;, a martial artist best known for his appearance in the 1973 Bruce Lee movie &quot;Enter the Dragon,&quot; died on June 29 of cancer. He was 67. After a brief acting career, he became a ranked professional tennis player on the USTA senior men&#39;s circuit. Here he appears in the 1974 film &quot;Three the Hard Way.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Jim Kelly, a martial artist best known for his appearance in the 1973 Bruce Lee movie "Enter the Dragon," died on June 29 of cancer. He was 67. After a brief acting career, he became a ranked professional tennis player on the USTA senior men's circuit. Here he appears in the 1974 film "Three the Hard Way."
    Hide Caption
    84 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnnphotos.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/30/the-ladies-and-the-drinks/&quot;&gt;Bert Stern&lt;/a&gt;, a revolutionary advertising photographer in the 1960s who also made his mark with images of celebrities, died on June 25 at age 83. Possibly most memorably, he captured Marilyn Monroe six weeks before she died for a series later known as &quot;The Last Sitting.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Bert Stern, a revolutionary advertising photographer in the 1960s who also made his mark with images of celebrities, died on June 25 at age 83. Possibly most memorably, he captured Marilyn Monroe six weeks before she died for a series later known as "The Last Sitting."
    Hide Caption
    85 of 150
    Alan Myers, Devo&#39;s most well-known drummer, &lt;a href=&quot;http://clubdevo.com/index.php?option=com_k2&amp;view=item&amp;id=4689:devo-mourns-passing-of-alan-myers&amp;Itemid=27&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;lost his battle with cancer&lt;/a&gt; on June 24. Band member Mark Mothersbaugh said in a statement that Myers&#39; style on the drums helped define the band&#39;s early sound.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Alan Myers, Devo's most well-known drummer, lost his battle with cancer on June 24. Band member Mark Mothersbaugh said in a statement that Myers' style on the drums helped define the band's early sound.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 150
    Singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/24/showbiz/bland-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Bobby &quot;Blue&quot; Bland&lt;/a&gt;, who helped create the modern soul-blues sound, died June 23 at age 83. Bland was part of a blues group that included B.B. King. His song &quot;Ain&#39;t No Love in the Heart of the City&quot; was sampled on a Jay-Z album. Bland was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Singer Bobby "Blue" Bland, who helped create the modern soul-blues sound, died June 23 at age 83. Bland was part of a blues group that included B.B. King. His song "Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City" was sampled on a Jay-Z album. Bland was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2013/06/26/investing/marc-rich/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Marc Rich&lt;/a&gt;, the commodities trader and Glencore founder whom President Bill Clinton pardoned on his final day in office, died June 26 at age 78 in Switzerland. Rich often was credited with the creation of modern oil trading. He lived abroad after being indicted in 1983 for tax evasion, false statements, racketeering and illegal trading with Iran, becoming one of the world&#39;s most famous white-collar criminals.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Marc Rich, the commodities trader and Glencore founder whom President Bill Clinton pardoned on his final day in office, died June 26 at age 78 in Switzerland. Rich often was credited with the creation of modern oil trading. He lived abroad after being indicted in 1983 for tax evasion, false statements, racketeering and illegal trading with Iran, becoming one of the world's most famous white-collar criminals.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/06/25/showbiz/richard-matheson-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t3&quot;&gt;Richard Matheson&lt;/a&gt;, an American science-fiction writer best known for his novel &quot;I Am Legend,&quot; died June 23 at age 87. During a career that spanned more than 60 years, Matheson wrote more than 25 novels and nearly 100 short stories, plus screenplays for TV and film.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Richard Matheson, an American science-fiction writer best known for his novel "I Am Legend," died June 23 at age 87. During a career that spanned more than 60 years, Matheson wrote more than 25 novels and nearly 100 short stories, plus screenplays for TV and film.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/19/showbiz/james-gandolfini-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;James Gandolfini&lt;/a&gt; died at the age of 51, after an apparent heart attack. Gandolfini became a fan favorite for his role as mob boss Tony Soprano on HBO&#39;s &quot;The Sopranos.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 James Gandolfini died at the age of 51, after an apparent heart attack. Gandolfini became a fan favorite for his role as mob boss Tony Soprano on HBO's "The Sopranos."
    Hide Caption
    90 of 150
    Country music singer/songwriter Slim Whitman died on June 19, his son-in-law Roy Beagle told CNN. He was 90. Above, Whitman poses with his guitar at a press conference at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London, on February 22, 1956.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Country music singer/songwriter Slim Whitman died on June 19, his son-in-law Roy Beagle told CNN. He was 90. Above, Whitman poses with his guitar at a press conference at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London, on February 22, 1956.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/06/us/obit-esther-williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Esther Williams&lt;/a&gt;, whose success as a competitive swimmer propelled her to Hollywood stardom during the 1940s and 1950s, died on Thursday, June 6 in California, according to her spokesman.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Esther Williams, whose success as a competitive swimmer propelled her to Hollywood stardom during the 1940s and 1950s, died on Thursday, June 6 in California, according to her spokesman.
    Hide Caption
    92 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/04/us/sport-deacon-jones-death/&quot;&gt;David &quot;Deacon&quot; Jones&lt;/a&gt;, who is credited with coining the term &quot;sacking the quarterback&quot; during his stint as one of the greatest defensive ends in the NFL, has died.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 David "Deacon" Jones, who is credited with coining the term "sacking the quarterback" during his stint as one of the greatest defensive ends in the NFL, has died.
    Hide Caption
    93 of 150
    Democratic &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/03/politics/obit-lautenberg/index.html&quot;&gt;Sen. Frank Lautenberg&lt;/a&gt; of New Jersey died June 3 of viral pneumonia, his office said. Lautenberg, 89, had been the Senate&#39;s last surviving veteran of World War II.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Democratic Sen. Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey died June 3 of viral pneumonia, his office said. Lautenberg, 89, had been the Senate's last surviving veteran of World War II.
    Hide Caption
    94 of 150
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/01/showbiz/jean-stapleton-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jean Stapleton&lt;/a&gt;, best known for her role as Archie Bunker&#39;s wife, Edith, in the groundbreaking 1970s TV sitcom &quot;All in the Family,&quot; died at age 90 on Saturday, June 1.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actress Jean Stapleton, best known for her role as Archie Bunker's wife, Edith, in the groundbreaking 1970s TV sitcom "All in the Family," died at age 90 on Saturday, June 1.
    Hide Caption
    95 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/26/showbiz/ed-shaughnessy-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ed Shaughnessy&lt;/a&gt;, the longtime drummer for &quot;The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,&quot; died May 24. He was 84.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Ed Shaughnessy, the longtime drummer for "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," died May 24. He was 84.
    Hide Caption
    96 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/20/showbiz/music/ray-manzaerk-the-doors-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ray Manzarek&lt;/a&gt;, keyboardist and founding member of The Doors, passed away of cancer on Monday, May 20. He was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Ray Manzarek, keyboardist and founding member of The Doors, passed away of cancer on Monday, May 20. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    97 of 150
    NASCAR legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/16/sport/motorsport/north-carolina-trickle-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dick Trickle&lt;/a&gt; died on May 16 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 71.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 NASCAR legend Dick Trickle died on May 16 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 71.
    Hide Caption
    98 of 150
    Popular American psychologist and television personality &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/13/us/joyce-brother-obit/&quot;&gt;Dr. Joyce Brothers &lt;/a&gt;died at 85, her daughter said on May 13. Brothers gained fame as a frequent guest on television talk shows and as an advice columnist for Good Housekeeping magazine and newspapers throughout the United States.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Popular American psychologist and television personality Dr. Joyce Brothers died at 85, her daughter said on May 13. Brothers gained fame as a frequent guest on television talk shows and as an advice columnist for Good Housekeeping magazine and newspapers throughout the United States.
    Hide Caption
    99 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/08/showbiz/tv/obit-jeanne-cooper-young-restless/index.html&quot;&gt;Jeanne Cooper&lt;/a&gt;, who played Katherine Chancellor, the &quot;Dame of Genoa City,&quot; on &quot;The Young and the Restless,&quot; died on May 8. She was 84.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Jeanne Cooper, who played Katherine Chancellor, the "Dame of Genoa City," on "The Young and the Restless," died on May 8. She was 84.
    Hide Caption
    100 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/07/showbiz/movies/obit-ray-harryhausen/index.html&quot;&gt;Ray Harryhausen&lt;/a&gt;, the stop-motion animation and special-effects master whose work influenced such directors as Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and George Lucas, died on May 7 at age 92, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Ray-and-Diana-Harryhausen-Foundation/125012827632564&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Facebook page&lt;/a&gt; of the Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Ray Harryhausen, the stop-motion animation and special-effects master whose work influenced such directors as Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and George Lucas, died on May 7 at age 92, according to the Facebook page of the Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation.
    Hide Caption
    101 of 150
    Grammy-winning guitarist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/02/showbiz/california-jeff-hanneman-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jeff Hanneman&lt;/a&gt;, a founding member of the heavy metal band Slayer, died on May 2 of liver failure. He was 49.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Grammy-winning guitarist Jeff Hanneman, a founding member of the heavy metal band Slayer, died on May 2 of liver failure. He was 49.
    Hide Caption
    102 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/01/showbiz/georgia-chris-kelly-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Chris Kelly&lt;/a&gt;, one-half of the 1990s rap duo Kris Kross, died on May 1 at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at his home, the Fulton County medical examiner&#39;s office told CNN.&lt;br /&gt;Kelly, right, and Chris Smith shot to stardom in 1992 with the hit &quot;Jump.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Chris Kelly, one-half of the 1990s rap duo Kris Kross, died on May 1 at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at his home, the Fulton County medical examiner's office told CNN.
    Kelly, right, and Chris Smith shot to stardom in 1992 with the hit "Jump."
    Hide Caption
    103 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/26/showbiz/music/obit-george-jones/index.html&quot;&gt;George Jones&lt;/a&gt;, the country music legend whose graceful, evocative voice gave depth to some of the greatest songs in country music -- including &quot;She Thinks I Still Care,&quot; &quot;The Grand Tour&quot; and &quot;He Stopped Loving Her Today&quot; -- died on April 26 at age 81, according to his public relations firm.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 George Jones, the country music legend whose graceful, evocative voice gave depth to some of the greatest songs in country music -- including "She Thinks I Still Care," "The Grand Tour" and "He Stopped Loving Her Today" -- died on April 26 at age 81, according to his public relations firm.
    Hide Caption
    104 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/23/showbiz/allan-arbus-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Actor Allan Arbus&lt;/a&gt; poses for a portrait with his daughter photographer Amy Arbus in 2007. Allan Arbus, who played psychiatrist Maj. Sidney Freedman in the M*A*S*H television series, died at age 95, his daughter&#39;s representative said April 23.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actor Allan Arbus poses for a portrait with his daughter photographer Amy Arbus in 2007. Allan Arbus, who played psychiatrist Maj. Sidney Freedman in the M*A*S*H television series, died at age 95, his daughter's representative said April 23.
    Hide Caption
    105 of 150
    Folk singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/22/showbiz/richie-havens-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Richie Havens&lt;/a&gt;, the opening act at the 1969 Woodstock music festival, died on April 22 of a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 72.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Folk singer Richie Havens, the opening act at the 1969 Woodstock music festival, died on April 22 of a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 72.
    Hide Caption
    106 of 150
    Australian rocker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/22/showbiz/obit-chrissy-amphlett/index.html&quot;&gt;Chrissy Amphlett&lt;/a&gt;, the Divinyls lead singer whose group scored an international hit with the sexually charged &quot;I Touch Myself&quot; in the early 1990s, died on April 21 from breast cancer and multiple sclerosis, her husband said. She was 53.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Australian rocker Chrissy Amphlett, the Divinyls lead singer whose group scored an international hit with the sexually charged "I Touch Myself" in the early 1990s, died on April 21 from breast cancer and multiple sclerosis, her husband said. She was 53.
    Hide Caption
    107 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/16/us/sports-pat-summerall-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Pat Summerall&lt;/a&gt;, the NFL football player turned legendary play-by-play announcer, was best known as a broadcaster who teamed up with former NFL coach John Madden. Summerall died April 16 at the age of 82.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Pat Summerall, the NFL football player turned legendary play-by-play announcer, was best known as a broadcaster who teamed up with former NFL coach John Madden. Summerall died April 16 at the age of 82.
    Hide Caption
    108 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/12/showbiz/jonthan-winters-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Comedian Jonathan Winters&lt;/a&gt; died on April 11 at age 87. Known for his comic irreverence, he had a major influence on a generation of comedians. Here he appears on &quot;The Jonathan Winters Show&quot; in 1956.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Comedian Jonathan Winters died on April 11 at age 87. Known for his comic irreverence, he had a major influence on a generation of comedians. Here he appears on "The Jonathan Winters Show" in 1956.
    Hide Caption
    109 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/10/health/obit-edwards-ivf/index.html&quot;&gt;Sir Robert Edwards&lt;/a&gt;, a &quot;co-pioneer&quot; of the in vitro fertilization technique and Nobel Prize winner, died April 10 in his sleep after a long illness, the University of Cambridge said. He was 87. He is pictured on July 25, 1978, holding the world&#39;s first &quot;test-tube baby,&quot; Louise Joy Brown, alongside the midwife and Dr. Patrick Steptoe, who helped develop the fertility treatment.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Sir Robert Edwards, a "co-pioneer" of the in vitro fertilization technique and Nobel Prize winner, died April 10 in his sleep after a long illness, the University of Cambridge said. He was 87. He is pictured on July 25, 1978, holding the world's first "test-tube baby," Louise Joy Brown, alongside the midwife and Dr. Patrick Steptoe, who helped develop the fertility treatment.
    Hide Caption
    110 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/08/showbiz/annette-funicello-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Annette Funicello&lt;/a&gt;, one of the best-known members of the original 1950s &quot;Mickey Mouse Club&quot; and a star of 1960s &quot;beach party&quot; movies, died at age 70 on April 8. Pictured, Funicello performs with Jimmie Dodd on &quot;The Mickey Mouse Club&quot; in1957.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Annette Funicello, one of the best-known members of the original 1950s "Mickey Mouse Club" and a star of 1960s "beach party" movies, died at age 70 on April 8. Pictured, Funicello performs with Jimmie Dodd on "The Mickey Mouse Club" in1957.
    Hide Caption
    111 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/08/world/europe/uk-margaret-thatcher-dead/index.html?hpt=hp_c2&quot;&gt;Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher&lt;/a&gt;, a towering figure in postwar British and world politics and the only woman to become British prime minister, died at the age of 87 on Monday, April 8.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, a towering figure in postwar British and world politics and the only woman to become British prime minister, died at the age of 87 on Monday, April 8.
    Hide Caption
    112 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/07/us/lilly-pulitzer-dead/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;Designer Lilly Pulitzer&lt;/a&gt;, right, died on April 7 at age 81, according to her company&#39;s Facebook page. The Palm Beach socialite was known for making sleeveless dresses from bright floral prints that became known as the &quot;Lilly&quot; design.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Designer Lilly Pulitzer, right, died on April 7 at age 81, according to her company's Facebook page. The Palm Beach socialite was known for making sleeveless dresses from bright floral prints that became known as the "Lilly" design.
    Hide Caption
    113 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/04/showbiz/roger-ebert-obituary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Film critic Roger Ebert&lt;/a&gt; died on April 4, according to his employer, the Chicago Sun-Times. He was 70. Ebert had taken a leave of absence on April 2 after a hip fracture was revealed to be cancer.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Film critic Roger Ebert died on April 4, according to his employer, the Chicago Sun-Times. He was 70. Ebert had taken a leave of absence on April 2 after a hip fracture was revealed to be cancer.
    Hide Caption
    114 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/02/showbiz/muppets-jane-henson-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Jane Nebel Henson&lt;/a&gt;, wife of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson and instrumental in the development of the world-famous puppets, died April 2 after a long battle with cancer. She was 78.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Jane Nebel Henson, wife of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson and instrumental in the development of the world-famous puppets, died April 2 after a long battle with cancer. She was 78.
    Hide Caption
    115 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/01/showbiz/buckwild-star-death/?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Shain Gandee&lt;/a&gt;, one of the stars of the MTV reality show &quot;Buckwild,&quot; was found dead with two other people in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on April 1. He was 21.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Shain Gandee, one of the stars of the MTV reality show "Buckwild," was found dead with two other people in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on April 1. He was 21.
    Hide Caption
    116 of 150
    Music producer and innovator &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/30/showbiz/obit-phil-ramone/index.html&quot;&gt;Phil Ramone&lt;/a&gt;, right, with Paul Shaffer, left, and Billy Joel at the Song Writers Hall of Fame Awards in New York in 2001. Ramone died March 30 at the age of 72.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Music producer and innovator Phil Ramone, right, with Paul Shaffer, left, and Billy Joel at the Song Writers Hall of Fame Awards in New York in 2001. Ramone died March 30 at the age of 72.
    Hide Caption
    117 of 150
    Writer/producer &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/03/29/showbiz/tv/don-payne-the-simpsons-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Don Payne&lt;/a&gt;, one of the creative minds behind &quot;The Simpsons,&quot; died March 26 at his home in Los Angeles after losing a battle with bone cancer, reports say. He was 48.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Writer/producer Don Payne, one of the creative minds behind "The Simpsons," died March 26 at his home in Los Angeles after losing a battle with bone cancer, reports say. He was 48.
    Hide Caption
    118 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/28/showbiz/music/obit-stoker-jordanaires/index.html&quot;&gt;Gordon Stoker&lt;/a&gt;, left, who as part of the vocal group the Jordanaires sang backup on hits by Elvis Presley, died March 27 at 88.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Gordon Stoker, left, who as part of the vocal group the Jordanaires sang backup on hits by Elvis Presley, died March 27 at 88.
    Hide Caption
    119 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/deke-richards-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Deke Richards&lt;/a&gt;, center, died March 24 at age 68. Richards was a producer and songwriter who was part of the team responsible for Motown hits such as &quot;I Want You Back&quot; and &quot;Maybe Tomorrow.&quot; He had been battling esophageal cancer.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Deke Richards, center, died March 24 at age 68. Richards was a producer and songwriter who was part of the team responsible for Motown hits such as "I Want You Back" and "Maybe Tomorrow." He had been battling esophageal cancer.
    Hide Caption
    120 of 150
    Legendary publisher, promoter and weightlifter &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/23/health/california-weider-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Joe Weider&lt;/a&gt;, who created the Mr. Olympia contest and brought California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to the United States, died at age 93 on March 23.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Legendary publisher, promoter and weightlifter Joe Weider, who created the Mr. Olympia contest and brought California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to the United States, died at age 93 on March 23.
    Hide Caption
    121 of 150
    Playboy magazine&#39;s 1962 &quot;Playmate of the Year,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/30/showbiz/california-playmate-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Christa Speck Krofft&lt;/a&gt;, died March 22 of natural causes at the age of 70.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Playboy magazine's 1962 "Playmate of the Year," Christa Speck Krofft, died March 22 of natural causes at the age of 70.
    Hide Caption
    122 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/21/world/rena-golden-obit/index.html?hpt=hp_t5&quot;&gt;Rena Golden&lt;/a&gt;, who held top positions at CNN, died at age 51 after battling lymphoma for two years on March 21.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Rena Golden, who held top positions at CNN, died at age 51 after battling lymphoma for two years on March 21.
    Hide Caption
    123 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/20/showbiz/porn-star-harry-reems-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Harry Reems&lt;/a&gt;, the porn star best known for playing Dr. Young in the 1972 adult film classic &quot;Deep Throat,&quot; died March 19, according to a spokeswoman at a Salt Lake City hospital. Reems, whose real name is Herbert Streicher, was 65.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Harry Reems, the porn star best known for playing Dr. Young in the 1972 adult film classic "Deep Throat," died March 19, according to a spokeswoman at a Salt Lake City hospital. Reems, whose real name is Herbert Streicher, was 65.
    Hide Caption
    124 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/19/showbiz/music/obit-bobbie-smith-spinners/index.html&quot;&gt;Bobbie Smith&lt;/a&gt;, who as a member of the Spinners sang lead on such hits as &quot;I&#39;ll Be Around&quot; and &quot;Could It Be I&#39;m Falling in Love,&quot; died on March 16 at age 76. Pictured clockwise from left, Spinners band member Pervis Jackson, Billy Henderson, Jonathan Edwards, Bobbie Smith and Henry Fambrough, 1977.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Bobbie Smith, who as a member of the Spinners sang lead on such hits as "I'll Be Around" and "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love," died on March 16 at age 76. Pictured clockwise from left, Spinners band member Pervis Jackson, Billy Henderson, Jonathan Edwards, Bobbie Smith and Henry Fambrough, 1977.
    Hide Caption
    125 of 150
    Sweden&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/11/world/europe/sweden-lilian/index.html&quot;&gt;Princess Lilian&lt;/a&gt;, the Welsh-born model who lived with her lover Prince Bertil for 30 years before they were married, has died at the age of 97, the Swedish Royal Court said in a statement.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Sweden's Princess Lilian, the Welsh-born model who lived with her lover Prince Bertil for 30 years before they were married, has died at the age of 97, the Swedish Royal Court said in a statement.
    Hide Caption
    126 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/06/showbiz/obit-alvin-lee/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Alvin Lee&lt;/a&gt;, the speed-fingered British guitarist who lit up Woodstock with a monumental 11-minute version of his song &quot;I&#39;m Going Home,&quot; died on March 6, according to his website. He was 68.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Alvin Lee, the speed-fingered British guitarist who lit up Woodstock with a monumental 11-minute version of his song "I'm Going Home," died on March 6, according to his website. He was 68.
    Hide Caption
    127 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/05/world/americas/obit-venezuela-chavez/index.html&quot;&gt;Hugo Chavez&lt;/a&gt;, the polarizing president of Venezuela who cast himself as a &quot;21st century socialist&quot; and foe of the United States, died March 5, said Vice President Nicolas Maduro.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Hugo Chavez, the polarizing president of Venezuela who cast himself as a "21st century socialist" and foe of the United States, died March 5, said Vice President Nicolas Maduro.
    Hide Caption
    128 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/03/showbiz/bobby-rogers-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Bobby Rogers&lt;/a&gt;, one of the original members of Motown staple The Miracles, died on Sunday, March 3, at 73. From left: Bobby Rogers, Ronald White, Smokey Robinson and Pete Moore circa 1965.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Bobby Rogers, one of the original members of Motown staple The Miracles, died on Sunday, March 3, at 73. From left: Bobby Rogers, Ronald White, Smokey Robinson and Pete Moore circa 1965.
    Hide Caption
    129 of 150
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/01/showbiz/obit-bonnie-franklin/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bonnie Franklin&lt;/a&gt;, star of the TV show &quot;One Day at a Time,&quot; died at the age of 69 on March 1 of complications from pancreatic cancer.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actress Bonnie Franklin, star of the TV show "One Day at a Time," died at the age of 69 on March 1 of complications from pancreatic cancer.
    Hide Caption
    130 of 150
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/28/showbiz/dale-robertson-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Dale Robertson&lt;/a&gt;, who was popular for his western TV shows and movies, died at age 89 on Thursday, February 28.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Actor Dale Robertson, who was popular for his western TV shows and movies, died at age 89 on Thursday, February 28.
    Hide Caption
    131 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/27/showbiz/temptations-singer-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Richard Street&lt;/a&gt;, former member of the Temptations, died at age 70 on February 27. Street, second from the left, poses for a portrait with fellow members of the Temptations circa 1973.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Richard Street, former member of the Temptations, died at age 70 on February 27. Street, second from the left, poses for a portrait with fellow members of the Temptations circa 1973.
    Hide Caption
    132 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/27/showbiz/van-cliburn-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Van Cliburn&lt;/a&gt;, the legendary pianist honored with a New York ticker-tape parade for winning a major Moscow competition in 1958, died on February 27 after a battle with bone cancer, his publicist said. He was 78.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Van Cliburn, the legendary pianist honored with a New York ticker-tape parade for winning a major Moscow competition in 1958, died on February 27 after a battle with bone cancer, his publicist said. He was 78.
    Hide Caption
    133 of 150
    Former U.S. Surgeon General &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/25/health/c-everett-koop-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;C. Everett Koop&lt;/a&gt; died on February 25. He was 96. Koop served as surgeon general from 1982 to 1989, under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop died on February 25. He was 96. Koop served as surgeon general from 1982 to 1989, under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
    Hide Caption
    134 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://us.cnn.com/2013/02/24/showbiz/damon-harris-obit/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Damon Harris&lt;/a&gt;, former member of the Motown group the Temptations, died at age 62 on February 18. Harris, center on the stool, poses for a portrait with fellow members of The Temptations circa 1974.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Damon Harris, former member of the Motown group the Temptations, died at age 62 on February 18. Harris, center on the stool, poses for a portrait with fellow members of The Temptations circa 1974.
    Hide Caption
    135 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/02/21/different-world-actor-lou-myers-dies&quot;&gt;Lou Myers&lt;/a&gt;, a stage, film and TV actor who memorably portrayed Mr. Gaines on the comedy &quot;A Different World,&quot; died on February 19 at the age of 75.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Lou Myers, a stage, film and TV actor who memorably portrayed Mr. Gaines on the comedy "A Different World," died on February 19 at the age of 75.
    Hide Caption
    136 of 150
    Los Angeles Laker owner &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/18/us/california-jerry-buss-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jerry Buss&lt;/a&gt; died February 18 at age 80. Buss, who had owned the Lakers since 1979, was credited with procuring the likes of Earvin &quot;Magic&quot; Johnson, James Worthy, Shaquille O&#39;Neal and Kobe Bryant. The Lakers won 10 NBA championships and 16 Western Conference titles under Buss&#39; ownership.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Los Angeles Laker owner Jerry Buss died February 18 at age 80. Buss, who had owned the Lakers since 1979, was credited with procuring the likes of Earvin "Magic" Johnson, James Worthy, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The Lakers won 10 NBA championships and 16 Western Conference titles under Buss' ownership.
    Hide Caption
    137 of 150
    Country singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/18/showbiz/mindy-mccready-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mindy McCready&lt;/a&gt; was found dead on February 17 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. She was 37. During her career, McCready landed 14 songs and six albums on the Billboard country charts.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013 Country singer Mindy McCready was found dead on February 17 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. She was 37. During her career, McCready landed 14 songs and six albums on the Billboard country charts.
    Hide Caption
    138 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/01/us/ed-koch-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Ed Koch&lt;/a&gt;, the brash former New York mayor, died February 1 of congestive heart failure at 88, his spokesman said.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Ed Koch, the brash former New York mayor, died February 1 of congestive heart failure at 88, his spokesman said.
    Hide Caption
    139 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/30/showbiz/patty-andrews-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Patty Andrews&lt;/a&gt;, center, the last surviving member of the Andrews Sisters, died at her Northridge, California, home on January 30, her publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 94. Patty is seen in this 1948 photograph with her sisters Maxene, left, and Laverne.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Patty Andrews, center, the last surviving member of the Andrews Sisters, died at her Northridge, California, home on January 30, her publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 94. Patty is seen in this 1948 photograph with her sisters Maxene, left, and Laverne.
    Hide Caption
    140 of 150
    Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals great &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/19/sport/missouri-musial-obit/&quot;&gt;Stan Musial&lt;/a&gt; died on January 19, according to his former team. He was 92.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial died on January 19, according to his former team. He was 92.
    Hide Caption
    141 of 150
    Baseball Hall of Fame manager &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/19/sport/baseball-earl-weaver-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Earl Sidney Weaver&lt;/a&gt;, who led the Baltimore Orioles to four pennants and a World Series title with a pugnacity toward umpires, died January 19 of an apparent heart attack at age 82, Major League Baseball said.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Baseball Hall of Fame manager Earl Sidney Weaver, who led the Baltimore Orioles to four pennants and a World Series title with a pugnacity toward umpires, died January 19 of an apparent heart attack at age 82, Major League Baseball said.
    Hide Caption
    142 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/17/showbiz/dear-abby-pauline-phillips-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Pauline Phillips&lt;/a&gt;, better known to millions of newspaper readers as the original Dear Abby advice columnist, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer&#39;s Disease. She died January 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at age 94.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Pauline Phillips, better known to millions of newspaper readers as the original Dear Abby advice columnist, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She died January 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at age 94.
    Hide Caption
    143 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/12/us/new-york-reddit-founder-suicide/&quot;&gt;Aaron Swartz&lt;/a&gt;, the Internet activist who co-wrote the initial specification for RSS, committed suicide, a relative told CNN on January 12. He was 26. Swartz also co-founded Demand Progress, a political action group that campaigns against Internet censorship.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Aaron Swartz, the Internet activist who co-wrote the initial specification for RSS, committed suicide, a relative told CNN on January 12. He was 26. Swartz also co-founded Demand Progress, a political action group that campaigns against Internet censorship.
    Hide Caption
    144 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/11/showbiz/montreux-founder-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Claude Nobs&lt;/a&gt;, the founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, died aged 76 following a skiing accident.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Claude Nobs, the founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, died aged 76 following a skiing accident.
    Hide Caption
    145 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/08/politics/obit-richard-ben-cramer/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Richard Ben Cramer&lt;/a&gt;, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer whose 1992 book &quot;What It Takes&quot; remains one of the most detailed and passionate of all presidential campaign chronicles, died January 7, according to his longtime agent. He was 62.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Richard Ben Cramer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer whose 1992 book "What It Takes" remains one of the most detailed and passionate of all presidential campaign chronicles, died January 7, according to his longtime agent. He was 62.
    Hide Caption
    146 of 150
    Director and stuntman &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/08/snakes-on-a-plane-director-david-r-ellis-dies/&quot;&gt;David R. Ellis&lt;/a&gt; died on January 7. He directed &quot;Snakes on a Plane.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Director and stuntman David R. Ellis died on January 7. He directed "Snakes on a Plane."
    Hide Caption
    147 of 150
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/08/showbiz/new-jersey-tony-lip-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tony Lip&lt;/a&gt;, who played mob figures in the hit cable show &quot;The Sopranos&quot; and several critically acclaimed movies, died January 4, a funeral home official said. Lip, whose real name was Frank Vallelonga, was 82.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Tony Lip, who played mob figures in the hit cable show "The Sopranos" and several critically acclaimed movies, died January 4, a funeral home official said. Lip, whose real name was Frank Vallelonga, was 82.
    Hide Caption
    148 of 150
    Character actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/09/jeffersons-actor-ned-wertimer-dies/&quot;&gt;Ned Wertimer&lt;/a&gt;, known to fans of &quot;The Jeffersons&quot; as the doorman Ralph Hart, died on January 2. He was 89.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Character actor Ned Wertimer, known to fans of "The Jeffersons" as the doorman Ralph Hart, died on January 2. He was 89.
    Hide Caption
    149 of 150
    Pop-country singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/02/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/patti-page-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Patti Page&lt;/a&gt; died on January 1 in Encinitas, California. She was 85. Born Clara Ann Fowler, Page was the best-selling female artist of the 1950s and had 19 gold and 14 platinum singles.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
    People we lost in 2013Pop-country singer Patti Page died on January 1 in Encinitas, California. She was 85. Born Clara Ann Fowler, Page was the best-selling female artist of the 1950s and had 19 gold and 14 platinum singles.
    Hide Caption
    150 of 150
    pwl cordice slatejames avery 0101john dominis restrictedjohn cordiceruskin - RESTRICTEDpwl jeff pollack RESTRICTED01 Ned Vizzini RESTRICTEDal goldsteindaniel escobar - RESTRICTED01 ronnie biggs 1218ray pricejoan fontaine 194802 peter o&#39;toole 1215tom laughlinjim hall newport jazzEleanor Parkerpwl nelson mandela01 Bill Beckwith 1204paul walker paul crouchjay leggett 1125bostons finest pat rogers01 sylvia browneDiane Disney-Miller01 doris lessing 1117charlie trotter01 lou reed RESTRICTEDmarcia wallace RESTRICTEDbill sharman - RESTRICTED01 bud adams 1021 - RESTRICTEDlou scheimer book01 bum phillips 1019bill young congressmanthomas s foley01 lauter 1017Gloria Lynne 101701 maxine powell 101501 joshua marks RESTRICTEDoscar hijuelosscott carpenterVietnam general Vo Nguyen Giap01 bill eppridge 100301 tom clancy 100201 Hiroshi Yamauchi RESTRICTED01 norton ali 1973jackie lomaxray dolby at boardtommy morrison 0201 David Frost 0901 DO NOT USESeamus Heaney filegilbert taylorbruce dunningMuriel &quot;Mickie&quot; Siebertsid berstein - RESTRICTEDmarion mcpartland - RESTRICTED17 leonard 0820lee thompson young 01lisa robin kellymark suttonGia Allemand 201101 jack germond 081401 Eydie Gorme01 karen blacksean sassoJackie Gingrich - RESTRICTEDpwl pellegriniGeorge Duke May 2013art donovan RESTRICTEDjohn palmer obit 2michael ansara star trek - RESTRICTEDOssie Schectman - RESTRICTEDpwl brennan RESTRICTED01 Frank Castillo 0730Christian Benitezkidd kraddick RESIZEDJJ Cale RESTRICTED USEvirginia johnson obit - RESTRICTEDEmile Griffith 09 Dennis Farina01 helen thomasCarline Ray album cover obitcory mnteithdouglas englebartjim kellybert sternalan myers devoBobby Blue Bland 2011marc richrichard mathesonjames gandolfini02 slim whitman 0619esther williamsdeacon jones obitFrank Lautenberg senatorjean stapleton - single use imageed Shaughnessy02 Ray Manzarek01 dick trickleJoyce Brothers 1974jeanne cooper01 HarryhausenJeff Hannemankris kross01 george jones 0426Allan Arbusrichie havens woodstockChrissy Amphlett obitC2 Pat Summerall08 jonathan wintersrobert edwardsannette funicellomargaret thatcher10 lilly pulitzerebert 01Jane Nebel HensonShain Gandee mtv buckwildPhil Ramone 02Don Payne CORRECT FOR GALLERYGordon Stoker JordanairesDeke RichardsJoe Weiderchrista speck 02rena goldenHarry Reems 01The Spinners princess lilian swedenAlvin Lee15 hugo chavez gallerythe miraclesBonnie Franklindale robertsonrichard street temptationsvan cliburnc everett koopdamon harris temptationslou myers01 jerry buss06 mindy mccreadyed koch 03Patty Andrewsstan musialearl weaver obitdear abby columnistAaron Swartz redditClaude NobsRichard Ben Cramer horizdirector david ellisTony LipNed Wertimerpatti page 1960
    Notable Deaths in 2013:
    Chinua Achebe - March 21
    Bud Adams - October 21
    Chrissy Amphlett - April 21
    Patty Andrews - March 6
    Conrad Bain - January 14
    Ronnie Biggs - December 18
    Karen Black - August 8
    Bobby "Blue" Bland - June 23
    Lindy Boggs - July 27
    Eileen Brennan - July 28
    Joyce Brothers - May 13
    Sylvia Browne - November 20
    Jerry Buss - February 18
    Donald Byrd - February 4
    Harry Byrd Jr. - July 30
    JJ Cale - July 26
    Scott Carpenter - October 10
    Frank Castillo - July 28
    Hugo Chavez - March 5
    Tom Clancy - October 1
    Van Cliburn - February 27
    Jeanne Cooper - May 8
    Art Donovan - August 4
    Deanna Durbin - April 20
    Roger Ebert - April 4
    Bill Eppridge - October 3
    Dennis Farina - July 22
    Vince Flynn - June 19
    Tom Foley - October 18
    Joan Fontaine - December 15
    Bonnie Franklin - March 1
    Annette Funicello - April 8
    James Gandolfini - June 19
    Jack Germond - August 14
    William Ginsburg - April 1
    Gary David Goldberg - June 22
    Rena Golden - March 20
    Eydie Gorme - August 10
    Julie Harris - August 24
    Michael Hastings - June 18
    Richie Havens- April 22
    Seamus Heaney - August 30
    Jane Henson - April 2
    Oscar Hijuelos - October 12
    Virginia Johnson - July 24
    Deacon Jones - June 3
    George Jones - April 26
    Chris Kelly - May 1
    Ed Koch - February 1
    C. Everett Koop - February 25
    Kidd Kraddick - July 27
    Frank Lautenberg - June 3
    Alvin Lee - March 6
    Elmore Leonard - August 20
    Doris Lessing - November 17
    Nelson Mandela - December 5
    Ray Manzarek - May 20
    Mindy McCready - February 17
    Cory Monteith - July 13
    Tommy Morrison - September 1
    Stan Musial - January 19
    Al Neuharth - April 19
    Ken Norton - September 18
    Peter O'Toole - December 14
    Patti Page - January 1
    John Palmer - August 3
    Eleanor Parker - December 9
    Pauline Phillips (Dear Abby) - January 16
    Lilly Pulitzer Rousseau - April 7
    Phil Ramone - March 30
    Lou Reed - October 27
    Marc Rich - June 26
    Frederick Sanger - November 19
    William Scranton - July 28
    Muriel Siebert - August 24
    Jean Stapleton - May 31
    Pat Summerall - April 16
    Aaron Swartz - January 11
    Gilbert Taylor - August 23
    Margaret Thatcher - April 8
    Mary Thom - April 26
    Helen Thomas - July 20
    Paul Walker - November 30
    Marcia Wallace - October 25
    Slim Whitman - June 19
    Esther Williams - June 6
    Jonathan Winters - April 11