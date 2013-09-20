2011 Libya Civil War Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the civil war that took place in Libya in 2011.

February 25, 2011 - US President Barack Obama signs an executive order freezing Gadhafi's assets.

- The opposition movement announces that it has picked former Justice Minister Mustafa Abdul Jalil to lead a caretaker administration.

March 5, 2011 - The UN announces that it is studying a request to appoint Ali Abdussalam Treki as the nation's ambassador.

March 13, 2011 - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets in Paris with Mahmoud Jibril, the leader of the opposition group, Transitional National Council.

March 17, 2011 - The UN Security Council votes to impose a no-fly zone over Libya and take "all necessary measures" to protect civilians.

March 19, 2011 - French, British and American military forces begin the first phase of Operation Odyssey Dawn, aimed at enforcing the no-fly zone. More than 110 Tomahawk missiles fired from American and British ships and submarines hit about 20 Libyan air and missile defense targets.

March 20, 2011 - Gadhafi, speaking early Sunday on Libyan state TV, said the UN charter provides for Libya's right to defend itself in a "war zone." Weapons depots will be opened, he says "All you people of the Islamic nations and Africa, and Latin America and Asia, stand with the Libyan people in its fight against this aggression," Gadhafi says.

March 28, 2011 - President Barack Obama addresses the President Barack Obama addresses the American public on the situation in Libya. "Tonight, I can report that we have stopped Gadhafi's deadly advance," Obama says. He declares that the United States will "support the aspirations of the Libyan people" as the "military effort ratchets down."

March 29, 2011 - Representatives from more than 40 countries and organizations meet in London to establish a "Libya Contact Group." The group will coordinate the international response to the crisis.

March 30, 2011 - Libyan Foreign Minister Moussa Koussa arrives in Great Britain and announces that he has resigned his post.

NATO announces that it has taken sole command of air operations to "protect civilians and civilian-populated areas from attack or the threat of attack." The campaign is called Operation Unified Protector.

April 4, 2011 - Foreign Minister Franco Frattini announces that Italy will become the third country, after France and Qatar, to recognize the rebel Libyan National Transitional Council as the legitimate international representative of Libya.

April 6, 2011 - A senior Obama administration officials announces that Gadhafi has sent the president a letter urging him to end the NATO bombing campaign.

April 20, 2011 - Oscar nominated filmmaker Tim Hetherington and photojournalist Chris Hondros are killed in Misrata.

April 30, 2011 - Gadhafi speaks on state TV and says he is ready to negotiate a ceasefire but that he will not step down.

May 18, 2011 - Four journalists are released by the Libyan military after spending several weeks in custody.

June 1, 2011 - Libya's oil minister says he's defected from Gadhafi's government and has joined the opposition movement.

- NATO extends its mission in Libya for another 90 days.

June 8-15, 2011 - Several countries, including the United States, Spain, Germany and Canada, recognize the opposition-led National Transitional Council as Libya's legitimate representative.

June 14, 2011 - South African President Jacob Zuma says that NATO is misusing the UN resolutions meant to protect civilians, in order to pursue regime change and assassinate Gadhafi.

June 15, 2011 - The White House announces that the US has spent $716 million on military operations and humanitarian assistance in Libya through June 3. The cost is expected to reach $1.1 billion by September 30.

June 27, 2011 - The ICC issues arrest warrants for Gadhafi, his son and his brother-in-law for crimes against humanity.

August 11, 2011 - The Libyan Embassy in Washington reopens under the control of the National Transitional Council.

August 21, 2011 - Rebels advance on Tripoli and capture two of Gadhafi's sons. A government spokesman says some 1,300 people have been killed and about 5,000 have been wounded in 12 hours of fighting.

September 1, 2011 - Britain and France begin releasing funds to the National Transitional Council that were frozen at the beginning of the crisis.

- Russia recognizes the National Transitional Council as Libya's official government.

- 60 countries meet in Paris to discuss Libya's transition from Gadhafi's rule to democracy.

September 24, 2011 - Jibril addresses the UN General Assembly.

September 29, 2011 - US Senator John McCain and other members of Congress tour Libya. They meet with members of Libya's interim governing council, military commanders and Libyan citizens. They also visit a prison to see the conditions.

October 20, 2011 - Gadhafi is killed after being captured by rebel forces.