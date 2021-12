Sean Gallup/Getty Images German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to delegates of her political party, the Christian Democratic Union, in 2018. Angela Merkel's life in pictures

Angela Merkel, Germany's first female chancellor, has dominated European politics for much of this century.

But she did not seek a fifth term, and she will soon be replaced after 16 years in office.

Merkel is also standing down as chairwoman of her party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union.