Los Angeles Riots Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the 1992 riots in Los Angeles. The riots stemmed from the acquittal of four white Los Angeles Police Department officers in the beating of black motorist Rodney King in 1991.

The rioting destroyed or damaged over 1,000 buildings in the Los Angeles area. The estimated cost of the damages was over $1 billion.

More than 9,800 California National Guard troops were dispatched to restore order.

Nearly 12,000 people were arrested, though not all the arrests were directly related to the rioting.

Read More