Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic could meet in the Davis Cup next year after Switzerland was paired with Serbia in the first round of the world group.

Federer didn’t play in the team event this year, although he might be tempted to return to action given the glamorous nature of the series. The Davis Cup and an Olympic gold in singles are the two items missing from the Swiss’ glittering resume.

Federer doesn’t usually compete in the first round, however, skipping proceedings from 2005-2011.

His teammate, Stanislas Wawrinka, would like to have him back for the road tie.

Wawrinka, coming off a tiring U.S. Open where he lost to Djokovic in the semifinals, led Switzerland to a comfortable victory against Ecuador last weekend that kept the home side in the elite group.

When asked if he would have wanted Federer to text him and say that he would take his spot against Ecuador, Davis Cup regular Wawrinka was quoted as saying by the Davis Cup website: “No, my dream is that Roger would text me and say, ‘Go and win this tie and next year I’ll be a part of the team.’”

Record 32-time champion the U.S. – without a title since 2007 – hosts former competition powerhouse Great Britain, which claimed the last of its nine titles in 1936.

Andy Murray won all three of his matches as Great Britain defeated Croatia to return to the world group for the first time since 2008.

Defending champion the Czech Republic – up against Serbia in this year’s final – starts with the Netherlands at home.

Rafael Nadal’s Spain visits Germany and surprise 2013 semifinalist Canada travels to Japan.