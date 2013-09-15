Tiananmen Square Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some information about the events in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 3-4, 1989.

Facts:

Tiananmen Square is located in the center of Beijing, the capital of China.

Tiananmen means "gate of heavenly peace."

In 1989, after several weeks of demonstrations, Chinese troops entered Tiananmen Square on June 4 and fired on civilians.

Estimates of the death toll range from several hundred to thousands.

