Purim Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Purim, a Jewish holiday celebrating Queen Esther.

March 1, 2018 - Purim begins at sundown on February 28 and ends at nightfall on March 1.

Facts:

Purim is the celebration of the story of Queen Esther of Persia.

The story is recounted in the Megillah, also known as the Book of Esther in the Bible.

The earliest observances of Purim are believed to date back to the 5th century BC.

