Valentine's Day Fast Facts

Photos: The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world 1. The Kiss, Gustav Klimt, 1909 – This painting is notable for its heavy use of gold foil. It was produced at the apex of Klimt's "golden period". Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world 2. The Fisherman and the Syren, Frederic Leighton, 1858 – This is one of two works by the Italian-trained English painter to appear on the top ten list. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world 3. The Birth of Venus, Sandro Botticelli, 1486 – Botticelli was commissioned to produce this work by the renowned Medici family. It is one of the world's most recognizable paintings Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world 4. Cupid and Psyche as Children, William-Adolphe Bouguereau, 1890 – Known colloquially as The First Kiss, this is inspired by the take of Cupid and Psyche, an allegory of the triumph over obstacles to love. Hide Caption 4 of 10