Valentine's Day Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Updated 4:32 PM ET, Thu February 6, 2020

This painting is notable for its heavy use of gold foil. It was produced at the apex of Klimt&#39;s &quot;golden period&quot;.
This painting is notable for its heavy use of gold foil. It was produced at the apex of Klimt's "golden period".
This is one of two works by the Italian-trained English painter to appear on the top ten list.
This is one of two works by the Italian-trained English painter to appear on the top ten list.
Botticelli was commissioned to produce this work by the renowned Medici family. It is one of the world&#39;s most recognizable paintings
Botticelli was commissioned to produce this work by the renowned Medici family. It is one of the world's most recognizable paintings
Known colloquially as The First Kiss, this is inspired by the take of Cupid and Psyche, an allegory of the triumph over obstacles to love.
Known colloquially as The First Kiss, this is inspired by the take of Cupid and Psyche, an allegory of the triumph over obstacles to love.
The restrained, quotidian scene depicts a modest expression of desire. The model for the young man was the son of the cafe&#39;s owner, and the young woman was modeled by two different people.
