Valentine's Day Fast Facts

The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world
1. The Kiss, Gustav Klimt, 1909 – This painting is notable for its heavy use of gold foil. It was produced at the apex of Klimt's "golden period".
The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world
2. The Fisherman and the Syren, Frederic Leighton, 1858 – This is one of two works by the Italian-trained English painter to appear on the top ten list.
The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world
3. The Birth of Venus, Sandro Botticelli, 1486 – Botticelli was commissioned to produce this work by the renowned Medici family. It is one of the world's most recognizable paintings
The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world
4. Cupid and Psyche as Children, William-Adolphe Bouguereau, 1890 – Known colloquially as The First Kiss, this is inspired by the take of Cupid and Psyche, an allegory of the triumph over obstacles to love.
The most romantic Valentine's Day oil paintings in the world