South by Southwest Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at South by Southwest, a collection of music, film and interactive conferences and festivals held annually in Austin, Texas. It is nicknamed "South by" and abbreviated SXSW.

The 2018 event is scheduled for March 9-18.

SXSW Inc. also hosts SXSWedu, started in 2011 to focus on teaching and education, and SXSW Eco, kicked off in 2011 to address sustainability and environmental challenges.

Statistics:

There were 700 attendees in 1987, the first year of the conference.

