Serena Williams Fast Facts

Serena Williams poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish after her women&#39;s singles final victory over Germany&#39;s Angelique Kerber.
Williams claimed her 22nd grand slam title to tie Steffi Graf on the all-time list.
Williams shows all the passion she brought to the women&#39;s singles final as she retained her Wimbledon crown.
Williams lies on the ground after clinching her victory against Kerber to win Wimbledon for the seventh time.
Kerber was full of confidence after beating Williams in the final of this year&#39;s Australian Open.
Williams plays a backhand during her successful quest for a 22nd grand slam title.
Star quality: Jay Z and Beyonce watch on as Williams and Kerber battle it out in the women&#39;s singles final.
Kerber stretches to play a shot during the hotly-contested final on Centre Court.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of professional tennis player Serena Williams.

Personal:
Birth date: September 26, 1981
Birth place: Saginaw, Michigan
Birth name: Serena Jameka Williams
    Father: Richard Williams, tennis coach
    Mother: Oracene Price
    Marriage: Alexis Ohanian (November 16, 2017-present)
    Children: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
    Other Facts:
    Has won 72 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.     This includes 39 Grand Slam titles - 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.
    Four-time Olympic gold medalist.
    Has won more than $84 million in career prize money, more than any other female athlete.
    Is fifteen months younger than sister and tennis pro Venus Williams.
    Is a Jehovah's Witness.
    US Open 2016: Serena Williams dons 'Wonder Woman' sleeves to beat record
    Serena Williams serves to Johanna Larsson during the pair&#39;s 2016 US Open round three match.
    Williams outclassed and outgunned her opponent with a powerful display of shot-making.
    Larsson struggled to cope with Williams aggression.
    The World No. 1 took the tie 6-2 6-1 in just 59 minutes
    Williams victory was her 307th match win at grandslam tournaments.
    No other female player has won as many matches at grandslam events in the history of the sport.
    Timeline:
    September 1995 -     Turns professional, losing her debut tennis match at the Bell Challenge in Quebec.
    January 1998 - Enters the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam tournament. She loses to her sister, Venus, in the second round, 6-7, 1-6.
    1999 - Enrolls at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida for fashion design.
    September 12, 1999 - Wins the US Open, becoming the first Williams sister to win a Grand Slam.
    July 8, 2002 - Ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world number 1 for the first time in her career, at age 20.
    2002-2003 - Completes her first "Serena Slam," by winning all four Grand Slam titles - the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open.
    August 1, 2003 - Has surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in her left knee.
    September 14, 2003 - Williams' older half-sister, Yetunde Price, is murdered in Compton, California.
    2004 - Launches "Aneres" clothing line (Serena spelled backwards).
    2008 - Establishes the Serena Williams Foundation, to assist American youth touched by violent crime and also underprivileged children around the world.
    September 12, 2009 - Williams goes on a profanity-laced outburst against a line judge who calls her for a foot fault in the US Open semifinals against Kim Clijsters. Clijsters is awarded a penalty point to win the match. The Grand Slam committee later fines Williams a record $82,500 and places her on probation for the next two years.
    July 7, 2010 - Receives stitches in both her feet after stepping on broken glass while leaving a restaurant in Munich. Later, she has surgery in July and October to repair a lacerated tendon on her right foot.
    February 2011 - Undergoes emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs.
    September 2011 - Appointed a UNICEF international goodwill ambassador.
    February 18, 2013 - At age 31, becomes the oldest female tennis player to be ranked number 1 since computer rankings began in 1975. This is the sixth time in her career to be ranked number one.
    September 7, 2014 - Williams wins her third consecutive US Open title.
    July 9, 2016 - Wins the Wimbledon title for the 7th time. With her 22nd victory in a major tournament, Williams ties Steffi Graf for most singles titles in the Open era.
    September 12, 2016 - After 186 consecutive weeks ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) No. 1 in the world, falls to No. 2 behind Angelique Kerber. Williams ties Steffi Graf's record for longest consecutive weeks ranked No. 1.
    December 29, 2016 - Announces her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
    January 28, 2017 - Beats sister Venus in the Australian Open final, collecting a 23rd grand slam title to surpass Steffi Graf for the Open Era lead.
    April 19, 2017 - Williams posts a side profile photo of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that reads "20 weeks" on Snapchat, that is quickly deleted. Her spokesperson later confirms to CNN that Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child this fall.
    September 1, 2017 - Gives birth to a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
    December 30, 2017 - Returns to tennis and loses an exhibition match to Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.
    January 4, 2018 - Withdraws from the 2018 Australian Open.
    January 10, 2018 - Featured on the cover of Vogue with her four-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia for the magazine's February issue. Alexis Olympia becomes the publication's youngest cover girl. In the magazine's article, Williams reveals she had an emergency C-section, blood clots and additional complications following the birth of her daughter.