New Year's Fast Facts

New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Fireworks illuminate the sky during New Year's celebrations in San Francisco on January 1.
Fireworks are seen along the Las Vegas Strip on January 1.
Fireworks explode over Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, January 1, 2018.
Confetti falls over the crowd as the clock strikes midnight at Times Square in New York.
Celebrations take place by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Maasai tribe members perform a traditional dance on Nungwi Beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London.
Festivities take place by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow.
People take photos during celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.
Lights and fireworks are seen at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Fireworks explode over downtown Beirut, Lebanon.