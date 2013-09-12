New Year's Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Updated 9:25 AM ET, Sat December 14, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fireworks illuminate the sky during New Year&#39;s celebrations in San Francisco on January 1.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Fireworks illuminate the sky during New Year's celebrations in San Francisco on January 1.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
Fireworks are seen along the Las Vegas Strip on January 1.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Fireworks are seen along the Las Vegas Strip on January 1.
Hide Caption
2 of 26
Fireworks explode over Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, January 1, 2018.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Fireworks explode over Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, January 1, 2018.
Hide Caption
3 of 26
Confetti falls over the crowd as the clock strikes midnight at Times Square in New York.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Confetti falls over the crowd as the clock strikes midnight at Times Square in New York.
Hide Caption
4 of 26
Celebrations take place by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Celebrations take place by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Hide Caption
5 of 26
Maasai tribe members perform a traditional dance on Nungwi Beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Maasai tribe members perform a traditional dance on Nungwi Beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
Festivities take place by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Festivities take place by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
People take photos during celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
People take photos during celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
Lights and fireworks are seen at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Lights and fireworks are seen at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
Fireworks explode over downtown Beirut, Lebanon.
Photos: New Year's 2018 celebrations around the world
Fireworks explode over downtown Beirut, Lebanon.