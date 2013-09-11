Charlie Sheen Fast Facts

Charlie Sheen through the years
Charlie Sheen has been in the public eye almost as long as the 50 years he's been alive. The actor, seen here in 2013, has appeared in dozens of films, headlined a hit TV show, battled substance abuse, dated porn stars and made numerous headlines for his bad-boy behavior. Here's a look at Sheen's turbulent life and career.
Charlie Sheen through the years
As the son of actor Martin Sheen, he had small parts in some of his father's films. The public may have first become aware of him as a thuggish visitor in a police station making conversation with Jennifer Grey in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." That same year, Sheen starred in Oliver Stone's Oscar-winning film "Platoon," playing Chris, a soldier in Vietnam caught in a battle between Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger.
Charlie Sheen through the years
Sheen and Stone teamed up again in 1987 with "Wall Street," in which Sheen played an up-and-coming broker seduced by Michael Douglas' Gordon Gekko. Douglas' performance won an Oscar, and Sheen's own stock went up.
Charlie Sheen through the years
Sheen played relief pitcher Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in the 1989 baseball comedy "Major League." The box office hit led to a 1994 sequel, "Major League II," also featuring Sheen.
Charlie Sheen through the years
After becoming one of the hottest young actors of the '80s, Sheen saw his star dim in the '90s. Here he is in a poster for "Men at Work," a minor comedy that starred him and brother Emilio Estevez as garbagemen who stumble on a nefarious plot.
Charlie Sheen through the years
"Terminal Velocity," a 1994 film in which he played a skydiving instructor, fared even worse. Critics wondered whether the film was a goof, comparable to Sheen's "Hot Shots!" parody series. It made just $17 million at the box office on a $50 million budget.
Charlie Sheen through the years
Charlie Sheen through the years
But after a well-received turn in 1999's "Being John Malkovich" -- in which he played, well, Charlie Sheen -- Sheen was cast as Michael J. Fox's replacement in the hit ABC show "Spin City." Show creator Gary David Goldberg praised him. "He's the first one on the set every morning and the last to leave at night," he said. The show ran until 2002.
Charlie Sheen through the years