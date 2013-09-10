Princess Diana Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Diana, Princess of Wales and first wife of Prince Charles.

Personal

Birth date: July 1, 1961

Death date: August 31, 1997

Birth place: Norfolk, England

Birth name: Diana Frances Spencer

Father: Edward John, 8th Earl Spencer

Mother: Frances (Ruth Burke-Roche) Spencer

Education: Attended private schools in England and Switzerland

Timeline

April 1969 - Diana's parents divorce and Lord Spencer is given custody of the children.

1975 - Upon the death of the 7th Earl Spencer, Diana's father becomes the 8th Earl Spencer. Diana is thereafter known as Lady Diana.

Late 1970s - After leaving school, Lady Diana works various jobs, including cook, nanny and kindergarten teacher.

February 24, 1981 - Buckingham Palace announces the engagement of 32-year-old Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, to Lady Diana Spencer.

July 29, 1981 - Prince Charles and Lady Diana are wed at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, England. The estimated worldwide television audience is more than 700 million people. After the ceremony is complete, Lady Diana assumes the title of Her Royal Highness, Princess of Wales.

June 21, 1982 - Diana gives birth to the royal couple's first child. He is named William Arthur Philip Louis.

September 15, 1984 - Diana gives birth to the royal couple's second child. He is named Henry Charles Albert David but called Harry.

June 1992 - "Diana: Her True Story," written by Andrew Morton, is published. The books details Diana's bulimia and suicide attempts during the 1980s.

December 9, 1992 - Prime Minister John Major announces that Prince Charles and Diana have formally separated.

November 1995 - Diana gives an interview to BBC television in which she admits to adultery and says that she would like to be "a queen in people's hearts."

August 28, 1996 - The divorce is finalized. Diana loses the title Her Royal Highness, but retains the title of Princess of Wales.

January 1997 - Travels to Angola to bring attention to the anti-land mine campaign of the International Red Cross.

August 31, 1997 - Diana dies following a car accident in Paris, along with boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

September 6, 1997 - Diana's funeral is held at Westminster Abbey. An estimated 2.5 billion people around the world watch the services. Diana is buried at the Spencer family estate, Althorp, in Northamptonshire.

September 1999 - A French investigation concludes saying that driver Henri Paul, who was legally drunk at the time, is responsible for the accident.

January 2004 - The British Royal Coroner opens an inquest into Diana's death.

December 2006 - The British police release a report about the crash saying, that there was no conspiracy, it was an accident and Henri Paul was driving intoxicated.

October 2007 - Lord Justice Scott Baker, Britain's coroner, opens an official inquest into the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed. Six women and five men are chosen as jurors.

April 7, 2008 - The British coroner's jury finds that Diana and Dodi were unlawfully killed because of the actions of driver Henri Paul and the paparazzi.