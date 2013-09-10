Princess Diana Fast Facts

Updated 12:00 PM EDT, Tue August 30, 2022
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Terence Donovan/Camera Press/Redux
Princess Diana remains a beloved figure more than 20 years after her untimely death. See more photos of the British icon and the legacy she left behind.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Diana, seen here on her first birthday, was born Diana Frances Spencer on July 1, 1961. She was born into a noble family in Sandringham, England. Her father, John, was Viscount Althorp before becoming the 8th Earl Spencer in 1975.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Central Press/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Diana circa 1965. Growing up, she attended private schools in England and Switzerland.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Anonymous/AP
Diana poses with her brother, Charles, in 1968. She also had two sisters, Sarah and Jane.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Diana, far right, is photographed with her father, John, and her three siblings circa 1970. Sarah is on the far left and Jane is next to Diana. When Diana was 7 years old, her parents divorced and her father was given custody of the children.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
A teenage Diana receives a "kiss" from her pony, Scuffle, in 1974. A year later, she became Lady Diana after her grandfather died and her father became the 8th Earl Spencer.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
After finishing school, Diana worked various jobs, including cook, nanny and kindergarten teacher. Here she is in 1980 with two children she looked after as a nanny.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Express Newspapers/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles visit the Ludlow racecourse in October 1980, where Prince Charles was competing as a jockey. Diana and Charles would be engaged just a few months later. Prince Charles admitted in 1994 to a relationship with Parker-Bowles while still married to Diana; Charles and Camilla wed in 2005.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tom Stoddart Archive/Premium Archive/Getty Images
Diana looks startled after stalling her new car outside her London apartment in November 1980.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Ian Tyas/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Diana is surrounded by photographers shortly before it was announced that she was engaged to Prince Charles.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
Diana and Charles pose at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement on February 24, 1981.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
PA/AP
Diana and Charles arrive at Goldsmith Hall in London for a charity recital in March 1981.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images
The couple poses with Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in March 1981.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
The royal wedding was held July 29, 1981, at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. It was estimated that more than 700 million people watched the ceremony on television.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Charles and Diana kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony after being married.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
During their honeymoon, Charles and Diana leave Gibraltar on the royal yacht Britannia.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Serge Lemoine/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
The couple spends part of their honeymoon in Scotland.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Charles and Diana attend the Grand National horse race in April 1982.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
In June 1982, Diana gave birth to her first child, William.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
David Levenson/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
Diana greets a child while visiting Wrexham, Wales, in November 1982.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Tim Graham/Getty Images
Charles, William and Diana pose for a photo at Kensington Palace in February 1983.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
David Levenson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Diana gave birth to a second son, Harry, in September 1984.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Charles kisses his wife after a polo match in Cirencester, England, in June 1985.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Tim Graham/Getty Images
Diana watches her boys play at the piano in Kensington Palace in October 1985.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Diana helps William with a puzzle in October 1985.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Diana attends a polo match that her husband played in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 1985.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Anwar Hussein/WireImage/WireImage
Diana dances with actor John Travolta at the White House in November 1985. Dancing behind Travolta are US President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan. A few years ago, Diana's blue velvet dress -- nicknamed the "Travolta dress" -- was auctioned for 240,000 British pounds ($362,424 US).
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Diana holds up Harry in the garden of Highgrove House, a royal residence in Gloucestershire, England, in July 1986.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
William rides a miniature pony at Highgrove House.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Steve Holland/AP
Prince Harry shows a bit of his personality on the Buckingham Palace balcony in June 1988.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Diana and her two boys walk outside the Wetherby School in London in April 1990.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Diana and her sons go skiing in Lech, Austria, in April 1991.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Diana and Charles sit together during a royal tour of Toronto in October 1991.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Diana visits Egypt in May 1992.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
PA/AP
Charles and Diana attend a memorial service during a tour of South Korea in November 1992. A month later, it was announced that they had formally separated.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images
Diana and her sons visit Thorpe Park, a theme park in Surrey, England, in April 1993.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Diana arrives at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Martin Godwin/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
A police officer holds back a photographer as Diana walks by in July 1996. It had just been announced that Diana and Charles had divorced.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
JOAO SILVA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diana talks to amputees in Angola, where she traveled in January 1997 to bring attention to the anti-land mine campaign of the International Red Cross. Sitting on her lap is Sandra Thijica, a 13-year-old who lost her left leg to a land mine.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Antonio Cotrim/EPA/Redux
Diana wears protective gear as she visits minefields in Angola in January 1997.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Premium Archive/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Diana visits Cape Town, South Africa, and meets with South African President Nelson Mandela in March 1997.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Diana holds hands with Mother Teresa after they met in New York in June 1997.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Handout/PA Wire/PA Photos/AP
This photo, taken from surveillance video, shows Diana arriving at the Ritz Hotel in Paris on August 30, 1997. It is one of the last photos of her alive.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
PA Wire/PA Photos/AP
Diana is seen in a Ritz Hotel elevator with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. After leaving the hotel, the couple was killed in a high-speed car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP/Getty Images
Wreckage is lifted away after the car Diana was in crashed into a pillar on August 31, 1997. Fayed and driver Henri Paul died at the scene. Diana died at a Paris hospital a few hours later. A French investigation concluded that Paul was legally drunk at the time and responsible for the accident. In 2008, a British coroner's jury found that Diana and Fayed were unlawfully killed because of the actions of Paul and pursuing paparazzi.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
Rex Features/Shutterstock
On the eve of Diana's funeral, the Queen and Prince Philip look at floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace. More than 1 million bouquets of flowers were left at Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace in the wake of Diana's death.
Photos: Princess Diana: Her life and legacy
JOHN GAPS III/AP POOL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diana's coffin is carried into London's Westminster Cathedral in September 1997. Watching at the bottom, from left, is Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip.
CNN  — 

Here’s a look at the life of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Personal

Birth date: July 1, 1961

Death date: August 31, 1997

Birth place: Norfolk, England

Birth name: Diana Frances Spencer

Father: Edward John, 8th Earl Spencer

Mother: Frances (Ruth Burke-Roche) Spencer

Marriage: Charles (Philip Arthur George), Prince of Wales (July 29, 1981-August 28, 1996, divorced)

Children: Henry Charles Albert David (known as Harry), September 15, 1984; William Arthur Philip Louis, June 21, 1982

Education: Attended private schools in England and Switzerland

Timeline

April 1969 - Diana’s parents divorce and Lord Spencer is given custody of the children.

1975 - Upon the death of the 7th Earl Spencer, Diana’s father becomes the 8th Earl Spencer. Diana is thereafter known as Lady Diana.

Late 1970s - After leaving school, Lady Diana works various jobs, including cook, nanny and kindergarten teacher.

February 24, 1981 - Buckingham Palace announces the engagement of 32-year-old Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, to Lady Diana Spencer.

July 29, 1981 - Prince Charles and Lady Diana are wed at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England. The estimated worldwide television audience is more than 700 million people. After the ceremony is complete, Lady Diana assumes the title of Her Royal Highness, Princess of Wales.

June 21, 1982 - Diana gives birth to the royal couple’s first child. He is named William Arthur Philip Louis.

September 15, 1984 - Diana gives birth to the royal couple’s second child. He is named Henry Charles Albert David, but called Harry.

June 1992 - “Diana: Her True Story,” written by Andrew Morton, is published. The books details Diana’s bulimia and suicide attempts during the 1980s.

December 9, 1992 - Prime Minister John Major announces that Prince Charles and Diana have formally separated.

June 29, 1994 - A televised documentary, “Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role,” airs; in it he admits to adultery.

November 1995 - Diana gives an interview to the BBC in which she admits to adultery.

August 28, 1996 - The divorce is finalized. Diana loses the title Her Royal Highness, but retains the title of Princess of Wales.

January 1997 - Travels to Angola to bring attention to the anti-land mine campaign of the International Red Cross.

August 31, 1997 - Diana dies following a car accident in Paris, along with boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

September 6, 1997 - Diana’s funeral is held at Westminster Abbey. An estimated 2.5 billion people around the world watch the services. Diana is buried at the Spencer family estate, Althorp, in Northamptonshire.

September 1999 - A French investigation concludes saying that driver Henri Paul, who was legally drunk at the time, is responsible for the accident.

January 2004 - The British Royal Coroner opens an inquest into Diana’s death.

December 2006 - The British police release a report about the crash saying, that there was no conspiracy, it was an accident and Henri Paul was driving intoxicated.

August 31, 2007 - On the 10th anniversary of her death, Diana’s sons pay tribute to her at a ceremony in the Guards’ Chapel in London. Guests include Elton John, Cliff Richard, celebrity photographer Mario Testino, Prime Minister Gordon Brown and former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major. Prince Harry delivers a speech asking for Diana to be remembered as “fun-loving, generous, down-to-earth and entirely genuine.” Prince William reads from St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians.

October 2007 - Lord Justice Scott Baker, Britain’s coroner, opens an official inquest into the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed. Six women and five men are chosen as jurors.

April 7, 2008 - The British coroner’s jury finds that Diana and Dodi were unlawfully killed because of the actions of driver Henri Paul and the paparazzi.

June 29, 2011 - The July 4 issue of Newsweek magazine comes out with a computer generated, digitally aged, Princess Diana walking next to her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, on the cover. The issue is meant to commemorate what would have been the princess’ 50th birthday.

May 20, 2021 - The BBC offers an apology over the controversial 1995 interview by BBC journalist Martin Bashir with Diana, in which she detailed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles. An inquiry found that Bashir used “deceitful” methods to secure the landmark interview.