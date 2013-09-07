Djokovic to face Nadal in final — Novak Djokovic celebrates after reaching the U.S. Open for the fourth year in a row, and fifth time overall. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images Djokovic to face Nadal in final — The world No. 1 overcame Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in a semifinal repeat of their five-set epic at the Australian Open in January. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Djokovic to face Nadal in final — In Monday's final, Djokovic will take on second-ranked Rafael Nadal, who beat him in the 2010 title match. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images Djokovic to face Nadal in final — The Spaniard was a comfortable straight-sets victor against French ninth seed Richard Gasquet, who was playing his first grand slam semifinal since 2007. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images Prev Next