Djokovic to face Nadal in final

Novak Djokovic celebrates after reaching the U.S. Open for the fourth year in a row, and fifth time overall.
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images
The world No. 1 overcame Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in a semifinal repeat of their five-set epic at the Australian Open in January.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
In Monday's final, Djokovic will take on second-ranked Rafael Nadal, who beat him in the 2010 title match.
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images
The Spaniard was a comfortable straight-sets victor against French ninth seed Richard Gasquet, who was playing his first grand slam semifinal since 2007.
STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images