Breaking News

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 5:20 PM ET, Wed February 28, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

North Carolina&#39;s Theo Pinson, left, and Joel Berry II embrace after the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65 for its sixth national title and first since 2009.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina's Theo Pinson, left, and Joel Berry II embrace after the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65 for its sixth national title and first since 2009.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
Pinson makes a confetti angel during the celebrations.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson makes a confetti angel during the celebrations.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
North Carolina players take a selfie together after being handed the trophy.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina players take a selfie together after being handed the trophy.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Confetti falls during the celebrations.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Confetti falls during the celebrations.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
Pinson throws the ball in the air after time expired.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson throws the ball in the air after time expired.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss walks off the court.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss walks off the court.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
North Carolina players rush the court after the final buzzer. The Tar Heels lost last year&#39;s final to Villanova.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina players rush the court after the final buzzer. The Tar Heels lost last year's final to Villanova.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
Justin Jackson puts the exclamation mark on the win with a late dunk in the closing seconds.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Justin Jackson puts the exclamation mark on the win with a late dunk in the closing seconds.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Players battle for a rebound during the second half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Players battle for a rebound during the second half.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
The North Carolina bench reacts to a play in the second half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
The North Carolina bench reacts to a play in the second half.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells during the second half. Williams has now won three national titles.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells during the second half. Williams has now won three national titles.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
Pinson saves the ball from going out of bounds as Gonzaga&#39;s Jordan Mathews looks on in the second half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson saves the ball from going out of bounds as Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews looks on in the second half.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
Berry lays the ball in during the second half. He was named the tournament&#39;s Most Outstanding Player.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Berry lays the ball in during the second half. He was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Gonzaga fans cheer during the game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans cheer during the game.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
North Carolina fans hold up their hands.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina fans hold up their hands.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few is seen on the sideline during the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few is seen on the sideline during the first half.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
Karnowski and Jackson compete for a rebound during the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Karnowski and Jackson compete for a rebound during the first half.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Gonzaga&#39;s Zach Collins holds a loose ball in the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga's Zach Collins holds a loose ball in the first half.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
Pinson dunks the ball.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson dunks the ball.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Isaiah Hicks rises for a first-half shot.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Isaiah Hicks rises for a first-half shot.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Gonzaga fans cheer before the start of the game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans cheer before the start of the game.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
North Carolina fans show their support.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina fans show their support.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
Williams is seen on the jumbotron during the national anthem.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Williams is seen on the jumbotron during the national anthem.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
Gonzaga fans get ready for the big game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans get ready for the big game.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
26 ncaa final RESTRICTED27 ncaa final RESTRICTED25 ncaa final RESTRICTED22 ncaa final21 ncaa final28 ncaa final20 ncaa final19 ncaa final RESTRICTED18 ncaa final15 ncaa final17 ncaa final16 ncaa final RESTRICTED14 ncaa final13 ncaa final RESTRICTED12 ncaa final RESTRICTED11 ncaa final10 ncaa final RESTRICTED09 ncaa final08 ncaa final RESTRICTED02 ncaa final07 ncaa final04 ncaa final RESTRICTED06 ncaa final03 ncaa final01 ncaa final

(CNN)Here's some background information about the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

March 13-April 2, 2018 - The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place culminating with the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas.
April 3, 2017 - The North Carolina Tar Heels defeat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65 in the national championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Selection Process:
68 teams are invited to compete.
- 32 teams receive automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments.
- 36 teams receive an at-large bid from the NCAA Selection Committee.
    The 10-member selection committee, comprised of athletic directors and conference commissioners, is responsible for selecting the 36 at-large teams, seeding (or ranking) all 68 teams and placing them in one of four regions within the bracket. The committee's field of 68 is revealed on the Sunday before the four first-round games, appropriately dubbed "Selection Sunday."
    Read More
    The selection process is based on a number of factors including win-loss record, strength of schedule and Rating Percentage Index (RPI) data.
    Other Facts:
    The single-elimination tournament is nicknamed "March Madness" or "The Big Dance."
    The "First Four" are the four opening round games. Two games match number 16 seeds against each other, and the other two games feature the last four at-large teams selected into the tournament. The winners advance to the next round, the round of 64.
    Each of the four regions consists of 16 teams that are seeded number 1 to number 16. In the first round, teams are paired according to seed. The number 1 seed faces number 16, number 2 faces number 15, number 3 faces number 14, and so forth. The winning teams advance to the second round.
    The sixteen teams that advance beyond their first and second-round games are referred to as the "Sweet Sixteen." The remaining eight teams are called the "Elite Eight," and the last four teams are the "Final Four."
    An underdog or lower-seeded team that advances throughout the tournament is often referred to as a "Cinderella" team.
    UCLA has the most NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament wins with 11.
    Timeline:
    1939 -     The first tournament is held, and eight teams compete. Oregon defeats Ohio State 46-33.
    1954 - The tournament final is broadcast live nationwide for the first time.
    1991 - CBS begins broadcasting all games live.
    1999 - CBS obtains an 11-year contract through 2013 worth $6 billion to broadcast the tournament.
    2005 - College Sports Television begins a two-year agreement with CBS Sportsline.com and the NCAA for exclusive video streaming rights on CSTV.com for out-of-market game coverage. CSTV pays CBS $3 million for the rights and expects to be profitable in the first year.
    March 25, 2010 - In an opinion piece on ESPN.com US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan proposes that collegiate "teams that graduate fewer than 40 percent of their players should be ineligible for postseason competition and honors."
    April 22, 2010 - In addition to expanding the men's tournament basketball field to 68 teams from 65, the NCAA announces a 14-year, $10.8 billion television rights deal with CBS and Turner Sports. The deal, which goes into effect in 2011, marks the first time that each game will be televised nationally.
    April 12, 2016 - The NCAA announces an eight-year extension of its TV deal with Turner Broadcasting and CBS Sports. The extension to the current deal -- for a combined total rights fee of $8.8 billion -- will keep the big game at Turner and CBS until 2032.
    February 20, 2018 - The NCAA Infraction Appeal Committee announces they will uphold penalties against the Louisville Cardinals Men's Basketball team for their serious violations of NCAA rules. The Committee panel found that they "acted unethically....by arranging striptease dances and sex acts for prospects, student-athletes and others, and did not cooperate with the investigation." The penalties include vacation of every win from 2011 to 2015, including the 2013 national championship and the 2012 Final Four appearance.
    The Gonzaga University band shouts during the second half of an NCAA Tournament game in Denver on Saturday, March 19. Gonzaga is one of the 16 teams remaining in the men&#39;s basketball tournament, which resumes Thursday, March 24.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    The Gonzaga University band shouts during the second half of an NCAA Tournament game in Denver on Saturday, March 19. Gonzaga is one of the 16 teams remaining in the men's basketball tournament, which resumes Thursday, March 24.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Henry Knapheide, 4, displays his Kansas Jayhawks spirit before the team played in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, March 19.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Henry Knapheide, 4, displays his Kansas Jayhawks spirit before the team played in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, March 19.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    A Virginia cheerleader smiles before the second-round game against Butler on Saturday, March 19.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    A Virginia cheerleader smiles before the second-round game against Butler on Saturday, March 19.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    North Carolina fans cheer on their team as it takes the floor for a second-round game on Saturday, March 19.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    North Carolina fans cheer on their team as it takes the floor for a second-round game on Saturday, March 19.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    Oklahoma star Buddy Hield celebrates with fans after the second-round victory over VCU on Sunday, March 20.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Oklahoma star Buddy Hield celebrates with fans after the second-round victory over VCU on Sunday, March 20.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    A Villanova cheerleader performs during a tournament game on Sunday, March 20.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    A Villanova cheerleader performs during a tournament game on Sunday, March 20.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    After his team pulled off &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2626376-texas-am-goes-on-14-2-run-in-31-seconds-to-send-game-to-ot-vs-northern-iowa&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history,&lt;/a&gt; Texas A&amp;amp;M guard Danuel House celebrates with fans in Oklahoma City on Sunday, March 20. The Aggies trailed Northern Iowa by 12 points with less than a minute to play in regulation, but they rallied to win in double overtime.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    After his team pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history, Texas A&M guard Danuel House celebrates with fans in Oklahoma City on Sunday, March 20. The Aggies trailed Northern Iowa by 12 points with less than a minute to play in regulation, but they rallied to win in double overtime.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    Miami cheerleaders perform during a timeout on Saturday, March 19.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Miami cheerleaders perform during a timeout on Saturday, March 19.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    Duke fans show their support during the second-round game against Yale on Saturday, March 19.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Duke fans show their support during the second-round game against Yale on Saturday, March 19.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    Oregon&#39;s mascot and cheerleaders celebrate after a victory on Sunday, March 20.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Oregon's mascot and cheerleaders celebrate after a victory on Sunday, March 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    Iowa State players Simeon Carter, left, and Stuart Nezlek celebrate from the bench during a second-round game on Saturday, March 19.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Iowa State players Simeon Carter, left, and Stuart Nezlek celebrate from the bench during a second-round game on Saturday, March 19.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    Maryland&#39;s mascot, Testudo, performs during a game on Sunday, March 20.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Maryland's mascot, Testudo, performs during a game on Sunday, March 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    Indiana cheerleaders pump up the crowd on Saturday, March 19.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Indiana cheerleaders pump up the crowd on Saturday, March 19.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    Syracuse cheerleaders perform during a first-round game on Friday, March 18.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Syracuse cheerleaders perform during a first-round game on Friday, March 18.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    Notre Dame&#39;s leprechaun mascot claps during the second-round game against Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, March 20.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Notre Dame's leprechaun mascot claps during the second-round game against Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, March 20.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    Wisconsin&#39;s Bronson Koenig is congratulated by fans following a second-round win on Sunday, March 20. Koenig &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2626377-wisconsin-g-bronson-koenig-buries-3-pointer-at-the-buzzer-to-beat-xavier&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer&lt;/a&gt; to upset Xavier.
    Photos: The spirit of 'March Madness'
    Wisconsin's Bronson Koenig is congratulated by fans following a second-round win on Sunday, March 20. Koenig hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to upset Xavier.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    01 march madness school spirit02 march madness school spirit03 march madness school spirit04 march madness school spirit RESTRICTED05 march madness school spirit RESTRICTED06 march madness school spirit07 march madness school spirit RESTRICTED08 march madness school spirit09 march madness school spirit10 march madness school spirit11 march madness school spirit12 march madness school spirit13 march madness school spirit14 march madness school spirit15 march madness school spirit RESTRICTED16 march madness school spirit