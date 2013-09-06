NBA All-Star Game Fast Facts

Breaking News

LeBron James celebrates after his team won the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18. For the first time in All-Star Game history, it wasn't the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference. The players were split up by team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the two highest vote-getters this year. In the end, Team LeBron won 148-145.
James was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He finished with a game-high 29 points. He also had nine rebounds and eight assists.
The new format split NBA teammates such as Boston's Al Horford, left, and Kyrie Irving.
Victor Oladipo throws down a reverse dunk on a breakaway.
Curry brings the ball up the court. The game was played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Former Oklahoma City teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, seen here high-fiving, were reunited on Team LeBron.
James rises for one of his several dunks in the game.
N.E.R.D performs with NBA mascots during the halftime show.
DeMar DeRozan drives to the hoop for Team Stephen. He had a team-high 21 points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball for Team Stephen. He scored 16 points in the game.
Irving, playing for Team LeBron, is defended by Joel Embiid during the first half. It was the first time Irving played with James since being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
From left, NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Bill Russell watch the game from courtside.
Irving is defended by Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half.
Fergie sings the National Anthem before the game.
Actor Kevin Hart performs during the pregame ceremonies.
Westbrook shakes hands with Los Angeles' most famous NBA fan, actor Jack Nicholson.
(CNN)Here's a look at the NBA All-Star Game. The All-Star Game caps off All-Star Weekend. All-Star Weekend includes the Slam Dunk contest, the Three Point Shootout and the Rookie Challenge.

February 18, 2018 - The 67th NBA All-Star Game takes place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen, 148-145.
February 19, 2017 - The 66th NBA All-Star Game takes place in New Orleans. The Western Conference defeats the Eastern Conference, 192-182.
The Eastern Conference has won 37 All-Star Games, and the Western Conference has won 29. (The traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format ended in 2017).
    2018:
    Team Lebron Roster:
    Head Coach: Dwane Casey (Toronto Raptors)
    Starters:
    DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)
    Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)
    Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)
    Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)
    LeBron James     (Cleveland Cavaliers)
    Read More
    Team Stephen Roster:
    Head Coach: Mike D'Antoni (Houston Rockets)
    Starters:
    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
    DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)
    Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
    James Harden (Houston Rockets)
    History:
    March 2, 1951 -     The first All-Star Game takes place at the Boston Garden. The East wins 111-94. Ed Macauley is named the MVP.
    NBA All-Star Game

    For more on the NBA All-Star Game go to: cnn.com/nbaallstargame

    1976 - The Slam Dunk Contest debuts during halftime of the All-Star Game, laying the foundation for the modern-day All-Star Weekend. Julius Erving is named the winner.
    1977 - The first All-Star Game played after the merger of the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association. The East wins 125-124. Julius Erving is named MVP.
    1992 - Months after announcing that he is HIV positive and despite not playing all season, Earvin "Magic" Johnson is voted into the All-Star Game. He is also named MVP.
    July 22, 2016 - The NBA announces that they are moving the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina, because of state legislation passed in March which limits anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and demands that transgender people use the bathroom according to the gender on their birth certificate.
    May 24, 2017 - The NBA announces the 2019 All-Star Game will be played in Charlotte, citing the partial repeal of the so-called bathroom bill as the reason for the change.
    October 3, 2017 - The NBA announces a format change for the 2018 All-Star Game. They're dispensing with the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup. Instead, two captains will draft teams from an open pool of players. Conference affiliation will no longer be a factor in the selection of athletes for each team.
    Selection Process:
    Starting players are chosen by votes cast by fans, players and members of the media.
    Team captains are the top winners of fan votes in each conference. The two captains will select their teams from the pool of All-Stars. Under the new format, the teams will still feature 12 players from each conference, but captains can select from either conference.
    Reserves, seven from each conference, are selected by the NBA's head coaches.
    Head coaches for the All-Star teams are based on the teams with the best record in each conference two weeks prior to the All-Star Game.