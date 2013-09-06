Breaking News

Mother's Day Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 4:48 PM ET, Tue May 1, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

By &lt;strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;www.twitter.com/laurenmoorhouse&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lauren Said-Moorhouse&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt; &amp;amp; &lt;strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/tarakelly&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tara Kelly&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;, for CNN. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In honor of Mother&#39;s Day, CNN asked some of the world&#39;s remarkable leading ladies: &quot;What is the greatest lesson your mother taught you?&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Michelle Obama has made her family a priority despite her demanding role as First Lady of the United States.To aid her and her husband in raising their children Malia and Sasha, the First Lady&#39;s mother, Marian Robinson moved into the White House. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Robinson is often seen at public family events such as turning on the lights of the National Christmas Tree during a ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, December 9, 2010 (pictured).
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Michelle ObamaBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse & Tara Kelly, for CNN.

In honor of Mother's Day, CNN asked some of the world's remarkable leading ladies: "What is the greatest lesson your mother taught you?"

Michelle Obama has made her family a priority despite her demanding role as First Lady of the United States.To aid her and her husband in raising their children Malia and Sasha, the First Lady's mother, Marian Robinson moved into the White House.

Robinson is often seen at public family events such as turning on the lights of the National Christmas Tree during a ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, December 9, 2010 (pictured).
Hide Caption
1 of 15
&lt;a href=&quot;www.twitter.com/melindagates&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Melinda Gates&lt;/a&gt; is a distinguished American businesswoman who is well-known for her philanthropic efforts as the co-chair of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gatesfoundation.org/Who-We-Are/General-Information/Letter-from-Bill-and-Melinda-Gates&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation&lt;/a&gt;. She is pictured here with her mother and grandmother in 1978.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Melinda GatesMelinda Gates is a distinguished American businesswoman who is well-known for her philanthropic efforts as the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She is pictured here with her mother and grandmother in 1978.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Venezuelan-American designer &lt;a href=&quot;www.twitter.com/Houseofherrera&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carolina Herrera&lt;/a&gt; has become a household name through her luxury fashion house, which she started three decades ago. A former guest on Leading Women, she revealed &lt;a href=&quot;/2012/03/13/business/herrera-fashion-business&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;how she turned being chic into a business&lt;/a&gt; with admirers including Jackie Onassis, Renee Zellweger and Tina Fey.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Carolina HerreraVenezuelan-American designer Carolina Herrera has become a household name through her luxury fashion house, which she started three decades ago. A former guest on Leading Women, she revealed how she turned being chic into a business with admirers including Jackie Onassis, Renee Zellweger and Tina Fey.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
As one of the leading women of tech, &lt;a href=&quot;www.twitter.com/sherylsandberg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sheryl Sandberg&lt;/a&gt; is the COO of Facebook. As a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/video/#/video/business/2013/04/09/leading-women-sheryl-sandberg-feminism.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recent guest of the show&lt;/a&gt;, she told CNN how she is &lt;a href=&quot;/2013/04/17/business/sandberg-gender-equality&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pushing for female empowerment&lt;/a&gt; within the workplace by &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/leanincommunity&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;leaning in.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Sheryl SandbergAs one of the leading women of tech, Sheryl Sandberg is the COO of Facebook. As a recent guest of the show, she told CNN how she is pushing for female empowerment within the workplace by "leaning in."
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Elif Shafak is a renowned award-winning writer from Turkey. She has been described as &quot;one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Turkish and world literature&quot; and has received the honorary distinction of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Elif ShafakElif Shafak is a renowned award-winning writer from Turkey. She has been described as "one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Turkish and world literature" and has received the honorary distinction of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
&lt;a href=&quot;www.twitter.com/camanpour&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Christiane Amanpour&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;is CNN&#39;s chief international correspondent and anchor of nightly foreign affairs show, &lt;a href=&quot;http://amanpour.blogs.cnn.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amanpour&lt;/a&gt;. She has reported from every major world news event and hotspot, including Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea as well as having interviewed most of the world&#39;s leaders, including Moammar Gadhafi, Hosni Mubarak, Tony Blair, Jacques Chirac and Hamid Karzai.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Christiane AmanpourChristiane Amanpour is CNN's chief international correspondent and anchor of nightly foreign affairs show, Amanpour. She has reported from every major world news event and hotspot, including Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea as well as having interviewed most of the world's leaders, including Moammar Gadhafi, Hosni Mubarak, Tony Blair, Jacques Chirac and Hamid Karzai.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
A woman of many talents, &lt;a href=&quot;www.twitter.com/ariannahuff&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Arianna Huffington&lt;/a&gt; is best known for the internet-based news website, &lt;a href=&quot;/2013/03/07/business/arianna-huffington-leading-women/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Huffington Post&lt;/a&gt;. However, not content with roles as president, chair and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/video/#/video/business/2013/03/12/leading-women-huffington-week-2.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Greek-American has also had success&lt;/a&gt; as an author and columnist.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Arianna HuffingonA woman of many talents, Arianna Huffington is best known for the internet-based news website, The Huffington Post. However, not content with roles as president, chair and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group, the Greek-American has also had success as an author and columnist.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
&lt;a href=&quot;/2012/09/11/world/africa/alek-wek-south-sudan-journey&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sudanese-born supermodel Alek Wek&lt;/a&gt; has taken runways by storm since emerging on the world&#39;s fashion scene in 1994. Since 2002, she has been an ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;She told CNN: &quot;My mother had nine children, and raised us through two civil wars and raised us through exile, she has always had great strength and has always been so resilient, and her resilience when I look back is humbling. She always made us feel safe, she always just got on with things and protected us.&quot;
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Alek WekSudanese-born supermodel Alek Wek has taken runways by storm since emerging on the world's fashion scene in 1994. Since 2002, she has been an ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

She told CNN: "My mother had nine children, and raised us through two civil wars and raised us through exile, she has always had great strength and has always been so resilient, and her resilience when I look back is humbling. She always made us feel safe, she always just got on with things and protected us."
Hide Caption
8 of 15
&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/klustout&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kristie Lu Stout&lt;/a&gt;, one of the hosts of CNN&#39;s Leading Women, is an award-winning anchor/correspondent based in Hong Kong. She is also the host of the nightly news program News Stream and CNN&#39;s monthly feature On China.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Kristie Lu StoutKristie Lu Stout, one of the hosts of CNN's Leading Women, is an award-winning anchor/correspondent based in Hong Kong. She is also the host of the nightly news program News Stream and CNN's monthly feature On China.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Breaking on to the world stage at &lt;a href=&quot;/2012/10/11/world/gallery/international-day-of-the-girl&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;15 years old&lt;/a&gt;, Vanessa Mae is an internationally-renowned musician who is currently training to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. While she does not have a close relationship with her mother, Vanessa remains extremely close with her grandmother Kim Chua (pictured together in Zermatt, Switzerland).
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Vanessa-MaeBreaking on to the world stage at 15 years old, Vanessa Mae is an internationally-renowned musician who is currently training to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. While she does not have a close relationship with her mother, Vanessa remains extremely close with her grandmother Kim Chua (pictured together in Zermatt, Switzerland).
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock (pictured right) is a well-known space scientist from England. The photograph she has provided to Leading Women was taken at Buckingham Palace when she was awarded a Member of the British Empire by the queen in 2009. She says: &quot;As an adult it was wonderful to have my mom beside me as I was given a medal from the Queen of England for services to Science and Education.&quot;
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Maggie Aderin-PocockDr Maggie Aderin-Pocock (pictured right) is a well-known space scientist from England. The photograph she has provided to Leading Women was taken at Buckingham Palace when she was awarded a Member of the British Empire by the queen in 2009. She says: "As an adult it was wonderful to have my mom beside me as I was given a medal from the Queen of England for services to Science and Education."
Hide Caption
11 of 15
&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/video/#/video/international/2012/04/30/exp-african-voices-caroline-mutoko-c.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Caroline Mutoko&lt;/a&gt; is an &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/video/#/video/international/2012/04/30/exp-african-voices-caroline-mutoko-a.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;influential radio presenter&lt;/a&gt; on Nairobi&#39;s Kiss 100 FM radio station, part of the Radio Africa brand. She is pictured with her young daughter Nduku.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Caroline MutokoCaroline Mutoko is an influential radio presenter on Nairobi's Kiss 100 FM radio station, part of the Radio Africa brand. She is pictured with her young daughter Nduku.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/ftaylorCNN&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Felicia Taylor&lt;/a&gt; is an anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She is also one of the hosts of Leading Women.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Felicia TaylorFelicia Taylor is an anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She is also one of the hosts of Leading Women.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Yoko Ono is a Japanese musician and artist who was married to John Lennon. She has spent many years as an active campaigner for peace and women&#39;s rights.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Yoko OnoYoko Ono is a Japanese musician and artist who was married to John Lennon. She has spent many years as an active campaigner for peace and women's rights.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Indian-American business executive Indra Nooyi is the present chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo. Last year, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/profile/indra-nooyi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt; ranked her 12th in their Power Women list.
Photos: Famous daughters: 'What I learned from my mom'
Indra NooyiIndian-American business executive Indra Nooyi is the present chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo. Last year, Forbes ranked her 12th in their Power Women list.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
Leading Women ONLY Michelle Obama Mothers DayMelinda Gates Mothers DayCarolina Herrera Mothers Daysheryl sandberg mothers dayElif shafak mothers dayChristiane Amanpour mothers dayArianna Huffington Mothers DayAlek wek mothers dayLustout Mothers DayVanessa mae mothers dayMaggie Aderin PocockCaroline Mutoko Mothers DayFelicia Taylor Mothers dayYoko Ono Mothers dayIndra Nooyi

(CNN)Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday in May in the United States. It is also celebrated in many other countries.

May 13, 2018 - Mother's Day.
Facts:
In 2015, 26.4 was the average age in the United States for first-time mothers.
In its early days, people observed Mother's Day by going to church, and by writing letters to their mothers. Eventually, sending cards and giving gifts and flowers were added to the tradition.
    More people purchase fresh flowers and plants for Mother's Day than for any other holiday except Christmas/Hanukkah.
    Read More
    In 2018, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that US consumers will spend $23.1 billion celebrating Mother's Day. Shoppers will spend an average of $180.00 on Mom.
    Most consumers will give cards (77%) and flowers (69%) to their mothers or take her out to eat (55%) in 2018, but more money will be spent on jewelry ($4.6 billion) than any other category, according to the NRF.
    According to the Insure.com 2017 Mother's Day Index, the various tasks moms perform at home would be worth $67,619 (up from $65,523 in 2016) a year in the professional world.
    Anna Jarvis started the tradition of wearing a carnation on Mother's Day. A colored carnation means that a person's mother is living. A white carnation indicates that a person's mother is deceased.
    While many countries celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May, a tradition which began in the US, it's celebrated annually on May 10 in Mexico. Similar celebrations of mothers are held on various days of the year in other countries, often following ancient or religious traditions.
    In Britain and some parts of Europe, the fourth Sunday of Lent was often celebrated as Mothering Day, but that has been replaced by Mother's Day, for the most part.
    Timeline:
    1872 -     Julia Ward Howe, who is a pacifist, suffragette, and writer of the "Battle Hymn of the Republic," first suggests Mother's Day in the United States. She suggests the day as a day mothers could rally for peace and for several years, she holds an annual Mother's Day meeting in Boston.
    1908 - Anna Jarvis begins a campaign for a nationwide observance of Mother's Day in honor of her late mother, a community health advocate. Anna Jarvis was deeply dismayed over the commercialization of Mother's Day. Before she died in 1948, she admitted that she regretted ever starting the holiday.
    May 9, 1914 - President Woodrow Wilson signs a bill recognizing Mother's Day as a national holiday.
    Think you know which celebrities calls these women mother? Take a look and find out.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Think you know which celebrities calls these women mother? Take a look and find out.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    2 of 54
    Charlize Theron&#39;s mom, Gerda Theron.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Charlize Theron's mom, Gerda Theron.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    4 of 54
    Tina Fey&#39;s mother, Jeanne Fey.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Tina Fey's mother, Jeanne Fey.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    6 of 54
    Katy Perry&#39;s mother, Mary Hudson.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Katy Perry's mother, Mary Hudson.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    8 of 54
    Keira Knightley&#39;s mother, Sharman Macdonald.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Keira Knightley's mother, Sharman Macdonald.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    10 of 54
    George Clooney&#39;s mom, Nina Warren.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    George Clooney's mom, Nina Warren.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    12 of 54
    Robert Downey Jr.&#39;s mom, Elsie Downey.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Robert Downey Jr.'s mom, Elsie Downey.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    14 of 54
    Taylor Swift&#39;s mother, Andrea Swift.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea Swift.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    16 of 54
    Tiger Woods&#39; mom, Kultida Woods.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Tiger Woods' mom, Kultida Woods.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    18 of 54
    Miley Cyrus&#39; mother, Tish Cyrus.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Miley Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    20 of 54
    Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs&#39; mother, Janice.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother, Janice.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    22 of 54
    Christina Aguilera&#39;s mother, Shelly Kearns.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Christina Aguilera's mother, Shelly Kearns.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    24 of 54
    Cher&#39;s mom, Georgia Holt.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Cher's mom, Georgia Holt.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    26 of 54
    Helena Bonham Carter&#39;s mom, Elena.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Helena Bonham Carter's mom, Elena.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    28 of 54
    Jeremy Renner&#39;s mom, Valerie Cearley.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Jeremy Renner's mom, Valerie Cearley.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    30 of 54
    Russell Brand&#39;s mother, Juliet Elizabeth Brand.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Russell Brand's mother, Juliet Elizabeth Brand.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    32 of 54
    Justin Timberlake&#39;s mother, Lynn Harless. Writer Aaron Sorkin is at left.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Justin Timberlake's mother, Lynn Harless. Writer Aaron Sorkin is at left.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    34 of 54
    Paris Hilton&#39;s mom, Kathy Hilton.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Paris Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    36 of 54
    Justin Bieber&#39;s mother, Pattie Mallette.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    38 of 54
    Beyoncé&#39;s mother, Tina Knowles.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    40 of 54
    Eli Roth&#39;s mother, Cora Roth.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Eli Roth's mother, Cora Roth.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    42 of 54
    Nick Cannon&#39;s mother, Beth Hackett.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Nick Cannon's mother, Beth Hackett.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    44 of 54
    Kid Rock&#39;s mom, Susan Ritchie.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Kid Rock's mom, Susan Ritchie.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    46 of 54
    Ryan Gosling&#39;s mom, Donna.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Ryan Gosling's mom, Donna.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    48 of 54
    Bradley Cooper&#39;s mom, Gloria Cooper.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Bradley Cooper's mom, Gloria Cooper.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    50 of 54
    Scott Evans, left, and Chris Evans with their mother, Lisa Evans.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Scott Evans, left, and Chris Evans with their mother, Lisa Evans.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 54
    Whose mom is this?
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Whose mom is this?
    Hide Caption
    52 of 54
    Kathy Griffin&#39;s mother, Maggie Griffin. Sister Joyce is at right.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Kathy Griffin's mother, Maggie Griffin. Sister Joyce is at right.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 54
    Eli Roth&#39;s mother, Cora Roth.
    Photos: Guess who? Mothers of celebrities
    Eli Roth's mother, Cora Roth.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 54
    celeb moms slate03 celeb moms04 celeb moms05 celeb moms06 celeb moms07 celeb moms08 celeb moms09 celeb moms10 celeb moms11 celeb moms12 celeb moms13 celeb moms14 celeb moms15 celeb moms16 celeb moms17 celeb moms18 celeb moms19 celeb moms20 celeb moms21 celeb moms22 celeb moms23 celeb moms24 celeb moms25 celeb moms26 celeb moms27 celeb moms28 celeb moms29 celeb moms30 celeb moms31 celeb moms32 celeb moms33 celeb moms34 celeb moms35 celeb moms36 celeb moms37 celeb moms38 celeb moms39 celeb moms40 celeb moms41 celeb moms42 celeb moms43 celeb moms44 celeb moms45 celeb moms46 celeb moms47 celeb moms48 celeb moms49 celeb moms50 celeb moms51 celeb moms52 celeb moms53 celeb moms54 celeb moms42 celeb moms