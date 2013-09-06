Breaking News

Indianapolis 500 Fast Facts

Updated 3:35 PM ET, Tue May 22, 2018

Fernando Alonso is looking to join the Indy 500 greats with victory next Sunday.
Huge crowds congregate for the 2016 Indy 500 held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Racers compete over 200 laps (500 miles) in a race that forms part of motorsport&#39;s &quot;Triple Crown&quot; -- the Indy 500, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the Le Mans 24-hour race.
Organizers estimate around 300,000 spectators attend the race which is full of incident and drama.
Cars take to the start line for the first ever Indy 500 in 1911. May 28 marks the 101st edition of the event.
Victory begins to sink in for last year&#39;s winner, Alexander Rossi. A former F1 driver, Rossi won the race as a rookie despite starting from 11th place on the grid. The American has since signed a long-term contract with Andretti and is competing again this year.
The race usually lasts around three hours, with Brazil&#39;s Tony Kanaan holding the record after clocking an average speed of 187.433 mph (301.644 km/h) over the 200 laps in 2013.
The Borg-Warner trophy is one of the most magnificent and unusual in sport, with a three-dimensional portrait of each winner&#39;s face carved on the surface. &lt;br /&gt;
Scottish driver Dario Franchitti, who won the Indy 500 on three occasions, poses with the trophy at the Brickyard in 2010.
The race is rich with tradition. A bottle of milk has been presented to the winner ever since Louis Meyer, who won three titles between 1928-1936, requested a glass following his triumph in 1936. Here, Rossi douses himself after his 2016 victory.
Driver Helio Castroneves, a three-time Indy 500 winner, climbed the fence with his team after winning in 2001. He made a habit of it throughout his career, and gained the nickname &quot;Spiderman.&quot;
Winners traditionally kiss the bricks on the finish line of track, as seen with 2014 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay.
Since 1976, Jeanetta Holder, a long-time fan of the Indy 500, has produced a custom-made quilt for the winner, earning her the title &quot;Quilt Lady.&quot; Here, 2013 champion Tony Kanaan snuggles up in his prize blanket.
Early editions of the event are a relic of a bygone era in motorsport. In 1913, Norway&#39;s Gil Andersen drove alongside his mechanic.
As is the requirement in Indy Car Racing, cars have an open-wheel formula.
Pit crews direct their drivers at the 2008 Indy 500.
Drivers and their teams fill the track for the US national anthem in 2008.
(CNN)Here's a look at the Indianapolis 500, which is held on Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis.

May 27, 2018 - The 102nd Indy 500 is scheduled to take place.
May 28, 2017 - Takuma Sato of Japan wins the 101st running of the Indy 500.
Other Facts:
Known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
    During the race, the cars go 200 laps around the 2.5-mile track, equaling 500 miles.
    Read More
    The track's current dimensions are much the same as when it was constructed in 1909.
    With more than 250,000 permanent seats, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the world's largest seating facilities.
    The race is among the world's best-attended single-day sporting events. It drew crowds of over 400,000 during the 1990s.
    Currently 33 cars start the race in rows of three. In the past there have been as few as 21 (1916) and as many as 42 (1933).
    With 35 starts, A.J. Foyt Jr. has the most starts of any driver.
    Three men have won the race four times: A.J. Foyt Jr., in 1961, 1964, 1967 and 1977; Al Unser Sr. in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987 and Rick Mears in 1979, 1984, 1988 and 1991.
    The youngest winner is Troy Ruttman. He was 22 years and 80 days old when he won in 1952.
    The oldest winner is Al Unser Sr. He was 47 years and 360 days old when he won in 1987.
    Since 1936, tradition holds that winners of the race celebrate with a bottle of milk (with the exception of 1947-1955).
    Race record time (200 laps/500 miles) - Tony Kanaan, May 26, 2013; 2 hr., 40 min., 3.4181 sec.; average speed was 187.433 mph.
    Timeline:
    1906 -     The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is founded by Carl Fisher.
    February 9, 1909 - The Indianapolis Motor Speedway track is built when 328 acres of farmland northwest of Downtown Indianapolis are purchased by Fisher and his partners Jim Allison, Frank Wheeler and Arthur Newby.
    August 19, 1909 - The first automobile race takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Twelve thousand are in attendance.
    1911 - The first Indianapolis 500 takes place, with Ray Harroun winning in six hours, 42 minutes and eight seconds. The race is held annually since 1911, except for the war years 1917-18 and 1942-45.
    1945 - The track is sold to Anton Hulman Jr.
    1996 - Indy Racing League begins.