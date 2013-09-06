Breaking News

Daytona 500 Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:24 PM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Austin Dillon, poses for a photo at Charlotte Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Austin Dillon, poses for a photo at Charlotte Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(CNN)Here's a look at the Daytona 500, the first race of the racing season for NASCAR.

February 18, 2018 - Austin Dillon wins the 60th annual Daytona 500.
February 26, 2017 - Kurt Busch wins the 59th annual Daytona 500.
Other Facts:
"The Great American Race" is 200 laps and covers 500 miles.
    February 22, 1959 - The first Daytona 500 is held and Lee Petty defeats Johnny Beauchamp.
    Read More
    February 18, 2001 - Seven time NASCAR Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt dies in a crash on the final lap of the 43rd Daytona 500.
    Records as of 59th annual Daytona 500:
    Most Victories:     (7) Richard Petty (1964, 66, 71, 73, 74, 79, 81)
    Most Consecutive Victories: (2) Richard Petty (1973-74); Cale Yarborough (1983-84); Sterling Marlin (1994-95)
    Most Career Starts: (33) Dave Marcis
    Most Times Completing All 500 Miles: (16) Bill Elliott
    Most Miles Completed: (14,892.5 miles; 5,957 laps) Terry Labonte
    Driver Leading the Most Laps and Winning: (184) Richard Petty (1964)
    Driver Leading the Fewest Laps and Winning: (1) Kurt Busch (2017)
    Lowest Starting Position by a Winner: (39) Matt Kenseth (2009)
    Fastest Winning Speed: 177.602 mph, Buddy Baker (1980)
    Slowest Winning Speed: 124.740 mph, Junior Johnson (1960)
    Youngest Winner: 20 years, 0 months, 1 day, Trevor Bayne (2011)
    Oldest Winner: 50 years, 2 months, 11 days, Bobby Allison (1988)