Tennis baby is a Twitter star

Micaela Bryan has become an internet sensation, gaining more than 12,000 followers thanks to her posts from around the tennis circuit.
Roger Federer is not one of her followers, but he was more than happy to pose with the baby at the 2012 French Open.
However, Micaela, the daughter of doubles star Bob Bryan, can count men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic among her followers.
"Uncle Nole" makes regular appearances on Micaela's Twitter page -- when he manages time away from his dog Pierre. The poodle also has his own Twitter handle.
Micaela's online adventures began after an early snap taken with Rafael Nadal.
"Uncle Rafa" also has a special place in Micaela's heart -- here she teases Spain's "King of Clay" over his dislike for the blue dirt used at the Madrid Masters tournament in 2012.
She also gave Djokovic some tips on how to beat Nadal at last year's French Open -- here referring to his obsessive pre-match rituals, which include carefully ordering his water bottles. It didn't help though, Nadal beat the Serbian in the final to retain his title.
Micaela met Andy Murray's coach Ivan Lendl at January's Australian Open. "Lendl's a buddy of ours, he actually has four girls," Bob says of the Czech-born former world No. 1. "But he said, 'No absolutely not, you have to be in the picture, I'm not going to do it by myself.' And I'm like, "Is it that long since you had a baby?' "
Micaela, reverting to "Star Wars" Yoda-mode, had some sage advice for Murray ahead of last year's U.S. Open. It had good effect -- he became the first British grand slam winner since 1936 and ended his own long wait for a major after four losing finals.
Now used to her celebrity friends, Micaela was seemingly more interested in her iPad when snapped with women's star Serena Williams at the ITF Champions dinner.
"Sloane Stephens was begging us in Australia to get a picture with Micaela," says Bob. "This was before she beat Serena, and we're like, 'Maybe next time.' Then she beat Serena and then we're calling her!"
Victoria Azarenka is one of Williams' main title rivals at the 2013 U.S. Open. "We know her well but she hadn't had a picture with Micaela," Bob says. "Micaela loves to swim in the pool in Monte Carlo, and Vika happened to be doing laps and came over and posed there for a few pics and reposted it, and now she follows Micaela." The speech bubble refers to Azarenka's gaudily-dressed popstar boyfriend Redfoo.
Micaela also had a close encounter with golf's "Golden Bear" Jack Nicklaus during the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, where her dad and his twin brother Mike completed a "Golden Slam" of doubles titles.
She has had a close view of her dad's on-court success, including his triumph with Mike at the 2013 Australian Open.
She came to the Open Court shoot at London's Queen's Club with her dad, uncle and mom Michelle.
And Micaela will again be at the U.S. Open, where last year she met "Anchorman" film star Will Ferrell among other celebrities.
Last year the Bryans won the U.S. Open on the way to holding all four grand slams across two seasons. With another New York triumph they will have done this within the same calendar year. Just what will Micaela say?