United Nations Security Council Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the United Nations Security Council, a 15-member body within the United Nations.

The Security Council has 15 members.

Ten temporary members are elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms.

UN Security Council Voting:

To be approved, a Council resolution must have nine "YES" votes out of 15 and no "NO" votes from any of the five permanent members.

Each Council member has one vote.

A "NO" vote from one of the five permanent members kills the resolution.

There is no such thing as a "VETO" vote in formal UN rules, though a "NO" vote from a permanent member has the effect of vetoing a resolution.

If a member "ABSTAINS" from voting, it does not count as either a "YES" or "NO" vote.

Members raise their hands to vote, and sit at a horseshoe-shaped table.

Each of the five Permanent Members has gone to war or invaded a country without Security Council approval.

Security Council Vetoes:

A list of resolutions presented to the Security Council, along with the permanent member negative votes, can be found A list of resolutions presented to the Security Council, along with the permanent member negative votes, can be found here

UN Security Council Presidency:

The presidency of the Council rotates monthly, going alphabetically among member states.

2018 Schedule of Presidency:

January: Kazakhstan

February: Kuwait

March: The Netherlands

April: Peru

May: Poland

June: Russian Federation

July: Sweden

August: United Kingdom

September: United States

October: Bolivia

November: China

December: Côte d'Ivoire KazakhstanKuwaitThe NetherlandsPeruPolandRussian FederationSwedenUnited KingdomUnited StatesBoliviaChinaCôte d'Ivoire

UNSC Functions & Power:

All Members of the United Nations agree to accept and execute the decisions of the Security Council: All Members of the United Nations agree to accept and execute the decisions of the Security Council:

"to maintain international peace and security in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations;"

"to investigate any dispute or situation which might lead to international friction;"

"to recommend methods of adjusting such disputes or the terms of settlement;"

"to formulate plans for the establishment of a system to regulate armaments;"

"to determine the existence of a threat to the peace or act of aggression and to recommend what action should be taken;"

"to call on Members to apply economic sanctions and other measures not involving the use of force to prevent or stop aggression;"

"to take military action against an aggressor;"

"to recommend the admission of new Members;"

"to exercise the trusteeship functions of the United Nations in 'strategic areas';"

"to recommend to the General Assembly the appointment of the Secretary-General and, together with the Assembly, to elect the Judges of the International Court of Justice."