May Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at May Day, referred to as International Workers Day in many countries.

Facts:

Celebrated on the first day of May.

A holiday celebrating spring and/or working people. It is also often used as a day of civil protest.

History:

The The origins of May Day may go back to Pagan earth worship or to the spring festivals of ancient Egypt and India.

Another theory ties the holiday to the Roman festival of Floralia, a festival that honored Flora, the goddess of springtime. As Rome conquered other countries, the tradition spread.

