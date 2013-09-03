Christmas Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Christmas, a popular Christian holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Facts:

Celebrated December 25th in the United States and other countries. In 2019, December 25th falls on a Wednesday.

Christmas is celebrated on January 7 in some Eastern Orthodox countries, such as Russia.

The real date of Jesus' birth is not known.

The Christmas story is told primarily in the Gospels of Saint Luke and Saint Matthew in the New Testament.

