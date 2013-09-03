Super Bowl Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League.
February 4, 2018 - The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
February 5, 2017 - The New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI (51) at NRG Stadium in Houston. It is the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime and the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Tom Brady is named MVP for the fourth time, the most of all time.
Entertainment:
2018 - Justin Timberlake is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, reigniting criticism regarding his previous Super Bowl performance in 2004 with Janet Jackson.
2018 - Justin Timberlake is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, reigniting criticism regarding his previous Super Bowl performance in 2004 with Janet Jackson.
2017 - Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl halftime show. Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
Super Bowl Commercials:
1967 - A 30-second commercial costs about $40,000 during the first Super Bowl.
1967 - A 30-second commercial costs about $40,000 during the first Super Bowl.
2017 - A 30-second spot reportedly costs between $5 million and $5.5 million. The prior record of $5 million for a 30-second commercial was set in 2016 by CBS.
Viewership and Ratings (Nielsen):
2015 - Super Bowl XLIX (49) is the most watched US telecast of all time, with an average viewership of 114.4 million.
2015 - Super Bowl XLIX (49) is the most watched US telecast of all time, with an average viewership of 114.4 million.
Other Facts:
First Super Bowl - January 15, 1967 - The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.
First Super Bowl - January 15, 1967 - The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.
Lowest Winning Score - January 14, 1973 - Lowest scoring winner - Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7 - Super Bowl VII, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Highest Winning Score - January 28, 1990 - Highest scoring winner - San Francisco 49ers, 55, Denver Broncos, 10 - Super Bowl XXIV, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. This was also the largest margin of victory to date.
Most Played - New England Patriots, 9.
Most Wins - Pittsburgh Steelers, 6.
Most Losses - Denver Broncos, 5.
The NFL pays for up to 150 rings at $5,000 per ring (plus adjustments for increases in gold and diamonds).
The NFL also pays for 150 pieces of jewelry for the losing team, which may not cost more than half the price set for the Super Bowl ring.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.
February 1, 2004 - Janet Jackson's breast is exposed during the halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) when fellow performer Justin Timberlake rips away a piece of her bodice. She later claims it was a "wardrobe malfunction."
February 6, 2011 - Cowboy Stadium seating problems, "incomplete installation of temporary seats in a limited number of sections made the seats unusable," leaves 1,250 ticket holders without seats. 850 were distributed around the stadium to other seats, 400 were left with no options. NFL promises triple refunds for the $800.00 ticket for all 1250 people.
February 3, 2013 - Super Bowl XLVII (47) is played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Beyonce is the half-time performer. A power failure at the Super Dome halts the game, and leaves half of the stadium in the dark for 34 minutes.
Future Super Bowl Sites:
2019 - Atlanta
2019 - Atlanta
2020 - South Florida
2021 - Los Angeles