Super Bowl Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League.

February 4, 2018 - The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett's brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.

The Falcons take the field before the game.

Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.

The game was played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans.

Edelman is upended by Atlanta's Philip Wheeler in the first quarter.

Brady is pressured by Jarrett, who got one of Atlanta's two first-half sacks.

Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney.

Brady tries to tackle Atlanta's Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford's score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.

Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.

After scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta.

White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. This one was on a short catch.

Brady is sacked by Grady Jarrett in the fourth quarter. Jarrett had three sacks in the game.

White is tackled by Atlanta's Jalen Collins, bottom, and De'Vondre Campbell in the second half.

Danny Amendola catches a 6-yard touchdown pass for New England in the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the Falcons' lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes remaining.

Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tussles with New England's Logan Ryan during the second half.

Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt.

Brady raises his arms after a touchdown late in the second half.

White also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 28 after Atlanta led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter.

White scores the winning touchdown in overtime. It was the first time that the Super Bowl went to overtime.

New England running back James White is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. White ran it in from two yards away after a pass interference penalty on Atlanta.

New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime.

Super Bowl Commercials:

1967 - A 30-second commercial costs about $40,000 during the first Super Bowl.

Viewership and Ratings (Nielsen):

2015 - Super Bowl XLIX (49) is the most watched US telecast of all time, with an average viewership of 114.4 million.

Other Facts:

First Super Bowl - January 15, 1967 - January 15, 1967 - The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.

Lowest Winning Score - January 14, 1973 - Lowest scoring winner - Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7 - Super Bowl VII, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Highest Winning Score - January 28, 1990 - Highest scoring winner - San Francisco 49ers, 55, Denver Broncos, 10 - Super Bowl XXIV, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. This was also the largest margin of victory to date.

Most Played - New England Patriots, 9.

Most Wins - Pittsburgh Steelers, 6.

Most Losses - Denver Broncos, 5.

The NFL pays for up to 150 rings at $5,000 per ring (plus adjustments for increases in gold and diamonds).

The NFL also pays for 150 pieces of jewelry for the losing team, which may not cost more than half the price set for the Super Bowl ring.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.

February 1, 2004 - Janet Jackson's breast is exposed during the Janet Jackson's breast is exposed during the halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) when fellow performer Justin Timberlake rips away a piece of her bodice. She later claims it was a "wardrobe malfunction."

February 6, 2011 - Cowboy Stadium seating problems, "incomplete installation of temporary seats in a limited number of sections made the seats unusable," leaves 1,250 ticket holders without seats. 850 were distributed around the stadium to other seats, 400 were left with no options. NFL promises triple refunds for the $800.00 ticket for all 1250 people.

February 3, 2013 - Super Bowl XLVII (47) is played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Beyonce is the half-time performer. A power failure at the Super Dome halts the game, and leaves half of the stadium in the dark for 34 minutes.

Future Super Bowl Sites:

2019 - Atlanta

2020 - South Florida

2021 - Los Angeles