Super Bowl Fast Facts

Updated 5:22 PM ET, Tue January 23, 2018

New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime.
(CNN)Here's a look at the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League.

February 4, 2018 - The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
February 5, 2017 - The New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI (51) at NRG Stadium in Houston. It is the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime and the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Tom Brady is named MVP for the fourth time, the most of all time.
Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.
Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.
The Falcons take the field before the game.
The Falcons take the field before the game.
Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&amp;amp;B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.
Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.
Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett&#39;s brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.
Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett's brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.
A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/23/us/gallery/super-bowl-rings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See all of the Super Bowl rings&lt;/a&gt;
A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. See all of the Super Bowl rings
Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, left, greets New England owner Robert Kraft before the game.
Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, left, greets New England owner Robert Kraft before the game.
Entertainment:
2018 - Justin Timberlake is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, reigniting criticism regarding his previous Super Bowl performance in 2004 with Janet Jackson.
    2017 - Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl halftime show. Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
    Super Bowl Commercials:
    1967 -     A 30-second commercial costs about $40,000 during the first Super Bowl.
    2017 - A 30-second spot reportedly costs between $5 million and $5.5 million. The prior record of $5 million for a 30-second commercial was set in 2016 by CBS.
    Viewership and Ratings (Nielsen):
    2015 -     Super Bowl XLIX (49) is the most watched US telecast of all time, with an average viewership of 114.4 million.
    Historical Viewership of the Super Bowl - (Nielsen)
    What we now know as the first Super Bowl took place January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But back then, it was just billed as the world championship game between the National Football League champion Green Bay Packers and the American Football League champion Kansas City Chiefs. The rival leagues eventually merged in 1970. Here&#39;s a look at all of the Super Bowl tickets, one of the most coveted in sports.
    What we now know as the first Super Bowl took place January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But back then, it was just billed as the world championship game between the National Football League champion Green Bay Packers and the American Football League champion Kansas City Chiefs. The rival leagues eventually merged in 1970. Here's a look at all of the Super Bowl tickets, one of the most coveted in sports.
    Tickets for Super Bowls IV, V and VI. The NFL has traditionally used Roman numerals for the annual event.
    Tickets for Super Bowls IV, V and VI. The NFL has traditionally used Roman numerals for the annual event.
    Tickets for Super Bowls VII, VIII and IX.
    Tickets for Super Bowls VII, VIII and IX.
    Tickets for Super Bowls X, XI and XII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls X, XI and XII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XIII, XIV and XV.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XIII, XIV and XV.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XVI, XVII and XVIII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XVI, XVII and XVIII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XIX, XX and XXI.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XIX, XX and XXI.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXII, XXIII and XXIV.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXII, XXIII and XXIV.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXV, XXVI and XXVII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXV, XXVI and XXVII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXVIII, XXIX and XXX.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXVIII, XXIX and XXX.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXXI, XXXII and XXXIII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXXI, XXXII and XXXIII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXXIV, XXXV and XXXVI.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXXIV, XXXV and XXXVI.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XL, XLI and XLII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XL, XLI and XLII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XLIII, XLIV and XLV.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XLIII, XLIV and XLV.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XLVI, XLVII and XLVIII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XLVI, XLVII and XLVIII.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XLIX, 50 and LI.
    Tickets for Super Bowls XLIX, 50 and LI.
    Other Facts:
    First Super Bowl -     January 15, 1967 - The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.
    Lowest Winning Score - January 14, 1973 - Lowest scoring winner - Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7 - Super Bowl VII, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
    Highest Winning Score - January 28, 1990 - Highest scoring winner - San Francisco 49ers, 55, Denver Broncos, 10 - Super Bowl XXIV, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. This was also the largest margin of victory to date.
    Most Played - New England Patriots, 9.
    Most Wins - Pittsburgh Steelers, 6.
    Most Losses - Denver Broncos, 5.
    Each member of the Green Bay Packers received this ring for winning the first Super Bowl in January 1967. Over the years, the Super Bowl ring has gotten much more elaborate.
    Each member of the Green Bay Packers received this ring for winning the first Super Bowl in January 1967. Over the years, the Super Bowl ring has gotten much more elaborate.
    Green Bay Packers
    Super Bowl IIGreen Bay Packers
    New York Jets
    Super Bowl IIINew York Jets
    Kansas City Chiefs
    Super Bowl IVKansas City Chiefs
    Baltimore Colts
    Super Bowl VBaltimore Colts
    Dallas Cowboys
    Super Bowl VIDallas Cowboys
    Miami Dolphins
    Super Bowl VIIMiami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    Super Bowl VIIIMiami Dolphins
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    Super Bowl IXPittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    Super Bowl XPittsburgh Steelers
    Oakland Raiders
    Super Bowl XIOakland Raiders
    Dallas Cowboys
    Super Bowl XIIDallas Cowboys
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    Super Bowl XIIIPittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    Super Bowl XIVPittsburgh Steelers
    Oakland Raiders
    Super Bowl XVOakland Raiders
    San Francisco 49ers
    Super Bowl XVISan Francisco 49ers
    Washington Redskins
    Super Bowl XVIIWashington Redskins
    Los Angeles Raiders
    Super Bowl XVIIILos Angeles Raiders
    San Francisco 49ers
    Super Bowl XIXSan Francisco 49ers
    Chicago Bears
    Super Bowl XXChicago Bears
    New York Giants
    Super Bowl XXINew York Giants
    Washington Redskins
    Super Bowl XXIIWashington Redskins
    San Francisco 49ers
    Super Bowl XXIIISan Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    Super Bowl XXIVSan Francisco 49ers
    New York Giants
    Super Bowl XXVNew York Giants
    Washington Redskins
    Super Bowl XXVIWashington Redskins
    Dallas Cowboys
    Super Bowl XXVIIDallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    Super Bowl XXVIIIDallas Cowboys
    San Francisco 49ers
    Super Bowl XXIXSan Francisco 49ers
    Dallas Cowboys
    Super Bowl XXXDallas Cowboys
    Green Bay Packers
    Super Bowl XXXIGreen Bay Packers
    Denver Broncos
    Super Bowl XXXIIDenver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    Super Bowl XXXIIIDenver Broncos
    St. Louis Rams
    Super Bowl XXXIVSt. Louis Rams
    Baltimore Ravens
    Super Bowl XXXVBaltimore Ravens
    New England Patriots
    Super Bowl XXXVINew England Patriots
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Super Bowl XXXVIITampa Bay Buccaneers
    New England Patriots
    Super Bowl XXXVIIINew England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    Super Bowl XXXIXNew England Patriots
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    Super Bowl XLPittsburgh Steelers
    Indianapolis Colts
    Super Bowl XLIIndianapolis Colts
    New York Giants
    Super Bowl XLIINew York Giants
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    Super Bowl XLIIIPittsburgh Steelers
    New Orleans Saints
    Super Bowl XLIVNew Orleans Saints
    Green Bay Packers
    Super Bowl XLVGreen Bay Packers
    New York Giants
    Super Bowl XLVINew York Giants
    Baltimore Ravens
    Super Bowl XLVIIBaltimore Ravens
    Seattle Seahawks
    Super Bowl XLVIIISeattle Seahawks
    New England Patriots
    Super Bowl XLIXNew England Patriots
    Denver Broncos
    Super Bowl 50Denver Broncos
    New England Patriots
    Super Bowl LINew England Patriots
    The NFL pays for up to 150 rings at $5,000 per ring (plus adjustments for increases in gold and diamonds).
    The NFL also pays for 150 pieces of jewelry for the losing team, which may not cost more than half the price set for the Super Bowl ring.
    The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.
    February 1, 2004 - Janet Jackson's breast is exposed during the halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) when fellow performer Justin Timberlake rips away a piece of her bodice. She later claims it was a "wardrobe malfunction."
    February 6, 2011 - Cowboy Stadium seating problems, "incomplete installation of temporary seats in a limited number of sections made the seats unusable," leaves 1,250 ticket holders without seats. 850 were distributed around the stadium to other seats, 400 were left with no options. NFL promises triple refunds for the $800.00 ticket for all 1250 people.
    February 3, 2013 - Super Bowl XLVII (47) is played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Beyonce is the half-time performer. A power failure at the Super Dome halts the game, and leaves half of the stadium in the dark for 34 minutes.
    Future Super Bowl Sites:
    2019 -     Atlanta
    2020 - South Florida
    2021 - Los Angeles