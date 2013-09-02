Obesity in the US Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at obesity in the United States. A person is considered to be obese when he or she reaches a particular body mass index (BMI).

Obesity rates by state in the U.S.

Statistics:

Obesity effects 37.9% of American adults over 20.

The annual medical costs for obesity in the United States is $147 billion annually (in 2008 dollars), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The groups with the highest rate of obesity are non-Hispanic blacks (38.3%), Hispanics (32.5%) and non-Hispanic whites (28.1%).

In 2016, no state had an obesity rate below 20%. In Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia, 35% or more of the population is obese.

Timeline:

2005-2011 - The USDA introduces the dietary system: MyPyramid Food Guidance System. A more simplified version of the 1992 Food Guide Pyramid, it recommends portion control and physical exercise as part of a healthy life style to combat obesity. The USDA introduces the dietary system: MyPyramid Food Guidance System. A more simplified version of the 1992 Food Guide Pyramid, it recommends portion control and physical exercise as part of a healthy life style to combat obesity.

June 2, 2011 - MyPlate replaces USDA food pyramid as the national effort to combat obesity continues. The dietary guidelines are displayed as portions of food on a plate instead of a three-dimensional pyramid.

December 2011 - The Fifth Circuit Court rules that "severe obesity qualifies as a disability" under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

June 26, 2012 - US Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of private-sector experts, recommends all adults be screened for obesity. US Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of private-sector experts, recommends all adults be screened for obesity.