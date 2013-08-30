Story highlights Sabine Lisicki exits U.S .Open to Ekaterina Makarova Wimbledon finalist beaten in straight sets in last 32 clash Li Na of China avenges 2012 defeat to Laura Robson Top seed Novak Djokovic eases into men's third round

CNN —

What a difference a slam makes as Sabine Lisicki again found to her cost Friday at the U.S. Open.

On the green grass of Wimbledon the popular 23-year-old German swept aside No.1 Serena Williams on the way to the women’s singles final where she lost to Marion Bartoli.

Fast forward to the final major of the season on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows and 16th seed Lisicki made a tame third round exit to Russian Ekaterina Makarova, while Bartoli has retired and is reporting the tournament for a television company.

Lisicki’s career was place on hold after a nasty fall at the 2009 U.S. Open which saw her depart the court in a wheelchair and with a severe injury to her ankle.

After a lengthy rehabilitation, Lisicki has shown glimpses of the form that had her talked of as a successor to the likes of Steffi Graf, culminating in her dream run to the final at Wimbledon.

Early exits in two hard court tournaments in the build-up to the U.S. Open were not ideal preparation, but Lisicki came through her opening two matches against Vera Dushevina of Russia and Argentina’s Paula Ormaechea in straight sets.

Read: Bartoli beats Lisicki to Wimbledon glory

24th seed Makarova proved a tougher test and was always in the ascendancy in a match lasting a shade over an hour and a half.

She closed it out 6-4 7-5 after breaking Lisicki for the third time to move into the last 16 in fine style.

It was another grand slam disappointment for Lisicki, who has never reached the fourth round at this level other than at Wimbledon.

Earlier, China’s Li Na revenged a 2012 defeat at the U.S. Open when she beat British teenager Laura Robson 6-2 7-5, while third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland also progressed to the fourth round, beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic was largely untroubled in beating Germany’s Benjamin Becker 7-6 6-2 6-2 to move into the third round.

Djokovic saved two sets points as Becker served for the opener at 5-4 before forcing a tiebreaker.

Read: Murray humbled by Gulbis in Montreal

The Serbian took it 7-2 and took total command on Arthur Ashe to win in under two hours.

“Becker is a quality player and he should have won the first set. I was fortunate to come out of it, but after that I felt more comfortable on the court,” said Djokovic.

Defending champion Andy Murray of Britain was in action later Friday in a second round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina.

Murray beat Djokovic in the men’s final at Wimbledon but has struggled to find his best form in hard court warm up tournaments ahead of Flushing Meadows.