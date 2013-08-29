Story highlights Roger Federer and Serena Williams cruise at U.S. Open in New York World No. 7 Federer beats Argentina's Carlos Berlocq in straight sets Serena Williams defeats Kazakhstan's Galina Voskoboeva 6-3 6-0 British qualifier Dan Evans springs surprise by beating Bernard Tomic

They are two titans of Flushing Meadows and on Thursday both Roger Federer and Serena Williams breezed into the third round of the U.S. Open.

Federer, who won five straight titles in New York between 2004 and 2008, is only seeded seventh – his lowest mark since 2002 – but made light work of Carlos Berlocq.

The 17-time major champion dispatched his Argentinean opponent 6-3 6-2 6-1 in just 95 minutes and remains on course for a first ever U.S. Open meeting with Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

“I didn’t know Rafa was in my quarter – I’m kidding,” Federer said in an on court interview.

“I am well aware of the draw, but at the moment I am clearly focusing on round by round and it would be a big mistake if I was thinking too much about Rafa.

“I would love to be in that situation but for that to happen I have to keep playing well and keep winning.”

Spain’s Nadal made light work of world No. 134 Rogerio Dutra Silva, beating the Brazilian 6-2 6-1 6-0.

The second seed’s victory means he has extended his winning streak on hard courts to 17 matches.

“I think I finished the match playing well, doing a few things well, moving better,” said the 2010 champion. “The important thing at the end is winning. The result says that I did the right things.”

Williams was playing her second match in two days after a rain saw her opening match delayed but she didn’t show any ill effects, storming to a 6-3 6-0 win over Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva.

Just a few hours after her sister Venus was knocked out of the tournament, Serena took little time to book a third round clash with another Kazakh, Yaroslava Shvedova.

“I’m definitely used to it,” Williams said of her schedule. “I usually play every day. In regular tournaments I don’t have a day off. Only in the grand slams I get the luxury of having a day off. I guess I didn’t get that.

“Definitely gives you more time to work on things you want to do in your next match, so that’s kind of more or less how I look at it, just as getting more time to be more ready.”

Williams also lent her support to Italy’s Sara Errani, the fourth seed, who made a tearful exit from the tournament after being beaten in straight sets by compatriot Flavia Pennetta.

Errani said: “I’m feeling too much pressure. I don’t know why, but I’m not enjoying going on the courts, and that is the worst thing a player can have.”

The 26-year-old was runner up at the French Open in 2012 and reached the semis in New York last year but Williams said the Italian shouldn’t be so hard on herself.

“It’s hard but I think she’s doing a good job,” Williams said. “I mean, sometimes you have a tough day at the office, and it doesn’t mean that you didn’t handle the pressure well. I think she’s a good player.”

Elsewhere, the seventh seed, Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic, beat Serbia’s Bojana Jovanovski 6-4 6-2 and ninth seed Jelena Jankovic, from Serbia, beat Russia’s Alisa Kleybanova 6-3 6-2.

Angelique Kerber, the eighth seed from Germany, defeated Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets while 13th seed Ana Ivanovic, from Serbia, beat Romania’s Alexandra Dulgheru 6-2 6-1.

In the men’s draw, Spain’s fourth seed David Ferrer beat fellow countryman Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 6-7 6-1 6-2 while Richard Gasquet, the eighth seed from France, triumphed 6-3 7-5 7-5 over compatriot Stephane Robert.

Britain’s Dan Evans continued his fairytale run in the “Big Apple.” The world 179 had not won a grand slam match in his career prior to the tournament, now he finds himself in the third round following a 1-6 6-3 7-6 6-3 win against Australia’s Bernard Tomic.

Evans, 23, beat 11th seed Kei Nishikori in the first round.