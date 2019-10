Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history.

The Top Twenty-Five as of 1/14/2019:

Names in bold are currently serving in the US Senate.

1) Robert C. Byrd (D-WV), 51 years, 5 months, 26 days

January 3, 1959-June 28, 2010

2) Daniel K. Inouye (D-HI), 49 years, 11 months, 15 days

January 3, 1963-December 17, 2012

3) Strom Thurmond (R-SC), 47 years, 5 months, 8 days

December 14, 1954-April 4, 1956 and November 7, 1956-January 3, 2003

