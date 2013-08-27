US Census Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the census , a count of US residents that takes place every ten years. The Census Bureau is part of the Department of Commerce .

2010 Census - US population - 308,745,538, a 9.7% increase from 2000

2000 Census - US population - 281,421,906

Timeline:

1790 - The population is estimated to be 3.9 million. Residents are categorized as free white males 16 years or older, free white males under 16, free white females, all other free persons and slaves. The first census is conducted by US marshals and their assistants at a cost of $44,000.

1820 - More detailed employment information is gathered, as respondents are asked to categorize their jobs by industry: agriculture, commerce, or manufacturing. A question about the citizenship (number of foreigners within the household who are not naturalized) appears for the first time.

1840 - Questions are added about education, vocation and industry.

1850 - Marshals began collecting "social statistics," including information on taxes, schools, crime and wages.

1870 - The Census Bureau phases out its slave questionnaire five years after the ratification of the 13th Amendment which ended slavery. A rudimentary tallying machine is used to expedite the count.

1890 - An electric tabulation system is used for the first time.

January 1931 - In response to the Great Depression, Congress mandates a special unemployment census to assess the severity of the crisis.

1950 - Americans abroad are counted for the first time.

1990 - The Census Bureau introduces a program called S-Night (streets/shelters), a one-night sweep to count the homeless popular in major cities, building on the previous efforts to count itinerant individuals. Many newspapers refer to the S-night as the "homeless census."

2000 - Census data is released principally on the internet for the first time.

2005 - The Census Bureau begins collecting data for the American Community Survey, an annual survey that lists demographic, economic and housing characteristics for localities with populations of 20,000 or more.

December 14, 2010 - The first multiyear estimates based on the American Community Survey data are released.

March 26, 2018 - The Commerce Department announces that the question of citizenship will be reintroduced to the census. The change was requested by the Justice Department, reportedly in the interest of enforcing the Voting Rights Act. The citizenship question was included on most census counts between 1820 and 1950, according to the Commerce Department. Civil rights groups oppose the change because undocumented individuals may opt not to participate if their citizenship is questioned, leaving a significant portion of the population uncounted.

March 27, 2018 - California files a lawsuit, challenging the addition of the citizenship question in federal court.