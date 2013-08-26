Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

January 21, 2018 - The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held. For the first time in the award show's history The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held. For the first time in the award show's history there is a host, Kristen Bell.

The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.

Two panels (film and television), each comprising 2,200 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG-AFTRA may vote for winners in all categories.

The winners receive The Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.

