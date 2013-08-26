Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

Breaking News

Actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin co-recipients of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for 'Stranger Things,' pose in the press room during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

January 21, 2018 - The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held. For the first time in the award show's history there is a host, Kristen Bell.
The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.
Two panels (film and television), each comprising 2,200 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG-AFTRA may vote for winners in all categories.
    The winners receive The Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.
    2018 Winners (Selected):
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
    Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
    Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    "This Is Us"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Claire Foy - "The Crown"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    "Veep"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    William H. Macy - "Shameless"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Alexander Skarsgard - "Big Little Lies"
    Screen Actors Guild 54th Annual Life Achievement Award
    Morgan Freeman