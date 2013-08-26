Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Facts:.
January 21, 2018 - The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held. For the first time in the award show's history there is a host, Kristen Bell.
The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.
Two panels (film and television), each comprising 2,200 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG-AFTRA may vote for winners in all categories.
The winners receive The Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.
2018 Winners (Selected):
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"This Is Us"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Veep"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macy - "Shameless"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Alexander Skarsgard - "Big Little Lies"
Screen Actors Guild 54th Annual Life Achievement Award
Morgan Freeman
