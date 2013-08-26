A British man not named Andy Murray advances at U.S. Open after big upset

Used to being the only British man in the second round at grand slams, Andy Murray -- if he advances -- will have company at the U.S. Open after Dan Evans upset Kei Nishikori in straight sets.
Venus Williams hasn't played a lot of tennis this summer but the seven-time grand slam champion in singles surrendered only three games to Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens.
Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska -- and her blonde locks -- progressed easily, beating Spain's Silvia Soler-Espinosa 6-1 6-2.
Li Na was fully focused as she downed Belarus' Olga Govortsova 6-2 6-2. The Chinese grand slam winner had a successful build-up to the U.S. Open, reaching the semifinals in Cincinnati and Toronto.
Laura Robson, who sent Kim Clijsters into singles retirement and upset Li last year at the U.S. Open, overcame Spanish veteran Lourdes Dominguez Lino 7-5 6-0.
This will be the final tournament for U.S. favorite James Blake. He said Monday he would quit the pro tour following the U.S. Open. Blake reached a high of No. 4 in 2006.
Murray didn't play Monday but he practiced ahead of his first-round match against French veteran Michael Llodra. Murray potentially needs to beat Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to repeat in New York.
Story highlights

Daniel Evans pulls off a major upset on the opening day of tennis' U.S. Open

Evans, ranked 179th, beats No. 11 seed Kei Nishikori in straight sets in New York

Venus Williams, Agnieszka Radwanska and Li Na were first-round women's winners

James Blake will retire after the U.S. Open, putting an end to his 14-year pro career

CNN  — 

So used to being the only British man in the second round at grand slams – especially outside Wimbledon – Andy Murray will have company at the U.S. Open.

Although Murray didn’t play his first-round match against Michael Llodra on Monday, the defending champion is fully expected to defeat the French veteran.

And if he indeed gets to the round of 64, he will find qualifier Dan Evans alongside him.

Read: Murray ends drought

Evans became the first men’s player outside the top 150 in the world rankings to defeat a top-15 rival at the U.S. Open in six years when he dispatched Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

The 179th-ranked Evans didn’t only beat Nishikori – he won in straight sets 6-4 6-4 6-2. After Evans rallied from a break down in the first set, he cruised.

“When I saw the draw, it was a little bit daunting but I went out and I played a good game and he didn’t react that well to how I was playing,” Evans told Sky Sports.

Once described as the bad boy of British tennis because he liked partying and didn’t practice hard enough, Evans has seemingly turned his career around in recent months.

Elsewhere, men’s favorite Rafael Nadal eased past American Ryan Harrison in straight sets and Venus Williams maintained her record of never losing in the first round of the U.S. Open when she beat 12th-seeded Kirsten Flipkens 6-1 6-2.

Nadal missed last year’s U.S. Open due to knee troubles.

“For me, the chance to be back here playing – I have a chance to compete this year – is great,” Nadal, unbeaten on hard courts this year, told reporters.

Flipkens, the Wimbledon semifinalist, had gotten the better of Williams in Toronto this month in the 33-year-old American’s comeback from a back injury.

Blake to retire

Andy Roddick retired last year after the U.S. Open and Mardy Fish’s days on the tennis tour might be numbered given his health issues.

Now a third member of the U.S.’s older generation, James Blake – like Williams 33 – said Monday in an emotional news conference he would quit following the U.S. Open.

“Despite the tears, I’m actually really happy about this,” Blake told reporters.

Diagnosed with severe scoliosis as a teen and later breaking his neck in a practice accident, Blake persevered.

He reached a career high of No. 4, has claimed 10 titles, won a Davis Cup and played at the prestigious year-end championships.

His career, however, has been slowed by injuries in recent years and he became a father in 2012.

