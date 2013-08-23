Easter & Holy Week Fast Facts

Breaking News

Pope Francis arrives at St. Peter&#39;s Square for Easter Mass on Sunday, April 20, in Vatican City. Easter Sunday celebrates the Christian belief in Jesus&#39; resurrection.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his sermon during the Easter service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent, England.
Britain&#39;s Prince William, second from left, and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk with Archbishop Glenn Davies, left, and the Rev. Phillip Jensen, dean of Sydney at St. Andrew&#39;s Cathedral, as they arrive at the cathedral for Easter Sunday church services in Sydney.
Despite government health warnings due to the polluted waters, many Filipino families flock annually to Manila Bay for an Easter dip.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, from left, his wife, Svetlana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow.
Sorbs -- a Slavic people of Lusatia, which is now part of eastern Germany -- take part in a traditional Easter procession in Ralbitz, Germany, that dates back to the 15th century.
Roman Catholic devotees attend an Easter Mass outside St. Domingo Church in Manila, Phillipines.
Christian worshippers light candles during Easter Sunday Mass in the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City.
Russian Orthodox Bishop Panteleimon spreads incense during a cross procession at the Church of Christ&#39;s Resurrection in Moscow.
Macedonian Orthodox Christians light candles from the holy fire that arrived from Jerusalem during an Easter service at the St. Jovan Bigorski Monastery in Mavrovo, Macedonia.
(CNN)Here's a look at Easter and Holy Week.

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. It also marks the end of the 40-day period of penance called Lent. Easter is considered to be the most important season of the Christian year.
Easter:
April 1, 2018 - Easter Sunday.
It is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the first day of spring.
    In some countries, Easter is called "Pascha", which comes from the Hebrew word for Passover.
    The Jewish holiday of Passover took place just before Christ's crucifixion and resurrection.
    The Eastern Orthodox Church uses other factors to determine the date and will celebrate on April 8, 2018.
    Christianity is one of the world's largest religions, with approximately two billion followers around the world.
    Holy Week:
    Palm Sunday:
    March 25, 2018 -     For Christians, Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion, where palm leaves and clothing were laid in his path.
    Palm Sunday is often celebrated with a procession and distribution of palm leaves.
    In some churches, the palms are saved and burnt into ashes to be used on Ash Wednesday of the next year.
    Palm Sunday is also called Passion Sunday.
    It is the last Sunday of Lent and first day of Holy Week.
    Maundy Thursday:
    March 29, 2018 -     also called Holy Thursday.
    The observance commemorates the Last Supper, before Jesus' crucifixion.
    Some churches hold a special communion service.
    Good Friday:
    March 30, 2018 -     For Christians, it is a day of mourning and penance. Good Friday marks the day Jesus died on the cross.
    Good Friday is celebrated the Friday before Easter Sunday.
    Many observe the day by fasting and attending church services.
    Celebrated since 100 AD as a day of fasting, Good Friday acquired significance as a Christian holy day in the late fourth century.
    Symbols & Customs:
    Eggs have long been a symbol of life and rebirth.
    Painting and dying eggs pre-dates Christianity.
    Polish folklore has the Virgin Mary offering eggs to the soldiers guarding Christ on the cross, as she begged them to be merciful, her tears left stains on the eggs.
    1885 - The Czar of Russia commissions the jeweler Faberge to design an enameled egg each Easter.
    The first Faberge egg contained a diamond miniature of the crown and a tiny ruby egg.
    Of the 50 Imperial Easter Eggs made, most are now in museums.
    Origins of the Easter Bunny are unclear, but he appears in early German writings.
    The first edible Easter bunnies appeared in Germany in the 1800s, and were made from sugar and pastry.
    Jelly beans first became part of Easter celebrations in the 1930s.
    Commercialization of Easter:
    According to the National Retail Federation:
    81% of adults in the United States plan to celebrate Easter in 2018.
    An estimated $18.2 billion will be spent by US consumers on candy, clothing, decorations and more.
    Easter activities include: visiting family and friends (60%), going to church (51%), Easter egg hunts (35%), and cooking a holiday meal (58%).
    According to the National Confectioners Association, an estimated 77% of Americans create an Easter basket for their children.
    People in costume attend the 2016 New York City Easter Parade on Sunday, March 27, in New York City.
    Two women pose for photographers as the parade makes its way down Fifth avenue.
    The Easter Parade is a New York tradition that dates back to the middle of the 1800s. The social elite would attend services at one of the Fifth Avenue churches and parade their new fashions down the avenue afterward.
    A man wears a bonnet featuring marshmallow bunnies and ducklings.
    Children show off their Easter finery as a crowd looks on.
    Patricia Rubye and Daniel Rubye enjoy a prime seat during the parade.
    Bonnets of all varieties adorned the heads of participants.
    Fantastic costumes are intermingled with more traditional Easter attire.
    Butterflies adorn this yellow bonnet.
    Festive head wear adds to the fun atmosphere.
    Tom Nickel, Allison and Adrian Devereux, and Jane Pastrana show off their floral-themed Easter clothes as they pose for photographers and members of the public.
    Participants pose for a selfie during the parade.
    Kermit the Frog makes an appearance in this aviation-themed bonnet.
    An alligator makes this bonnet stand out.
    Maxwell Kalba and Judth Stuck of West Hempstead, New York, pose for photographers.
