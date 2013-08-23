Joe Paterno Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of the late Joe Paterno , longtime head football coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Personal

Birth date: December 21, 1926

Death date: January 22, 2012

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Joseph Vincent Paterno

Father: Angelo Lafayette Paterno, law clerk

Mother: Florence (de Salle) Paterno

Marriage: Suzanne "Sue" (Pohland) Paterno (1962-January 22, 2012, his death)

Children: Diana; Joseph Jr. "Jay"; Mary Kathryn; David; Scott

Education: Brown University, B.A. in English, 1950

Military service: U.S. Army, 1945-1946

Other Facts

Was nicknamed "JoePa."

Paterno's wife, Sue, and their five children all graduated from Penn State.

Paterno's son, Jay, was an assistant football coach at Penn State from 1995 to January 2012.

Penn State had 5 undefeated seasons under Paterno: 1968, 1969, 1973, 1986 and 1994.

Timeline

1950 - Becomes an assistant football coach at Penn State under head coach Charles "Rip" Engle.

February 19, 1966 - Named head coach at Penn State.

1982 and 1986 - Coaches Penn State to national championship victories.

2000 - Penn State's Paterno Library is completed, which is named after Joe and Sue Paterno who also chaired its fundraising campaign.

November 4, 2006 - Suffers a broken leg during a sideline collision.

2007 - Is inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

October 29, 2011 - Wins 409th career victory to surpass Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson as the winningest coach in NCAA Division I football.

November 4, 2011 - containing testimony alleging that former Penn State University defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky sexually abused eight young boys over a period of at least 15 years. Officials at Penn State also purportedly failed to notify law enforcement after learning about some of these incidents.

-- The grand jury report says graduate assistant Mike McQueary told Coach Paterno that he witnessed the rape of a 10-year-old boy by Jerry Sandusky on February 9, 2001 in the Lasch Building showers at Penn State. Paterno refers to the incident as "fondling" or "something of a sexual nature" in his testimony to the grand jury.

November 9, 2011 - Paterno announces that he intends to retire at the end of the 2011 football season. Hours later, Paterno announces that he intends to retire at the end of the 2011 football season. Hours later, university trustees announce he and university president Graham Spanier are fired, effective immediately. Paterno coached football at Penn State for 62 seasons, including 45 years as head coach.

November 9, 2011 - In response to Paterno's firing, protesting Penn State students clash with police. The crowd tips over a news van and is later dispersed with tear gas.

November 12, 2011 - The Penn State Nittany Lions lose to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 17-14. It is the first game since Paterno's firing.

November 18, 2011 - Scott Paterno announces that his father has a treatable form of lung cancer.

December 11, 2011 - Paterno is admitted to a hospital with a re-fractured pelvis due to a fall in his home. He initially injured his pelvis in August during a preseason practice collision.

December 16, 2011 - Is released from the hospital.

